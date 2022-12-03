Read full article on original website
NYC man charged with killing 2 in shooting spree is ‘well-known’ gang member, arrested 12 times, police say
The NYPD said Tuesday a man arrested in connection with a violent shooting spree is a "well-known" gang member and has been arrested 12 times since 2010.
John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis and other Hollywood stars react to the death of Kirstie Alley
Kirstie Alley died after an "unexpected" battle with cancer. Hollywood stars, including John Travolta, are honoring the actress following her death.
John Fetterman’s top aide called for Dems to brand Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination ‘illegitimate’
Sen.-elect John Fetterman's incoming chief of staff is a progressive activist who has openly supported eliminating the filibuster and expanding the Supreme Court.
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
Fauci doesn't remember that study he based hydroxychloroquine COVID treatment claims on was retracted
Anthony Fauci couldn't recall the studies that said hydroxychloroquine is an ineffective COVID-19 treatment or that a major medical journal retracted its study on the subject.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady had reporters laughing with sarcastic response to stunning win vs. Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had reporters laughing hard as he entered the press conference room following a stunning win over the New Orleans Saints.
Athena Strand's grandfather says he forgave FedEx driver accused of kidnapping, murdering 7-year-old
The grandfather of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl kidnapped and killed in Texas allegedly by FedEx driver Tanner Lynn Horner, said he forgave his granddaughter's accused murderer.
Aaron Judge, Yankees agree to massive nine-year contract: reports
The Aaron Judge speculation ended Wednesday as multiple reports stated that the slugging outfielder re-signed with the New York Yankees in a massive deal.
California man arrested after allegedly punching fast-food worker, causing her to lose eye
Isaac White-Carter, 20, of San Francisco, California, was arrested in connection with a brutal attack on a fast-food worker that caused her to lose her eye last month.
Idaho murders: Grieving father of slain college student calls loss 'hardest thing in the world'
The devastated dad of murdered Idaho college student Madison "Maddie" Mogen called her death the "hardest thing in the world" and said he just wants justice.
Idaho murders: Kaylee Goncalves' father believes suspect 'chose to go' upstairs to potentially target victims
Kaylee Goncalves' father, Steven Goncalves, says he believes the suspect in the murders of four Idaho college students may have chosen to go upstairs to target two victims.
Idaho murders: Attacker 'should be looking over his shoulders,' expert warns
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed several times and killed on Nov. 13.
Mother of Athena Strand, missing Texas girl found dead, posts emotional tributes: 'No one deserves' this
The mother of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old Texas girl who was found dead last week after being missing, is now speaking out on Facebook, writing that she is "broken."
Airline outrage: Passenger reportedly tells mom in first class she shouldn’t be there with a child
After a passenger confronted her, an anonymous mother turned to Reddit to ask if she was wrong for buying her young daughter a first-class ticket on a cross-country flight.
Dr. Phil guest describes feeling ‘floored,’ like ‘ground was opening up’ upon hearing husband would vote Trump
A marriage between a Democrat and a Republican was put under so much stress from the 2020 election that they resorted on writing letters to sort out their differences.
Kyle Rittenhouse goes viral after asking if Twitter files will reveal 'hidden censoring' against him
Kyle Rittenhouse said he was hopeful that Twitter’s censorship campaign against him would be exposed after owner Elon Musk released the "Twitter Files."
NBC, ABC, CBS called out for silence on Elon Musk's 'Twitter files' release: 'They're failing Americans'
Fox News personalities sounded off after liberal Sunday shows devoted only seven seconds of coverage to the news of Twitter's censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Tennessee police officers interrupt robbery in progress, dramatic video shows
Tennessee police officers intervened in a robbery attempt at a mall Saturday evening, possibly preventing a crime spree from spreading to other areas.
Idaho murders: Police provide update on victim's stalker reference, dog found at crime scene
Idaho police on Monday shared several updates in their investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, though there are still no suspects.
