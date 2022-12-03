Read full article on original website
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Six different players score as second-ranked Andover girls beat Maize
ANDOVER, Kansas—There are a lot of new things under first year head coach Hannah Alexander and one of those things is the mentality to go put a game away when you have the opportunity. The Trojans did that on Tuesday night. Andover used a strong defensive presence to beat...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
El Dorado basketball teams swept by Chaparral in opening games of Cardinal Classic
EL DORADO, Kansas- The El Dorado Wildcats could not have dreamed up a better start to their season. In the first defensive possession against Chaparral, the Wildcats forced a steal. In their first offensive possession, they found a layup to put themselves up 2-0. It was a start to a...
adastraradio.com
Dragons Punch Ticket Into NJCAA Title Game
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – For the second time in three seasons, the Hutchinson Community College football team will play for a national championship. Dylan Kedzior and Malik Benson combined for four touchdowns and the Hutchinson defense slammed the door on Coffeyville over the final three quarters as the No. 1-ranked Blue Dragons scored 38 unanswered points in a 38-7 victory over No. 4 Coffeyville in the NJCAA Playoff National Semifinals on Saturday at Gowns Stadium.
‘Either sink or swim’: Wichita State basketball faces pivotal moment early in its season
Wichita State is facing a pivotal moment in its season after narrow losses to K-State and Missouri.
Kansas game wardens warn of coyotes heading into town
Kansas Wildlife & Parks game wardens are warning the public of coyotes heading into towns across the state.
Wichita Eagle
Students accused of racist chants, bringing Black doll to Valley Center basketball game
A high school basketball coach in Kansas said his players and traveling fans faced “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts” from the other team’s students who were watching the game from the bleachers. Now Topeka High School head boys basketball coach Geo Lyons is calling for Valley...
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
State recognizes McPherson College student
McPHERSON – McPherson College student Emma Speer was among the inaugural class of the NextGen Under 30 recognized at an awards ceremony in Topeka on Friday. NextGen Under 30 is a recognition program developed by the Kansas legislature that celebrates the talent cultivated in Kansas to keep young professionals in the state.
nomadlawyer.org
Wichita: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Wichita, Kansas
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Wichita Kansas. Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway or a family vacation, Wichita Kansas has many attractions to offer. You will find museums, parks, and zoos. The city is also known for its restaurants and entertainment. The Mid-America All-Indian Museum is a...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Neo Sommers
A mom is asking for the community’s help with finding her teenage son. Neo Sommers, 16, was last seen on Dec. 1, 2022, in Wichita. He used to go by the name Trinity Sommers. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 1, 2022. Age when reported missing: 16. Height...
KWCH.com
Mild Monday, then cooler rest of the week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be warmer Monday before cooler weather returns for the rest of the week ahead. It will be a cold start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s under a partly cloudy sky.
fox4kc.com
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The Valley Center school district released a statement Tuesday to give an update on what it has learned about its students’ actions and words at a game on Saturday. Some fans from the other team called the students’ behavior racist. The incident...
KAKE TV
Fatal crash in North Wichita Tuesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A two vehicle crash has taken the life of one and sent another to the hospital with potentially serious injuries. Dispatch has confirmed that a fatal crash took place at the intersection of Hydraulic and 85th St. N. around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. One person was...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Jack Stanley Taylor
Jack Stanley Taylor, 94, of Augusta, KS, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Wichita. Visitation 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Service 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Augusta, KS.
Man critically injured in crash south of Arkansas City
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man was rushed to a Wichita hospital after crashing a car on U.S. Highway 77 early Monday morning. The Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department said first responders got the call around 5:40 a.m. of a person trapped in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash. The crash was in the […]
Flying Magazine
Clyde Cessna Helped Form Legendary Aviation Trinity in Wichita
Why on earth is Wichita, Kansas, known as the Air Capital of the World?. Perhaps because at one point it incubated 16 aircraft manufacturers, 11 airports, and a dozen flying schools, according to Wichita, Where Aviation Took Wing, an aviation history of the city published by the Greteman Group. But...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Lonia Louise (Graham) Tuner
Lonia Louise (Graham) Tuner, 74, passed away on November 24, 2022. Lonia was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Stanley James and LaVeda May (McIllvain) Graham on April 16, 1948. She was the oldest of six children. She graduated from Lyman High School, Lyman WY in 1966. After high school, she met John Carr in 1967 with whom she had her two children, Travis Carr and Johna Carr during their 10 years of marriage. After moving to Kansas, Lonia had a long career in the aircraft industry, where she met numerous friends, but most importantly her soulmate, Kenneth Turner. The two married August 22, 1980, joining his children to the family three more children, Sandy Craig, Lona Turner, and David Turner. She was an incredibly hard worker for Boeing, becoming one of the first women to supervise and lead her own crew.
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Watch: Water break closes off part of major road in west Wichita
A water break near a major intersection in west Wichita caused the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) to temporarily close off the area Tuesday afternoon.
