Norwalk bowling teams top Creston; Four Warrior girls wrestlers place 1st in home tourney
The Norwalk bowling teams and the girls wrestling team competed on Tuesday, including a pair of dual wins for the bowlers at Air Lanes Bowling Center in Des Moines. The Warrior girls out-rolled Creston by a final score of 2000-1388 and the boys won 2510-2140, both improving to 2-1 on the season.
Pella Boys Wrestlers Sweep Pleasantville Invitational
The Pella boys wrestling team flexed their muscle at the Pleasantville invitational Tuesday, sweeping the four-team field. The Dutch defeated the hosting Trojans 57-13, Sigourney-Keota 42-34, and PCM 52-18. Among the Dutch wrestlers who were undefeated on the day include:. Damion Clark (126/132) Peyton Ritzert (145) Noah Parsons (195) Kieran...
Dutch Basketball Sweeps Washington
For the second basketball doubleheader in a row, the Pella basketball teams nabbed a pair of road victories, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS as the Dutch trekked east to Washington. The opener favored the green and white 51-41, while the nightcap was a runaway 77-50 win for the boys...
Knoxville Boys Handle Clarke, Girls Lose
A 17-2 run to start the game was enough for the Knoxville Boys basketball Squad to cruise to another lopsided win in the South Central Conference on Tuesday night, this time a 74-57 triumph over Clarke while the girls suffered a frustrating loss 66-58 heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The boys came out firing on all cylinders making shots early lead by Noah Keefer, who dropped in 16 of his game high 20 points in the 1st half. The Panthers also defended well, especially Clarke’s top two players, Jack Cooley and Cole White, who combined for 26 points last night. Panthers Coach Troy Pearson told KNIA/KRLS Sports it was the defense of Koby Higginbotham and Kaden McGill that held down Clarke’s top guns.
PCM Girls, Pella Christian Boys Cruise to Victories in Renewal of Highway 163 Rivalry
The Pella Christian and PCM basketball teams renewed the Highway 163 rivalry Monday night and the Mustangs’ girls cruised to a 61-40 win while the Eagles’ boys dominated in a 67-38 victory, with both games heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The PCM girls took control early in the...
Pella Basketball Teams On to Washington; Wrestling Teams on Road Again
The Pella basketball teams will take another step out of the conference and aim to start winning streaks on the road southeast to Washington tonight. Coming off of their first league wins against Norwalk Friday, the 2-1 Dutch girls and 1-1 boys are seeking a pair of quality road victories.
Trojans Ride 24 Point Effort by DeMan for Win Over Madrid
The Pleasantville Trojans traveled to Madrid Tuesday evening and when the final horn sounded the PHS squad had themselves a 52-41 win over the Tigers in West Central Activities Conference play. Trojan coach Jeff Cook tells KNIA/KRLS Sports, “We really controlled the game more than the score shows, but they...
Knoxville Basketball Hosts Clarke Tonight
The Knoxville Basketball Squads will hope to pick up where they left off on Friday as the Panthers routed Cardinal to open up South Central Conference play. However, a different and likely much more difficult task will await the Panthers tonight as Clarke comes to town. For the girls this is an experienced Indians team that has won two of the last three over Knoxville and are looking to be not just competitive in the conference but to challenge for the title. Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports Clarke has already challenged a good 1A school and lost to a good 2A school this season.
Norwalk boys outlast Winterset in OT; Warrior girls fall to 0-3
Redek Born’s six free throws in the final 18 seconds of overtime lifted Norwalk past Winterset 62-56 in non-conference boys basketball action Monday night in Winterset. The Huskies won the girls game 56-34. Both contests were broadcast live on 94.3 KNIA. The Norwalk boys led 27-26 at halftime but...
Pella Girls Wrestlers Compete at Norwalk
Pella’s girls wrestlers were in action Tuesday at Norwalk. No team scores were kept. “I was very happy with our team’s performance tonight. The effort has always been there and continues to be, but our girls are continuing to build on their technique, and we’re starting to see some really solid wrestling. With their expanded understanding of wrestling, we’re also seeing an increase in the fight on the mat which will only produce better results. It’s an encouraging thing to see.”
Simpson College Saturday Results
Several Simpson College sports teams were in action Saturday, including men’s wrestling, and men’s and women’s swimming. The Storm men’s wrestling squad had wrestler Dylan McChesney claim a first place finish at the Buena Vista Open on Saturday, earning 8 total placewinners. McChesney placed first at 125lbs, while Zach Stewart placed 2nd at 149lbs for the other top Storm finisher. Simpson will next wrestle December 17th at Nebraska Wesleyan.
Norwalk cagers play at Winterset tonight
The Norwalk basketball teams will be in Winterset tonight for a varsity girl-boy doubleheader starting at 6:00 p.m. Both games can be heard live on 94.3 KNIA with Mike Oeffner and Steve Wermerskirchen on the call. The Norwalk girls are searching for their first win of the season following a...
Pella Winter Sports Recap – 12-3-2022
— Pella Girls Wrestlers Nab 5th in Newton. The Dutch girls wrestling team competed in Newton Saturday. Isabella Smith 2nd (2-1, 1 forfeit, 1 pin) Jasey Olson 2nd (3-1, 2 pins, 1 med. forfeit) Ellison Ritzert 2nd (1-1, 1 pin) Emmalee Spurgeon 1st (2-0, 1 pin, 1 inj. default) A....
Simpson Swimmer Named ARC Performer of the Week
Simpson College women’s swimmer Kate Minette was named the American Rivers Conference Performer of the Week after competing at the Pioneer Classic in Grinnell last weekend. Minette is the first Simpson female swimmer to win the Performer of the Week award, and did so after breaking two schools records in the 50 and 100 freestyle, and was also part of the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Indianola Winter Color Guard Competes for First Time
The Indianola High School Winter Color Guard competed for the first time in school history at the Iowa State Dance Championships over the weekend, earning high marks. The Indians placed 4th in class III for large schools, while individually Selena Cooper earned a Division I rating and placed 3rd out of 44, while Allysn Jenkins earned a Division I rating and placed 13th out of 44, both in the large school competition.
Indianola Impulse Dance Team Receives Division I Rating in All Competitions
The Indianola Impulse received a Division I rating in all of their team and solo performances on Friday at the Iowa State Dance Championships at Wells Fargo Arena. The Indians competed in the Jazz, Pom, and Lyrical, along with the Winter Color Guard competing for the first time in school history. Individually, Ellie Paskorz, Isabella O’Meara, Emma Buttrey, Annie Dawson, Maggie Nailor, Remy Sivertsen, Allysn Jenkins, and Selena Cooper all received a Division I rating as well.
New Additions to Race Schedule for 2023
Knoxville Raceway General Manager Jason Reed announced there will be a couple of new additions to the 2023 race schedule. The World of Outlaws will be making two trips to Knoxville this year in addition to the Nationals in August. The Outlaws will race at Knoxville in June as they did in 2022. The June shows will be June 9 and 10.
Malcolm “Mal” Thompson
Services for Malcolm “Mal” Thompson, 24, of Des Moines, Iowa will be held Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton, Iowa, with interment following at the Chariton Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in care of Mal’s family to be used for expenses.
Knoxville Earns State Dance Awards
Knoxville soloists all earned Division I ratings; Harper Chambers, Hayden Hudson, Shae Wheelock, Kate Schneider, Remy Vasquuz-Smith and Reese Roberts. Other honors for the Panthers at the State Meet included earning an Outstanding Community Service Award for Team Competition. Also a Distinguished Academic Award for a Grade Point Average between 3.5 and 4.0.
Indianola Students Named to SCIBA Honor Band
Indianola High School band students tried out for the South Central Iowa Band Association Honor Band over the weekend, with nine students selected. The students are:. The nine students selected is the most students selected in the past decade for Indianola High School. The SCIBA Honor Band Concert is Saturday, January 7 at 5:00 PM at Ankeny HS.
