kniakrls.com
Mustangs Girls Basketball Rolls at Saydel, Boys Fall in Overtime
The PCM basketball teams went on the road for the second night in a row Tuesday, this time to Saydel for a Heart of Iowa Conference doubleheader, and the girls team dominated in a 46-26 victory while the boys fell in overtime 64-59. The Mustangs girls’ defense was the catalyst...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Boys Handle Clarke, Girls Lose
A 17-2 run to start the game was enough for the Knoxville Boys basketball Squad to cruise to another lopsided win in the South Central Conference on Tuesday night, this time a 74-57 triumph over Clarke while the girls suffered a frustrating loss 66-58 heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The boys came out firing on all cylinders making shots early lead by Noah Keefer, who dropped in 16 of his game high 20 points in the 1st half. The Panthers also defended well, especially Clarke’s top two players, Jack Cooley and Cole White, who combined for 26 points last night. Panthers Coach Troy Pearson told KNIA/KRLS Sports it was the defense of Koby Higginbotham and Kaden McGill that held down Clarke’s top guns.
kniakrls.com
Trojans Ride 24 Point Effort by DeMan for Win Over Madrid
The Pleasantville Trojans traveled to Madrid Tuesday evening and when the final horn sounded the PHS squad had themselves a 52-41 win over the Tigers in West Central Activities Conference play. Trojan coach Jeff Cook tells KNIA/KRLS Sports, “We really controlled the game more than the score shows, but they...
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars Pulls The Saber Sweep In Moulton
It was a Saber two step in Moulton on Tuesday night as Twin Cedars girls routed the Eagles 47-15 while the boys were just as destructive in a 69-44 drubbing. The girls got double digit scoring from Cheyanne Bruns with 14 points and Rylee Dunkin scoring 13. Kisha Reed also was in double figures as she gobbled up 12 rebounds. The boys enjoyed their best game of the season in a 25 point win. Coach Mateo Varese told KNIA/KRLS they did not shoot the three real well but was able to get inside and control that part of the action. Kasey Clark had a double-double with 23 points and ten rebounds, Freshman Holden Roberts scored 18. Twin Cedars gets back at it Friday against Mormon Trail.
kniakrls.com
Dutch Basketball Sweeps Washington
For the second basketball doubleheader in a row, the Pella basketball teams nabbed a pair of road victories, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS as the Dutch trekked east to Washington. The opener favored the green and white 51-41, while the nightcap was a runaway 77-50 win for the boys...
kniakrls.com
Norwalk bowling teams top Creston; Four Warrior girls wrestlers place 1st in home tourney
The Norwalk bowling teams and the girls wrestling team competed on Tuesday, including a pair of dual wins for the bowlers at Air Lanes Bowling Center in Des Moines. The Warrior girls out-rolled Creston by a final score of 2000-1388 and the boys won 2510-2140, both improving to 2-1 on the season.
kniakrls.com
Norwalk boys outlast Winterset in OT; Warrior girls fall to 0-3
Redek Born’s six free throws in the final 18 seconds of overtime lifted Norwalk past Winterset 62-56 in non-conference boys basketball action Monday night in Winterset. The Huskies won the girls game 56-34. Both contests were broadcast live on 94.3 KNIA. The Norwalk boys led 27-26 at halftime but...
kniakrls.com
Pella Boys Wrestlers Sweep Pleasantville Invitational
The Pella boys wrestling team flexed their muscle at the Pleasantville invitational Tuesday, sweeping the four-team field. The Dutch defeated the hosting Trojans 57-13, Sigourney-Keota 42-34, and PCM 52-18. Among the Dutch wrestlers who were undefeated on the day include:. Damion Clark (126/132) Peyton Ritzert (145) Noah Parsons (195) Kieran...
kniakrls.com
Pella Girls Wrestlers Compete at Norwalk
Pella’s girls wrestlers were in action Tuesday at Norwalk. No team scores were kept. “I was very happy with our team’s performance tonight. The effort has always been there and continues to be, but our girls are continuing to build on their technique, and we’re starting to see some really solid wrestling. With their expanded understanding of wrestling, we’re also seeing an increase in the fight on the mat which will only produce better results. It’s an encouraging thing to see.”
kniakrls.com
Indianola Boys Basketball Shooting Well to Start the Season
The Indianola boys basketball team is 2-0 to start the season after defeating Southeast Polk and Newton on their home court, and the winning ways comes from an incredible start shooting the ball. The Indians are shooting 56.8% from the field and a blistering 52.4% from beyond the arc, and...
kniakrls.com
Simpson College Saturday Results
Several Simpson College sports teams were in action Saturday, including men’s wrestling, and men’s and women’s swimming. The Storm men’s wrestling squad had wrestler Dylan McChesney claim a first place finish at the Buena Vista Open on Saturday, earning 8 total placewinners. McChesney placed first at 125lbs, while Zach Stewart placed 2nd at 149lbs for the other top Storm finisher. Simpson will next wrestle December 17th at Nebraska Wesleyan.
kmaland.com
Southeast Warren's Nolte feels connection, commits to Iowa Central
(Milo) -- Back-to-back summers in Fort Dodge opened the door for Southeast Warren's Bre Nolte to continue her playing career at Iowa Central. "It means to me that I've made it," Nolte said. "Playing at a higher level is every player's goal. This means I've achieved my goal." For Nolte,...
kniakrls.com
Pella Winter Sports Recap – 12-3-2022
— Pella Girls Wrestlers Nab 5th in Newton. The Dutch girls wrestling team competed in Newton Saturday. Isabella Smith 2nd (2-1, 1 forfeit, 1 pin) Jasey Olson 2nd (3-1, 2 pins, 1 med. forfeit) Ellison Ritzert 2nd (1-1, 1 pin) Emmalee Spurgeon 1st (2-0, 1 pin, 1 inj. default) A....
cyclonefanatic.com
Sean Shaw Jr. enters transfer portal
Iowa State wide receiver Sean Shaw Jr. has entered the transfer portal. The news was first reported by 247Sports’ Nick Osen. During his final season at Iowa State, Shaw Jr. racked up 153 receiving yards on 16 catches, converting for two touchdowns, as well. He finishes his career with...
KCCI.com
Iowa State names next offensive coordinator
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University announced more coaching changes on Monday, including the promotion of Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator. “Nate Scheelhaase is one of the rising stars in college football coaching circles, and I look forward to watching him coordinate the Cyclone offense moving forward,” head coach Matt Campbell said in a statement. “He’s an outstanding recruiter who makes a difference in the lives of our student-athletes every day.”
kniakrls.com
Simpson Swimmer Named ARC Performer of the Week
Simpson College women’s swimmer Kate Minette was named the American Rivers Conference Performer of the Week after competing at the Pioneer Classic in Grinnell last weekend. Minette is the first Simpson female swimmer to win the Performer of the Week award, and did so after breaking two schools records in the 50 and 100 freestyle, and was also part of the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
kniakrls.com
New Additions to Race Schedule for 2023
Knoxville Raceway General Manager Jason Reed announced there will be a couple of new additions to the 2023 race schedule. The World of Outlaws will be making two trips to Knoxville this year in addition to the Nationals in August. The Outlaws will race at Knoxville in June as they did in 2022. The June shows will be June 9 and 10.
Starter for Iowa in Bowl Game Will Have No Prior Experience
If I do say so myself, there's plenty of upside in playing either Joey Labas or Carson May in Iowa's upcoming bowl game. As was announced by Kirk Ferentz in his media availability on Sunday, December 4, the injury Spencer Petras suffered against Nebraska a little over a week ago will keep him out of the Hawkeyes' appearance in the Music City Bowl at 11 AM CT on New Years' Eve.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Winter Color Guard Competes for First Time
The Indianola High School Winter Color Guard competed for the first time in school history at the Iowa State Dance Championships over the weekend, earning high marks. The Indians placed 4th in class III for large schools, while individually Selena Cooper earned a Division I rating and placed 3rd out of 44, while Allysn Jenkins earned a Division I rating and placed 13th out of 44, both in the large school competition.
What’s Bugging Andy? Gaslighting Iowa & ISU football fans
In this week’s “What’s Bugging Andy?”, Andy reminds fans they didn’t imagine those bad offenses.
