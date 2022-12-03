ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Business Spotlight

Tucked on the outskirts of Augusta is a unique ranch where you can celebrate art and meet special critters. What started out as a hobby farm is now reaching people across the USA in ways the Pankratz family never expected. It all started about six years ago when Jerramy and...
AUGUSTA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Trying Braum’s Big Country Breakfast

This is an impromptu blog (as is 90% of what I write). One of the kids was craving the cappuccino chunky chocolate ice cream from Braum’s. There just happened to be a sale on the ice cream, 2 packs for $7. So, I dropped by to pick up a couple.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Friends, Wichita community remember Kirstie Alley

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As fans across the U.S. and beyond mourn the death of Wichita native and Hollywood actress Kristie Alley, 12 News looked back at her presence in the city where she grew up. Wichitans had the chance to meet Alley at restaurants and shops around town, or at Wichita State University home basketball games inside Charles Koch Arena.
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Family: Wichitan, actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Famous Wichitan Kirstie Alley, known for her decades-long acting career and presence in her community has died at the age of 71, her family confirms on social media. Her children, True and Lillie Parker issued a statement that said Alley died “after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.” The statement said close friends and family surrounded her in her final moments.
WICHITA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Old Fashioned Christmas on Main Street

The Christmas Tree at the Butler County Historical Courthouse has been lit and that can mean only one thing – Christmas season has officially begun in El Dorado. The Old Fashioned Christmas on Main Street was sponsored by BG Products and brought hundreds of families into downtown El Dorado for the four day event which began on Thursday, Dec. 1st with Thankful Thursday. Free horse drawn wagon rides chauffeured families around the Downtown District while merchants offered special incentives to holiday shoppers.
EL DORADO, KS
KWCH.com

Masterbrand closing in Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the largest employers in Harvey County is closing its doors. Newton city leaders confirmed Monday that Masterbrand will close on Dec. 15. The facility employs 480 people. City officials said the closure took them by surprise, and they did not know it was coming.
NEWTON, KS
KWCH.com

Showers for most; some light ice for others

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A system tracking in for Wednesday night and Thursday will bring some rain showers to the area, but a small part of northwest Kansas could get a few hours of freezing drizzle. While a big ice event is highly unlikely, a small amount of glaze is expected which could lead to slick roads. The best chances for the ice will be northwest of a line from Tribune to WaKeeney to Phillipsburg.
WICHITA, KS
WTRF

Baby Chimpanzee reunites with mom, goes viral

(WTRF) — The baby chimpanzee, now reunited with his mother, has pulled on heartstrings across the world, according to KSNW. The Sedgwick County Zoo (SCZ), in Wichita, Kansas, welcomed a new baby chimpanzee named Kucheza on Monday, November. 15. He had low oxygen levels, needed life-saving treatment, and has...
WICHITA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Lonia Louise (Graham) Tuner

Lonia Louise (Graham) Tuner, 74, passed away on November 24, 2022. Lonia was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Stanley James and LaVeda May (McIllvain) Graham on April 16, 1948. She was the oldest of six children. She graduated from Lyman High School, Lyman WY in 1966. After high school, she met John Carr in 1967 with whom she had her two children, Travis Carr and Johna Carr during their 10 years of marriage. After moving to Kansas, Lonia had a long career in the aircraft industry, where she met numerous friends, but most importantly her soulmate, Kenneth Turner. The two married August 22, 1980, joining his children to the family three more children, Sandy Craig, Lona Turner, and David Turner. She was an incredibly hard worker for Boeing, becoming one of the first women to supervise and lead her own crew.
AUGUSTA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy