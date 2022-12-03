Read full article on original website
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Jack Stanley Taylor
Jack Stanley Taylor, 94, of Augusta, KS, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Wichita. Visitation 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Service 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Augusta, KS.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Humphreys Dean “Hump” Hodge
Humphreys Dean “Hump” Hodge, 88, of Augusta, KS, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at home. Hump was born in Ft. Worth, TX on October 30, 1934, to Martha (Humphreys) and Clifford Hodge, and grew up in Leawood, KS. Hump graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in journalism and remained a passionate and loyal Jayhawk fan. He also served in the U.S. Air Force. He was in banking insurance sales, owning Financial Insurance Group in Augusta and finally retiring from the Kansas Bankers Association. Hump dedicated himself to many charitable causes and made many dear, lifelong friends along the way. On February 11, 1978 he married his soulmate, Barbara (Seba) in Wichita, KS who survives him. He is also survived by: daughters, Julie Colahan (Jim), Marty Winkelman, Missy McCarthy (Kent), Alison Brake (J.D.); son, Kent Owens (Lalanie); 16 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by: son, Kevin Owens; granddaughter, Brooke Owens. Hump was blessed with a large family and many friends. He loved life, never knew a stranger, and had a heart of gold. He simply was one of the kindest people you could meet. Service 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Augusta United Methodist Church, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Sunset Lawns Cemetery, El Dorado, KS. Memorial donations to Augusta United Methodist Church 2420 N. Ohio Augusta, KS 67010 or KU Endowment Fund P.O. Box 928 Lawrence, KS 66044-0928.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Lonia Louise (Graham) Tuner
Lonia Louise (Graham) Tuner, 74, passed away on November 24, 2022. Lonia was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Stanley James and LaVeda May (McIllvain) Graham on April 16, 1948. She was the oldest of six children. She graduated from Lyman High School, Lyman WY in 1966. After high school, she met John Carr in 1967 with whom she had her two children, Travis Carr and Johna Carr during their 10 years of marriage. After moving to Kansas, Lonia had a long career in the aircraft industry, where she met numerous friends, but most importantly her soulmate, Kenneth Turner. The two married August 22, 1980, joining his children to the family three more children, Sandy Craig, Lona Turner, and David Turner. She was an incredibly hard worker for Boeing, becoming one of the first women to supervise and lead her own crew.
KWCH.com
Friends, Wichita community remember Kirstie Alley
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As fans across the U.S. and beyond mourn the death of Wichita native and Hollywood actress Kristie Alley, 12 News looked back at her presence in the city where she grew up. Wichitans had the chance to meet Alley at restaurants and shops around town, or at Wichita State University home basketball games inside Charles Koch Arena.
KWCH.com
Masterbrand closing in Newton
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the largest employers in Harvey County is closing its doors. Newton city leaders confirmed Monday that Masterbrand will close on Dec. 15. The facility employs 480 people. City officials said the closure took them by surprise, and they did not know it was coming.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Bruce F. Lacey
Bruce F. Lacey, born November 19, 1954 in Yuba City, California was the second of 5 siblings born to Fred and Gracia ‘LaWanda’ (Denson) Lacey. At a young age, his family moved to Butler County, Kansas. Bruce held various jobs in the area prior to starting his career with the El Dorado Times and quickly advanced to Head Pressman. He was proud to keep the printed news in the hands of Butler County. In later years he had retired from LMI. Bruce was well loved and respected by many. He loved people, hated crowds, but never met a stranger. He had a great sense of humor. He was a multitalented man who loved cooking, gardening, golfing and working outdoors. He also thoroughly enjoyed going ‘boonie cruising’, listening to/watching 80’s music videos and Chiefs football. Above all, Bruce loved and was most proud of his family. He cherished the time he spent with them.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Laura “Lori” Greenlee
Laura “Lori” (Wentworth) Greenlee’s life began on September 1, 1970 in El Dorado, KS; the daughter of Richard and Shirlene (McClintock) Wentworth, Sr. Lori had a passion for helping others and in following that passion, she earned her LPN degree. Lori had a servant’s heart and loved to care for others. She was a member of the VFW Ladies’ Auxiliary in El Dorado, a water aerobics instructor for the YMCA, and played recreational volleyball. Lori never knew a stranger and loved to spend time with her friends. She loved her cats as well. Lori’s family includes her husband Michael; father, Richard Wentworth, Sr., brother, Richard Wentworth, Jr., several nieces and nephews and adoptive nieces and nephews. Lori passed away on November 22, 2022 in El Dorado. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Madison and her mother, Shirlene Wentworth. Friends may gather with the family from 5-7pm on Friday, December 2 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 3, at 10am at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home. Lori will be laid to rest at Sunset Lawns Cemetery in El Dorado. Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to Hickory Hollow Animal Sanctuary of Leon or to the El Dorado YMCA. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Lori at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.
Kansas game wardens warn of coyotes heading into town
Kansas Wildlife & Parks game wardens are warning the public of coyotes heading into towns across the state.
Valley Center canceling school after receiving threats
The Valley Center schools have canceled classes and closed all buildings for Wednesday, citing threats that have been made online to USD 262.
nomadlawyer.org
Wichita: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Wichita, Kansas
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Wichita Kansas. Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway or a family vacation, Wichita Kansas has many attractions to offer. You will find museums, parks, and zoos. The city is also known for its restaurants and entertainment. The Mid-America All-Indian Museum is a...
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
Man critically injured in crash south of Arkansas City
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man was rushed to a Wichita hospital after crashing a car on U.S. Highway 77 early Monday morning. The Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department said first responders got the call around 5:40 a.m. of a person trapped in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash. The crash was in the […]
Watch: Water break closes off part of major road in west Wichita
A water break near a major intersection in west Wichita caused the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) to temporarily close off the area Tuesday afternoon.
This Day in Weather History: Heavy snow in McPherson Co. in 1999
In 1999, an early season winter storm produced a 30-mile wide swath of six to 10 inches of snow across south-central Kansas from around Kingman, east northeast across the Wichita metropolitan area, to around Hillsboro. The greatest accumulations occurred across northern Sedgwick, Harvey and McPherson counties. The snow was convective, with thunder and lightning reported over most of these areas. The heavy wet snow also damaged many trees and power lines.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Neo Sommers
A mom is asking for the community’s help with finding her teenage son. Neo Sommers, 16, was last seen on Dec. 1, 2022, in Wichita. He used to go by the name Trinity Sommers. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 1, 2022. Age when reported missing: 16. Height...
KWCH.com
Investigation of a missing Wichita man
The City of Wichita is considering using millions of federal American Rescue Plan dollars to develop a project to house people experiencing homelessness. The Wind Surge confirmed the prospective buyer as Diamond Baseball Holdings, an organization that owns and operates other minor league teams affiliated with MLB. Daughter searching for...
Restaurant inspections: Cockroaches, residue in ice bin, engine oil by candy in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KAKE TV
Newton cabinet maker to shutdown costing hundreds of employees their jobs
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - “I've got a two-month-old daughter that I just got back from doing maternity leave and so I was just in shock, and really nervous about what the future holds," said Emily Smith. Emily has worked at MasterBrand Cabinets in Newton for years, but she had...
Longtime StartUp Hutch employee retiring, event is Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Join StartUp Hutch on Wednesday, December 7th, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Peel Center to celebrate Dave Dukart. Dave has been an integral part of StartUp Hutch for nearly ten years, serving the community as the director of the Quest Center for Entrepreneurs and the program administrator of StartUp Hutch.
Comments / 0