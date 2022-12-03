Lonia Louise (Graham) Tuner, 74, passed away on November 24, 2022. Lonia was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Stanley James and LaVeda May (McIllvain) Graham on April 16, 1948. She was the oldest of six children. She graduated from Lyman High School, Lyman WY in 1966. After high school, she met John Carr in 1967 with whom she had her two children, Travis Carr and Johna Carr during their 10 years of marriage. After moving to Kansas, Lonia had a long career in the aircraft industry, where she met numerous friends, but most importantly her soulmate, Kenneth Turner. The two married August 22, 1980, joining his children to the family three more children, Sandy Craig, Lona Turner, and David Turner. She was an incredibly hard worker for Boeing, becoming one of the first women to supervise and lead her own crew.

