Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wichita will sell riverbank land parcel to Hyatt unless someone makes better offer
The City Council approved the tentative sale of the land at $15 per square foot.
wichitabyeb.com
The latest Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in northwest Wichita opens this week
Opening day for the third Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Wichita is taking place this week. An employee at the newest Fuzzy’s confirmed that the latest store at 10728 W. 21st St. in the former Applebee’s space will open to the public on Monday, Dec. 5. A private event took place this weekend to get their employees ready. And now, Monday will be the big day for them.
Restaurant inspections: Cockroaches, residue in ice bin, engine oil by candy in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Hyde Park Luminaria plans approved Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved the traffic plan for the annual Hyde Park Christmas Luminaria on Tuesday as part of its consent agenda. The event is coming up the weekend of December 18th. The letter provided to the council says Saturday the 18th. The 18th is not Saturday, Saturday is the 17th, with Sunday the 18th as the makeup date.
wichitabyeb.com
Let’s Review the northwest Wichita Five Guys Burgers & Fries!
It’s time to visit the northwest Wichita location of the American fast casual chain focused on burgers, hot dogs and fries. Founded in Arlington, VA over 35 years ago, Five Guys has grown to over 1,500 locations with three locations in Wichita: one downtown on east Douglas, out west on north Maize and in northeast Wichita at 29th & Rock.
Watch: Water break closes off part of major road in west Wichita
A water break near a major intersection in west Wichita caused the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) to temporarily close off the area Tuesday afternoon.
KAKE TV
Multi-million dollar hotel project potentially coming to Hutchinson in 2024
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A new $18 Million Hotel and Conference Center could be coming to Hutchinson. City leaders say it would make up for a lack of hotel rooms when Hutch hosts big events. "That would be good. I think they'd like that. If they were coming from out...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Old Fashioned Christmas on Main Street
The Christmas Tree at the Butler County Historical Courthouse has been lit and that can mean only one thing – Christmas season has officially begun in El Dorado. The Old Fashioned Christmas on Main Street was sponsored by BG Products and brought hundreds of families into downtown El Dorado for the four day event which began on Thursday, Dec. 1st with Thankful Thursday. Free horse drawn wagon rides chauffeured families around the Downtown District while merchants offered special incentives to holiday shoppers.
KSN.com
North Junction ramp to close for 2 months
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation said a ramp at the North Junction project will close on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The ramp is the westbound Kansas Highway 254 exit to southbound Interstate 135. The closure will be for two months to construct a lane extension. Traffic can continue onto southbound I-235 to Broadway to northbound I-235 to southbound I-135.
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Kansas but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Illuminations Botanica at the beautiful Wichita Gardens. Keep reading to learn more.
KWCH.com
Friends, Wichita community remember Kirstie Alley
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As fans across the U.S. and beyond mourn the death of Wichita native and Hollywood actress Kristie Alley, 12 News looked back at her presence in the city where she grew up. Wichitans had the chance to meet Alley at restaurants and shops around town, or at Wichita State University home basketball games inside Charles Koch Arena.
Vehicle crashes into El Dorado home, one person injured
A vehicle crashed into a home in El Dorado shortly before 10 a.m. Monday. Butler County dispatchers say one person has potentially critical injuries.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Santa Bowl Chili Cook-off
The sudden drop in temperature Friday night didn’t stop people from coming out to the Butler County Historical Society Home of the Kansas Oil Museum on Saturday to visit Santa at Boomtown and participate in and enjoy delicious chili and soup in the Santa Bowl Chili and Soup Cook-off and Community Feed.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Jack Stanley Taylor
Jack Stanley Taylor, 94, of Augusta, KS, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Wichita. Visitation 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Service 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Augusta, KS.
wichitabyeb.com
A new ramen restaurant is in the works for northeast Wichita
Rumor has it a new ramen option is headed to northeast Wichita. Multiple sources have told me that an Asian restaurant is headed to the 37th and Woodlawn area. No word yet on what the restaurant name will be or if it’s a current place opening another location. After...
Village Tours offering K-State Sugar Bowl travel package
Kansas State will face Alabama at the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve.
This Day in Weather History: Heavy snow in McPherson Co. in 1999
In 1999, an early season winter storm produced a 30-mile wide swath of six to 10 inches of snow across south-central Kansas from around Kingman, east northeast across the Wichita metropolitan area, to around Hillsboro. The greatest accumulations occurred across northern Sedgwick, Harvey and McPherson counties. The snow was convective, with thunder and lightning reported over most of these areas. The heavy wet snow also damaged many trees and power lines.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Humphreys Dean “Hump” Hodge
Humphreys Dean “Hump” Hodge, 88, of Augusta, KS, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at home. Hump was born in Ft. Worth, TX on October 30, 1934, to Martha (Humphreys) and Clifford Hodge, and grew up in Leawood, KS. Hump graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in journalism and remained a passionate and loyal Jayhawk fan. He also served in the U.S. Air Force. He was in banking insurance sales, owning Financial Insurance Group in Augusta and finally retiring from the Kansas Bankers Association. Hump dedicated himself to many charitable causes and made many dear, lifelong friends along the way. On February 11, 1978 he married his soulmate, Barbara (Seba) in Wichita, KS who survives him. He is also survived by: daughters, Julie Colahan (Jim), Marty Winkelman, Missy McCarthy (Kent), Alison Brake (J.D.); son, Kent Owens (Lalanie); 16 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by: son, Kevin Owens; granddaughter, Brooke Owens. Hump was blessed with a large family and many friends. He loved life, never knew a stranger, and had a heart of gold. He simply was one of the kindest people you could meet. Service 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Augusta United Methodist Church, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Sunset Lawns Cemetery, El Dorado, KS. Memorial donations to Augusta United Methodist Church 2420 N. Ohio Augusta, KS 67010 or KU Endowment Fund P.O. Box 928 Lawrence, KS 66044-0928.
nomadlawyer.org
Wichita: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Wichita, Kansas
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Wichita Kansas. Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway or a family vacation, Wichita Kansas has many attractions to offer. You will find museums, parks, and zoos. The city is also known for its restaurants and entertainment. The Mid-America All-Indian Museum is a...
wichitabyeb.com
West side pizza restaurant appears to have suddenly closed
It looks as though Electric Pizzeria at 240 S. West Street has closed. Their Google business listing has been marked as permanently closed, their website has been wiped clean, Facebook page has been removed and the interior has been reported as being cleaned out. Unless they are planning to relocate,...
Comments / 0