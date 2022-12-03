Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Mustangs Girls Basketball Rolls at Saydel, Boys Fall in Overtime
The PCM basketball teams went on the road for the second night in a row Tuesday, this time to Saydel for a Heart of Iowa Conference doubleheader, and the girls team dominated in a 46-26 victory while the boys fell in overtime 64-59. The Mustangs girls’ defense was the catalyst...
kniakrls.com
Balanced Scoring Attack Helping Pella Christian Boys Basketball Early in the Season
The Pella Christian boys basketball team is coming off an impressive 28-point victory against their Highway 163 rivals PCM, and with that came a balanced scoring attack. The Eagles had all 12 players see action and shoot the ball at least once in the win Tuesday, and 11 of those players found the scoring column to contribute to the team’s 67 points. Stepping up to contribute more than half of those points for Pella Christian was the bench. The Eagles got 37 points from the bench led by Isaac Kacmarynski with 11, which was tied for the team high scored, and 9 from Jack Fancher. Pella Christian head coach J.D. Boer says that the selflessness of the team has helped lead to the balanced offense.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Boys Handle Clarke, Girls Lose
A 17-2 run to start the game was enough for the Knoxville Boys basketball Squad to cruise to another lopsided win in the South Central Conference on Tuesday night, this time a 74-57 triumph over Clarke while the girls suffered a frustrating loss 66-58 heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The boys came out firing on all cylinders making shots early lead by Noah Keefer, who dropped in 16 of his game high 20 points in the 1st half. The Panthers also defended well, especially Clarke’s top two players, Jack Cooley and Cole White, who combined for 26 points last night. Panthers Coach Troy Pearson told KNIA/KRLS Sports it was the defense of Koby Higginbotham and Kaden McGill that held down Clarke’s top guns.
kniakrls.com
Pella Boys Wrestlers Sweep Pleasantville Invitational
The Pella boys wrestling team flexed their muscle at the Pleasantville invitational Tuesday, sweeping the four-team field. The Dutch defeated the hosting Trojans 57-13, Sigourney-Keota 42-34, and PCM 52-18. Among the Dutch wrestlers who were undefeated on the day include:. Damion Clark (126/132) Peyton Ritzert (145) Noah Parsons (195) Kieran...
kniakrls.com
PCM Girls, Pella Christian Boys Cruise to Victories in Renewal of Highway 163 Rivalry
The Pella Christian and PCM basketball teams renewed the Highway 163 rivalry Monday night and the Mustangs’ girls cruised to a 61-40 win while the Eagles’ boys dominated in a 67-38 victory, with both games heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The PCM girls took control early in the...
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars Pulls The Saber Sweep In Moulton
It was a Saber two step in Moulton on Tuesday night as Twin Cedars girls routed the Eagles 47-15 while the boys were just as destructive in a 69-44 drubbing. The girls got double digit scoring from Cheyanne Bruns with 14 points and Rylee Dunkin scoring 13. Kisha Reed also was in double figures as she gobbled up 12 rebounds. The boys enjoyed their best game of the season in a 25 point win. Coach Mateo Varese told KNIA/KRLS they did not shoot the three real well but was able to get inside and control that part of the action. Kasey Clark had a double-double with 23 points and ten rebounds, Freshman Holden Roberts scored 18. Twin Cedars gets back at it Friday against Mormon Trail.
kniakrls.com
Dutch Basketball Sweeps Washington
For the second basketball doubleheader in a row, the Pella basketball teams nabbed a pair of road victories, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS as the Dutch trekked east to Washington. The opener favored the green and white 51-41, while the nightcap was a runaway 77-50 win for the boys...
kniakrls.com
Pella Girls Wrestlers Compete at Norwalk
Pella’s girls wrestlers were in action Tuesday at Norwalk. No team scores were kept. “I was very happy with our team’s performance tonight. The effort has always been there and continues to be, but our girls are continuing to build on their technique, and we’re starting to see some really solid wrestling. With their expanded understanding of wrestling, we’re also seeing an increase in the fight on the mat which will only produce better results. It’s an encouraging thing to see.”
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Heads To Lamoni Tonight
The Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squad travels to Lamoni tonight. Both teams are smarting from two losses to Ankeny Christian on Friday. The boys were blown out on Friday 70-28. Coach John Suntken told KNIA Sports his team was very short handed with Owen Suntken ill and Chase Ripperger injured. Suntken says the bench players must step up and play in the absence of his starters until they get back. The girls will try to come back from a frustrating loss to ACA. After having the lead by eight the Saints turned the ball over ten times in the 2nd quarter. Coach Kelsey Goff tells KNIA Sports, teams are starting to take point guard Addi Wadle away and she wants the rest of the team to help out.
kniakrls.com
Norwalk boys outlast Winterset in OT; Warrior girls fall to 0-3
Redek Born’s six free throws in the final 18 seconds of overtime lifted Norwalk past Winterset 62-56 in non-conference boys basketball action Monday night in Winterset. The Huskies won the girls game 56-34. Both contests were broadcast live on 94.3 KNIA. The Norwalk boys led 27-26 at halftime but...
kniakrls.com
Norwalk cagers play at Winterset tonight
The Norwalk basketball teams will be in Winterset tonight for a varsity girl-boy doubleheader starting at 6:00 p.m. Both games can be heard live on 94.3 KNIA with Mike Oeffner and Steve Wermerskirchen on the call. The Norwalk girls are searching for their first win of the season following a...
kniakrls.com
Central’s Van Gorp Wins Conference Men’s Basketball Honor
Central College’s Joshua Van Gorp (junior, Pella, Pella Christian HS) was selected as the American Rivers Conference Male Athlete of the Week. Van Gorp, a 6-foot, 10-inch center, averaged 23.5 points in a pair of men’s basketball conference victories last week, including a 68-58 upset win over the preseason title favorite University of Dubuque at Pella Saturday. Central (6-3 overall, 2-0 conference) also scored a 73-67 win at Nebraska Wesleyan University Wednesday.
kniakrls.com
Simpson College Saturday Results
Several Simpson College sports teams were in action Saturday, including men’s wrestling, and men’s and women’s swimming. The Storm men’s wrestling squad had wrestler Dylan McChesney claim a first place finish at the Buena Vista Open on Saturday, earning 8 total placewinners. McChesney placed first at 125lbs, while Zach Stewart placed 2nd at 149lbs for the other top Storm finisher. Simpson will next wrestle December 17th at Nebraska Wesleyan.
kniakrls.com
Pella Winter Sports Recap – 12-3-2022
— Pella Girls Wrestlers Nab 5th in Newton. The Dutch girls wrestling team competed in Newton Saturday. Isabella Smith 2nd (2-1, 1 forfeit, 1 pin) Jasey Olson 2nd (3-1, 2 pins, 1 med. forfeit) Ellison Ritzert 2nd (1-1, 1 pin) Emmalee Spurgeon 1st (2-0, 1 pin, 1 inj. default) A....
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State football transfer portal tracker
Below is an updated look at every Iowa State football player who has entered his name into the transfer portal entering this off-season:. Wide receiver Sean Shaw Jr. entered the transfer portal Monday afternoon. He collected 680 yards and nine touchdowns during his time at Iowa State. Wide receiver Tristan...
cyclonefanatic.com
Sean Shaw Jr. enters transfer portal
Iowa State wide receiver Sean Shaw Jr. has entered the transfer portal. The news was first reported by 247Sports’ Nick Osen. During his final season at Iowa State, Shaw Jr. racked up 153 receiving yards on 16 catches, converting for two touchdowns, as well. He finishes his career with...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Winter Color Guard Competes for First Time
The Indianola High School Winter Color Guard competed for the first time in school history at the Iowa State Dance Championships over the weekend, earning high marks. The Indians placed 4th in class III for large schools, while individually Selena Cooper earned a Division I rating and placed 3rd out of 44, while Allysn Jenkins earned a Division I rating and placed 13th out of 44, both in the large school competition.
KCCI.com
Iowa State names next offensive coordinator
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University announced more coaching changes on Monday, including the promotion of Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator. “Nate Scheelhaase is one of the rising stars in college football coaching circles, and I look forward to watching him coordinate the Cyclone offense moving forward,” head coach Matt Campbell said in a statement. “He’s an outstanding recruiter who makes a difference in the lives of our student-athletes every day.”
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Earns State Dance Awards
Knoxville soloists all earned Division I ratings; Harper Chambers, Hayden Hudson, Shae Wheelock, Kate Schneider, Remy Vasquuz-Smith and Reese Roberts. Other honors for the Panthers at the State Meet included earning an Outstanding Community Service Award for Team Competition. Also a Distinguished Academic Award for a Grade Point Average between 3.5 and 4.0.
kniakrls.com
New Additions to Race Schedule for 2023
Knoxville Raceway General Manager Jason Reed announced there will be a couple of new additions to the 2023 race schedule. The World of Outlaws will be making two trips to Knoxville this year in addition to the Nationals in August. The Outlaws will race at Knoxville in June as they did in 2022. The June shows will be June 9 and 10.
Comments / 0