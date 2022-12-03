The Knoxville Basketball Squads will hope to pick up where they left off on Friday as the Panthers routed Cardinal to open up South Central Conference play. However, a different and likely much more difficult task will await the Panthers tonight as Clarke comes to town. For the girls this is an experienced Indians team that has won two of the last three over Knoxville and are looking to be not just competitive in the conference but to challenge for the title. Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports Clarke has already challenged a good 1A school and lost to a good 2A school this season.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO