Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to arrive in Dubuque Tuesday night
US Dept. of Education investigates Ottumwa school district over civil rights violation. The Ottumwa Community School district violated federal law regarding civil rights, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Updated: 3 hours ago. An Iowa dog apologized to the Grimes Fire Department after getting so excited to go to...
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Lefteris kallergis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz: Dubuque funeral home completes renovation; dance studio to build new location; resort opens revamped spa
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque and Peosta, Iowa, as well as...
superhits106.com
Lock and Dam at Bellevue To Be Drained and Closed
Lock and Dam No. 12 at Bellevue will be drained for maintenance and closed to river navigation for an extended period beginning this month. The lock chamber of the facility on the Mississippi River will be “dewatered” this winter for maintenance work, according to Allen Marshall, chief of corporate communications for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Rock Island District. Mashall says it is maintenance that can’t otherwise be done when water is in the chamber. The work on the lock should be completed by the end of February or early March and is similar to work done last winter to Lock No. 15 in the Quad Cities.
biztimes.biz
Workforce needs highlighted during Mayors Breakfast in Dubuque
Area city and business leaders gathered Friday morning to discuss a top priority: finding ways to recruit more workers to the region and retain those residents already here. The Tri-State Mayors Breakfast at Hotel Julien Dubuque featured Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh; Peosta, Iowa, Mayor Russ Pfab; Dyersville, Iowa, Mayor Jeff Jacque; and Platteville, Wis., Common Council President Barbara Daus. It was hosted by Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Cedar Rapids Metro Location
Less than four years after opening its first location, a popular Mexican restaurant that started in southwest Cedar Rapids is expanding again, this time to another city in the metro. Taco Depot first opened at 2665 Edgewood Parkway SW back in March of 2019. Seemingly popular from day one, it...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Dyersville Planning Full Rehab of 1st Avenue Bridge Over Bear Creek
Dyersville is planning to rehab a bridge on the west edge of town. The 1st Avenue Bridge that crosses Bear Creek near Tegeler’s Pond sees quite a bit of traffic from travelers coming into town or heading out on Old Highway 20 – over two and a half thousand vehicles every day. The concrete slab bridge built in 1974 is reaching the end of its 50-year design service life. And it has several structural deficiencies – the east approach has settled several inches and the bridge deck has spalls up to two inches deep, with some exposed reinforcing that have been filled with asphalt patches.
biztimes.biz
Well-known Dubuque chef, restaurant owner buys Galena eatery
GALENA, Ill. — The owner of a popular Dubuque restaurant has taken the helm at a Galena eatery. Kevin Scharpf, owner and chef at Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar in Dubuque, is the new owner of Otto’s Place in Galena, along with his wife, Lyndsi Scharpf. The couple...
x1071.com
Woman Forged Over $21,000 in Checks From Dubuque Banks
A woman has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for forging more than $21,000 in checks at Dubuque banks. 27 year old Khadijah Jackson of Chicago was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to four counts of forgery. Reports say that police responded to MidWestOne Bank on John F. Kennedy Road on November 26, 2021, to investigate a report of fraudulent checks. A bank employee was alerted by a bank fraud investigator that four fraudulent checks had been cashed at MidWestOne branches in Dubuque. The checks were made out to Jackson from a business account in Urbandale, Iowa. The total loss from the false checks was about $21,850, and surveillance footage showed Jackson cashing the checks.
KCRG.com
Dubuque City Council to hold work session over proposed Five Flags Center renovation
Iowa's registered apprenticeship program has a record number of people joining, and getting prepared for a wide range of careers. Manufacturing company Konica Minolta is looking to hire people to support their new technology and business solutions. Collection of more than 2,500 nativity scenes on display in Washington, Iowa. Updated:...
An Eastern Iowa Small Business Sells Candy Infused With Alcohol
If you're looking for a fun gift for someone that's hard to shop for this year, Wicked Sweets may be the answer!. There are a TON of awesome small businesses here in Iowa that you can support this holiday season. In fact, you can check out a list with 25 popular ones HERE! But, not all Iowa small businesses have their own storefront. Wicked Sweets is one of those businesses.
x1071.com
Boscobel Native to appear on the Food Network
A Boscobel Native won a coveted spot on the Food Network’s popular Christmas Cookie Challenge reality bake-off competition and the chance to win $10,000. Gerryanne Bohn, who graduated in 2008 from Boscobel High School, will have her Food Network cookie baking competition aired on Sunday, December 11th at 7 pm titled, “Christmas Then and Now”. She will compete against professional bakers, home bakers like Gerryanne.
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: Galena resort opens highly anticipated new spa
So you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Galena, Ill., we will share other developments...
What are Dubuque Residents Chatting About on Reddit?
Reddit became something of an unexpected life-raft for me when I was looking to move to Dubuque. The subreddit r/Dubuque was populated with a lot of friendly and helpful individuals who gave me suggestions of places and locales to check out once I settled. Now that I'm completely settled, and...
x1071.com
Platteville Man Arrested For OWI Plus Other Charges
A man from Platteville was arrested in Darlington on a number of charges Sunday. According to Darlington Police, 21 year old Elmer Artica-Avila,of Platteville, was arrested at around 1:00 PM for operating while intoxicated following a traffic complaint on Galena Street. Artica-Avila was also arrested for 3 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Artica-Avila was also issued citations for operating without a valid license, operating left of center, possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Artica-Avila was booked into the Lafayette County Jail and remains jailed pending future court proceedings.
x1071.com
One Person arrested for stealing catalytic converters from Dubuque business
Dubuque Police said a man was arrested Thursday for stealing catalytic converters from a Dubuque business. 35 year old Justin Hoffmann of Charlotte, Iowa, was arrested around 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft. Court documents state that police responded to Newt Marine Service, 5 Jones St., on Nov. 21. An employee reported that catalytic converters had been removed from two vehicles belonging to the business. The converters were worth about $500, and the cost to repair the vehicles was about $2,500. Traffic camera footage showed that a truck arrived at Newt at about 1:40 a.m. Nov. 18. A person can be seen approaching one of the vehicles and carrying an item away before leaving at about 1:55 a.m. Police used city traffic camera footage to track the truck prior to the theft and determined it was occupied by two people, one of which was identified as Hoffmann. Documents do not state the identity of the other person.
x1071.com
Rollover Accident in Lafayette County
A rollover accident occurred in Lafayette County Sunday around 7pm. Belmont Fire and EMS responded to HIghway 126 in Elk Grove Township for a one vehicle rollover crash. 56 year old Julie McGuire of Monroe was traveling north on Highway 126 in a 2018 Jeep when she crossed the centerline, entered a ditch and rolled over, coming to rest on its top. McGuire denied EMS and her vehicle was towed from the scene with disabling damage. McGuire was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of her vehicle and Operating Left of Center.
x1071.com
Two Vehicle Crash In Dodgeville
Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Bequette Street and County Highway YZ in Dodgeville shortly before Noon Saturday. Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS, Dodgeville Police and Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of the crash. EMS transported injured parties to the hospital for further evaluation and Randy’s Towing assisted with vehicle removal. The names of the persons in the crash were not released.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man arrested after police find ‘nearly 900 rounds of ammo’ near Christmas Tree Lighting
Galena, Ill. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man was charged in Illinois after officers found nearly 900 rounds of ammunition and several firearms inside a vehicle near a Christmas Tree Lighting. According to a Facebook post from the Galena Police Department, on November 26 at around 7:00 p.m., officers responded...
superhits106.com
Dubuque man sentenced to federal prison for illegally possessing firearm
A Dubuque man has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm. 36 year old Edgar Martinez Jr., 36, of Dubuque, was recently was given the 63-month prison sentence after previously pleading guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Martinez also must serve three years of supervised release following his prison term. Martinez previously was convicted of multiple felonies and of domestic abuse. Martinez admitted during his plea hearing that he traveled throughout Dubuque with a pistol, marijuana and a plastic bag containing cocaine.
Comments / 0