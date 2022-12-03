Laura “Lori” (Wentworth) Greenlee’s life began on September 1, 1970 in El Dorado, KS; the daughter of Richard and Shirlene (McClintock) Wentworth, Sr. Lori had a passion for helping others and in following that passion, she earned her LPN degree. Lori had a servant’s heart and loved to care for others. She was a member of the VFW Ladies’ Auxiliary in El Dorado, a water aerobics instructor for the YMCA, and played recreational volleyball. Lori never knew a stranger and loved to spend time with her friends. She loved her cats as well. Lori’s family includes her husband Michael; father, Richard Wentworth, Sr., brother, Richard Wentworth, Jr., several nieces and nephews and adoptive nieces and nephews. Lori passed away on November 22, 2022 in El Dorado. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Madison and her mother, Shirlene Wentworth. Friends may gather with the family from 5-7pm on Friday, December 2 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 3, at 10am at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home. Lori will be laid to rest at Sunset Lawns Cemetery in El Dorado. Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to Hickory Hollow Animal Sanctuary of Leon or to the El Dorado YMCA. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Lori at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.

