Related
Maize n Brew
How the national media is projecting Michigan vs. TCU
After beating the Purdue Boilermakers and winning the Big Ten Championship, the Michigan Wolverines are in the College Football Playoff for the second year in the row. In contrast to last year’s predictions leaning towards their opponents, the national media is (almost) all-in on the Wolverines’ chances to make the National Championship this year. Let’s dive into what each outlet is saying:
Maize n Brew
Report: Mike Hart staying at Michigan after interviewing for WMU head coach job
According to a report from The Detroit News’ Tony Paul, Michigan Wolverines running backs coach and run game coordinator Mike Hart interviewed for the head coaching job for the Western Michigan Broncos after the Big Ten Championship victory over Purdue on Saturday night. Thankfully, it appears he will not be taking that job and will stay in Ann Arbor.
Maize n Brew
Michigan offers Coastal Carolina transfer portal edge Josaiah Stewart
Announced on his Twitter account Tuesday evening, the Michigan Wolverines have sent out an offer to Josaiah Stewart, a former Coastal Carolina edge who entered the transfer portal the same day Michigan offered him. The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder hails from New York, but played high school football in Massachusetts at Everett...
Maize n Brew
Michigan offers transfer portal TE Josh Cuevas
The Michigan Wolverines have been active in the transfer portal since the window opened up on Monday. They already acquired a commitment from former Arizona State offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson, sent an offer to former Coastal Carolina edge Josaiah Stewart, and have now offered former Cal Poly tight end Josh Cuevas.
Maize n Brew
Discussing Michigan’s transfer commitment of OL LaDarius Henderson, 2023 targets receiving in-home visits
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. The Michigan Wolverines aren’t focusing solely on the upcoming matchup with TCU in the College Football Playoff,...
Maize n Brew
Michigan tight end Louis Hansen enters transfer portal
Former 247Sports Composite four-star tight end recruit Louis Hansen has officially entered the transfer portal. Hansen departs the Michigan Wolverines having appeared in three career games during his two-year stint in Ann Arbor. When Hansen originally committed to the Wolverines, he was the No. 5 tight end in the country and the No. 2 overall player in the state of Massachusetts. At the time, he ranked eighth among all commits in Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class per the 247 Composite.
Maize n Brew
Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi named finalist for Rimington Trophy
Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Olusegun Oluwatimi has been named one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy, given to the most outstanding center in college football. This is the second straight year Oluwatimi was named a finalist for the award, as he was among the nation’s best centers a year...
Maize n Brew
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh named finalist for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has been announced as a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award for the second year in a row. Last year, the Eddie Robinson Award — presented annually since 1957 by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) — went to former Cincinnati and new Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell. A Michigan head coach has not won the award since Bo Schembechler in 1969.
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Kentucky-Michigan in London
In a big test overseas, the Michigan Wolverines were handed their third loss of this young season, narrowly falling to the Kentucky Wildcats, 73-69. The Wolverines have tested themselves this week against No. 3 Virginia and No. 19 Kentucky. They very much had a chance to pick up two big wins for the resume, but they let both games slip away in the second half.
Maize n Brew
2022 Michigan Wolverines transfer portal tracker
The college football transfer portal is officially open. Dec. 5 is the first day that players around the country — whether they be FBS or FCS players — can officially deem themselves a free agent looking for a new college football home. Quarterback Cade McNamara entered his name...
Maize n Brew
Michigan loses Jaelin Llewellyn to knee injury in loss to No. 19 Kentucky in London
The Michigan Wolverines and Kentucky Wildcats faced off in London for the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase on Sunday afternoon. For the second game in a row, the Wolverines would compete with a top-25 opponent and squander an opportunity to put a marquee win on their resume during nonconference play.
Maize n Brew
Opening betting odds released for Michigan’s CFP semifinal matchup against TCU
After taking down Purdue in Saturday night’s Big Ten Championship Game, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are headed to their second straight College Football Playoff. The only thing standing in their way of a spot in the National Championship are the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs, who still managed to get in after losing to Kansas State in the Big 12 title game.
