Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this YearTravel MavenWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Business Spotlight
Tucked on the outskirts of Augusta is a unique ranch where you can celebrate art and meet special critters. What started out as a hobby farm is now reaching people across the USA in ways the Pankratz family never expected. It all started about six years ago when Jerramy and...
wichitabyeb.com
Trying Braum’s Big Country Breakfast
This is an impromptu blog (as is 90% of what I write). One of the kids was craving the cappuccino chunky chocolate ice cream from Braum’s. There just happened to be a sale on the ice cream, 2 packs for $7. So, I dropped by to pick up a couple.
Of pumpkins and peeps: A few thoughts on Kirstie Alley and what she meant to Wichita
The star of “Cheers” and “Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan” never lost her connection to her hometown | Opinion
KWCH.com
Friends, Wichita community remember Kirstie Alley
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As fans across the U.S. and beyond mourn the death of Wichita native and Hollywood actress Kristie Alley, 12 News looked back at her presence in the city where she grew up. Wichitans had the chance to meet Alley at restaurants and shops around town, or at Wichita State University home basketball games inside Charles Koch Arena.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
4th Annual HoliDAZE Pop Up Market
On Sunday, many shoppers headed to Brick and Mortar Event Venue for the 4th annual HoliDAZE Pop Up Market.
Kansas game wardens warn of coyotes heading into town
Kansas Wildlife & Parks game wardens are warning the public of coyotes heading into towns across the state.
KWCH.com
Family: Wichitan, actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Famous Wichitan Kirstie Alley, known for her decades-long acting career and presence in her community has died at the age of 71, her family confirms on social media. Her children, True and Lillie Parker issued a statement that said Alley died “after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.” The statement said close friends and family surrounded her in her final moments.
Wichita family heading to Disney World on Snowball Express
On Saturday, a Wichita family got the chance to go to the happiest place on earth thanks to the Snowball Express.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Old Fashioned Christmas on Main Street
The Christmas Tree at the Butler County Historical Courthouse has been lit and that can mean only one thing – Christmas season has officially begun in El Dorado. The Old Fashioned Christmas on Main Street was sponsored by BG Products and brought hundreds of families into downtown El Dorado for the four day event which began on Thursday, Dec. 1st with Thankful Thursday. Free horse drawn wagon rides chauffeured families around the Downtown District while merchants offered special incentives to holiday shoppers.
Kansas baby born with rare form of dwarfism defies odds, inspires thousands
A two-year-old girl from Hutchinson, Kansas, is inspiring people across the globe with her story. Nora Ramey was born with a genetic disorder called rhizomelic chondrodysplasia punctata.
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Kansas but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Illuminations Botanica at the beautiful Wichita Gardens. Keep reading to learn more.
Wichita Eagle
Students accused of racist chants, bringing Black doll to Valley Center basketball game
A high school basketball coach in Kansas said his players and traveling fans faced “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts” from the other team’s students who were watching the game from the bleachers. Now Topeka High School head boys basketball coach Geo Lyons is calling for Valley...
KWCH.com
Masterbrand closing in Newton
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the largest employers in Harvey County is closing its doors. Newton city leaders confirmed Monday that Masterbrand will close on Dec. 15. The facility employs 480 people. City officials said the closure took them by surprise, and they did not know it was coming.
Woman who beat cancer searches for mom’s long-lost wedding dress
Just three weeks after meeting the man of her dreams, Jessica Evans received news that would change her life forever.
KWCH.com
Showers for most; some light ice for others
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A system tracking in for Wednesday night and Thursday will bring some rain showers to the area, but a small part of northwest Kansas could get a few hours of freezing drizzle. While a big ice event is highly unlikely, a small amount of glaze is expected which could lead to slick roads. The best chances for the ice will be northwest of a line from Tribune to WaKeeney to Phillipsburg.
Village Tours offering K-State Sugar Bowl travel package
Kansas State will face Alabama at the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve.
WTRF
Baby Chimpanzee reunites with mom, goes viral
(WTRF) — The baby chimpanzee, now reunited with his mother, has pulled on heartstrings across the world, according to KSNW. The Sedgwick County Zoo (SCZ), in Wichita, Kansas, welcomed a new baby chimpanzee named Kucheza on Monday, November. 15. He had low oxygen levels, needed life-saving treatment, and has...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Lonia Louise (Graham) Tuner
Lonia Louise (Graham) Tuner, 74, passed away on November 24, 2022. Lonia was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Stanley James and LaVeda May (McIllvain) Graham on April 16, 1948. She was the oldest of six children. She graduated from Lyman High School, Lyman WY in 1966. After high school, she met John Carr in 1967 with whom she had her two children, Travis Carr and Johna Carr during their 10 years of marriage. After moving to Kansas, Lonia had a long career in the aircraft industry, where she met numerous friends, but most importantly her soulmate, Kenneth Turner. The two married August 22, 1980, joining his children to the family three more children, Sandy Craig, Lona Turner, and David Turner. She was an incredibly hard worker for Boeing, becoming one of the first women to supervise and lead her own crew.
Comments / 0