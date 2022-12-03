It was a Saber two step in Moulton on Tuesday night as Twin Cedars girls routed the Eagles 47-15 while the boys were just as destructive in a 69-44 drubbing. The girls got double digit scoring from Cheyanne Bruns with 14 points and Rylee Dunkin scoring 13. Kisha Reed also was in double figures as she gobbled up 12 rebounds. The boys enjoyed their best game of the season in a 25 point win. Coach Mateo Varese told KNIA/KRLS they did not shoot the three real well but was able to get inside and control that part of the action. Kasey Clark had a double-double with 23 points and ten rebounds, Freshman Holden Roberts scored 18. Twin Cedars gets back at it Friday against Mormon Trail.

MOULTON, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO