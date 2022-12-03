Former 247Sports Composite four-star tight end recruit Louis Hansen has officially entered the transfer portal. Hansen departs the Michigan Wolverines having appeared in three career games during his two-year stint in Ann Arbor. When Hansen originally committed to the Wolverines, he was the No. 5 tight end in the country and the No. 2 overall player in the state of Massachusetts. At the time, he ranked eighth among all commits in Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class per the 247 Composite.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO