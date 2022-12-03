Read full article on original website
Lava flows from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano are slowing but will begin to spread out, inflate
Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano is continuing to erupt, but scientists say the lava flows have been slowing down as they reach relatively flat areas around the rumbling mountain.
Italian landslide kills at least 8: See incredible video of destruction of the seaside town
Historic rains triggered a deadly debris flow on the small island of Ischia. The local fire departments called for reinforcements which arrived by boat from Naples.
New incredible video shows lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano shooting nearly 150 feet into the air
New video from the United States Geological Survey shows lava from an active fissure on Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano shooting nearly 150 feet into the air.
More than 100 animals found dead at Iowa farm
(ABC 6 News) – More than 100 animals were found dead on an Iowa farm, according to the Iowa Farm Sanctuary (IFS). In a social media post on Tuesday, the IFS said they received a report of a deceased lamb on a property approximately 40 miles from their location in Oxford, Iowa.
Vladimir Putin Sending Soldiers Who Refuse To Fight In Ukraine To 'Dungeon-Like' Prison Camps
Vladimir Putin is reportedly sending innocent Russian men who refuse to fight in Ukraine to “dungeon-like” prison camps where the threat of execution is imminent, RadarOnline.com has learned. That is the harrowing development to come just days after the 70-year-old leader ordered more than 300,000 fresh troops to...
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
Forget something? Driver busted with $553 ticket for driving with snow-covered windshield
Snowfall might be rare in western Washington, but after a few inches of snow fell around the Puget Sound region last week, common sense also seemed in short supply.
Video Shows Drone Strike on Russian Base That Crippled 2 Nuclear Bombers
A large flash of light can be seen in the footage, which reportedly shows a blast at a Russian airfield.
Back-to-back winter storms bringing measurable snow, rain to Pacific Northwest
A cold front moving into the Northwest U.S. on Tuesday is forecast to bring high wind gusts, snow and rain to areas from Seattle into the Sierra Nevada mountains.
Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano eruption continues: New aerial video shows lava edging closer to main highway
New aerial video shared Sunday by the U.S. Geological Survey showed lava from an active fissure on Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano creeping closer to one of the main highways that connects the cities of Hilo and Kona on the Big Island of Hawaii.
Hurricane season 2022 ends with tropical activity below expectations
A third season La Niña was not enough to help the Atlantic continue its active streak and was the quietest year on record since 2015
Watch: Drone footage captures devastation from tornadoes in the South
Tornadoes ripped through Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday. This bird’s-eye view shows the extent of the destruction.
Mother, 8-year-old son identified as victims of deadly tornado in Montgomery County, Alabama
A deadly severe weather outbreak produced at least 40 reports of tornadoes that stretched across four states in the South on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, and new information is being learned about those who were killed in the storms.
Medieval man buried in Poland had two kinds of dwarfism
Archaeologists in Poland excavating a cemetery by a monastery have discovered the remains of a medieval man who had two different forms of dwarfism.
What makes 'Pele’s Hair' during a volcanic eruption?
As Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano awakens from a decades-long slumber, officials are not only warning those in the area about ash fall and airborne gases but also the potential for volcanic glass fibers known as "Pele's Hair."
Volcano cam: Watch mesmerizing live views of Mauna Loa's lava fountain erupting
About a week after Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano began erupting for the first time in nearly 40 years, it continues to shoot lava into the air and advance lava flows downslope.
Ukraine leader defiant as drone strikes hit Russia again
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Drones struck inside Russia’s border with Ukraine on Tuesday in the second day of attacks exposing the vulnerability of some of Moscow’s most important military sites, experts said. Ukrainian officials did not formally confirm carrying out drone strikes inside Russia, and they have...
Russia Responds to Report Putin Fell Down Stairs, Soiled Himself
Rumors speculate the Russian president is suffering from myriad illnesses, such as cancer and Parkinson's disease.
No more Canada nice: Ottawa gets tough with Beijing
China’s rise ought to result in a carefully calibrated balancing dynamic that blunts China’s more dangerous power plays and nothing more.
See tornadoes rip through South, damaging churches and destroying homes
Severe storms swept across the South starting late Tuesday through Wednesday morning and led to more than 30 reports of tornadoes in the region.
