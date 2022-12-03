Read full article on original website
Jack Stanley Taylor
Jack Stanley Taylor, 94, of Augusta, KS, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Wichita. Visitation 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Service 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Augusta, KS.
Lonia Louise (Graham) Tuner
Lonia Louise (Graham) Tuner, 74, passed away on November 24, 2022. Lonia was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Stanley James and LaVeda May (McIllvain) Graham on April 16, 1948. She was the oldest of six children. She graduated from Lyman High School, Lyman WY in 1966. After high school, she met John Carr in 1967 with whom she had her two children, Travis Carr and Johna Carr during their 10 years of marriage. After moving to Kansas, Lonia had a long career in the aircraft industry, where she met numerous friends, but most importantly her soulmate, Kenneth Turner. The two married August 22, 1980, joining his children to the family three more children, Sandy Craig, Lona Turner, and David Turner. She was an incredibly hard worker for Boeing, becoming one of the first women to supervise and lead her own crew.
Business Spotlight
Tucked on the outskirts of Augusta is a unique ranch where you can celebrate art and meet special critters. What started out as a hobby farm is now reaching people across the USA in ways the Pankratz family never expected. It all started about six years ago when Jerramy and...
Laura “Lori” Greenlee
Laura “Lori” (Wentworth) Greenlee’s life began on September 1, 1970 in El Dorado, KS; the daughter of Richard and Shirlene (McClintock) Wentworth, Sr. Lori had a passion for helping others and in following that passion, she earned her LPN degree. Lori had a servant’s heart and loved to care for others. She was a member of the VFW Ladies’ Auxiliary in El Dorado, a water aerobics instructor for the YMCA, and played recreational volleyball. Lori never knew a stranger and loved to spend time with her friends. She loved her cats as well. Lori’s family includes her husband Michael; father, Richard Wentworth, Sr., brother, Richard Wentworth, Jr., several nieces and nephews and adoptive nieces and nephews. Lori passed away on November 22, 2022 in El Dorado. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Madison and her mother, Shirlene Wentworth. Friends may gather with the family from 5-7pm on Friday, December 2 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 3, at 10am at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home. Lori will be laid to rest at Sunset Lawns Cemetery in El Dorado. Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to Hickory Hollow Animal Sanctuary of Leon or to the El Dorado YMCA. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Lori at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.
Old Fashioned Christmas on Main Street
The Christmas Tree at the Butler County Historical Courthouse has been lit and that can mean only one thing – Christmas season has officially begun in El Dorado. The Old Fashioned Christmas on Main Street was sponsored by BG Products and brought hundreds of families into downtown El Dorado for the four day event which began on Thursday, Dec. 1st with Thankful Thursday. Free horse drawn wagon rides chauffeured families around the Downtown District while merchants offered special incentives to holiday shoppers.
Upcycling BCTG Newspaper
Mrs. Dassel’s Kindergarten class at St.James Catholic School in Augusta worked hard making globes with newspaper donated by the Butler County Times Gazette. The project took many days to glue newspaper to balloons, allow the glue to dry and then paint the globes and wait for it to dry. After, the students got to pop the balloons, which I imagine, was some of their favorite parts. Arts and crafts is a crucial role in a child’s development, and BCTG is glad to provide materials to partake in the activity.
Become a Teacher’s Angel
This time of year is known as the season of giving. The holidays usually bring out the best in people with donations to many different charities to help people in need. While many of those donations aim towards charities like homeless shelters or food banks, one business in Augusta is looking to give back to teachers this year.
El Dorado basketball teams swept by Chaparral in opening games of Cardinal Classic
EL DORADO, Kansas- The El Dorado Wildcats could not have dreamed up a better start to their season. In the first defensive possession against Chaparral, the Wildcats forced a steal. In their first offensive possession, they found a layup to put themselves up 2-0. It was a start to a...
Santa Bowl Chili Cook-off
The sudden drop in temperature Friday night didn’t stop people from coming out to the Butler County Historical Society Home of the Kansas Oil Museum on Saturday to visit Santa at Boomtown and participate in and enjoy delicious chili and soup in the Santa Bowl Chili and Soup Cook-off and Community Feed.
Six different players score as second-ranked Andover girls beat Maize
ANDOVER, Kansas—There are a lot of new things under first year head coach Hannah Alexander and one of those things is the mentality to go put a game away when you have the opportunity. The Trojans did that on Tuesday night. Andover used a strong defensive presence to beat...
North Butler 4-H Club Achievement Celebration
Pizza, recognition, and fun summarizes the November 4-H meeting!. The North Butler 4-H club met on November 14, 2022, for the achievement and recognition night. The night started with a pizza meal then followed with door prizes and the recognition of activity papers and 2021/2022 4-H record books and membership pins that were awarded at the Butler County 4-H Achievement Event which was held November 5 at Butler County Community College.
