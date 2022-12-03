Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Friends, Wichita community remember Kirstie Alley
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As fans across the U.S. and beyond mourn the death of Wichita native and Hollywood actress Kristie Alley, 12 News looked back at her presence in the city where she grew up. Wichitans had the chance to meet Alley at restaurants and shops around town, or at Wichita State University home basketball games inside Charles Koch Arena.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Laura “Lori” Greenlee
Laura “Lori” (Wentworth) Greenlee’s life began on September 1, 1970 in El Dorado, KS; the daughter of Richard and Shirlene (McClintock) Wentworth, Sr. Lori had a passion for helping others and in following that passion, she earned her LPN degree. Lori had a servant’s heart and loved to care for others. She was a member of the VFW Ladies’ Auxiliary in El Dorado, a water aerobics instructor for the YMCA, and played recreational volleyball. Lori never knew a stranger and loved to spend time with her friends. She loved her cats as well. Lori’s family includes her husband Michael; father, Richard Wentworth, Sr., brother, Richard Wentworth, Jr., several nieces and nephews and adoptive nieces and nephews. Lori passed away on November 22, 2022 in El Dorado. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Madison and her mother, Shirlene Wentworth. Friends may gather with the family from 5-7pm on Friday, December 2 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 3, at 10am at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home. Lori will be laid to rest at Sunset Lawns Cemetery in El Dorado. Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to Hickory Hollow Animal Sanctuary of Leon or to the El Dorado YMCA. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Lori at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Old Fashioned Christmas on Main Street
The Christmas Tree at the Butler County Historical Courthouse has been lit and that can mean only one thing – Christmas season has officially begun in El Dorado. The Old Fashioned Christmas on Main Street was sponsored by BG Products and brought hundreds of families into downtown El Dorado for the four day event which began on Thursday, Dec. 1st with Thankful Thursday. Free horse drawn wagon rides chauffeured families around the Downtown District while merchants offered special incentives to holiday shoppers.
Of pumpkins and peeps: A few thoughts on Kirstie Alley and what she meant to Wichita
The star of “Cheers” and “Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan” never lost her connection to her hometown | Opinion
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Jack Stanley Taylor
Jack Stanley Taylor, 94, of Augusta, KS, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Wichita. Visitation 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Service 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at First Baptist Church, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Augusta, KS.
KWCH.com
Family: Wichitan, actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Famous Wichitan Kirstie Alley, known for her decades-long acting career and presence in her community has died at the age of 71, her family confirms on social media. Her children, True and Lillie Parker issued a statement that said Alley died “after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.” The statement said close friends and family surrounded her in her final moments.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Bruce F. Lacey
Bruce F. Lacey, born November 19, 1954 in Yuba City, California was the second of 5 siblings born to Fred and Gracia ‘LaWanda’ (Denson) Lacey. At a young age, his family moved to Butler County, Kansas. Bruce held various jobs in the area prior to starting his career with the El Dorado Times and quickly advanced to Head Pressman. He was proud to keep the printed news in the hands of Butler County. In later years he had retired from LMI. Bruce was well loved and respected by many. He loved people, hated crowds, but never met a stranger. He had a great sense of humor. He was a multitalented man who loved cooking, gardening, golfing and working outdoors. He also thoroughly enjoyed going ‘boonie cruising’, listening to/watching 80’s music videos and Chiefs football. Above all, Bruce loved and was most proud of his family. He cherished the time he spent with them.
4th Annual HoliDAZE Pop Up Market
On Sunday, many shoppers headed to Brick and Mortar Event Venue for the 4th annual HoliDAZE Pop Up Market.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Santa Bowl Chili Cook-off
The sudden drop in temperature Friday night didn’t stop people from coming out to the Butler County Historical Society Home of the Kansas Oil Museum on Saturday to visit Santa at Boomtown and participate in and enjoy delicious chili and soup in the Santa Bowl Chili and Soup Cook-off and Community Feed.
Vehicle crashes into El Dorado home, one person injured
A vehicle crashed into a home in El Dorado shortly before 10 a.m. Monday. Butler County dispatchers say one person has potentially critical injuries.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Business Spotlight
Tucked on the outskirts of Augusta is a unique ranch where you can celebrate art and meet special critters. What started out as a hobby farm is now reaching people across the USA in ways the Pankratz family never expected. It all started about six years ago when Jerramy and...
Village Tours offering K-State Sugar Bowl travel package
Kansas State will face Alabama at the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve.
Kirstie Alley, Kansas native, Emmy-winning actress dies at 71
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on “Cheers” and starred in films including “Look Who's Talking,” died Monday. Alley died of cancer that was only recently discovered, her children True and Lillie Parker said in a post on Twitter. Alley's manager Donovan Daughtry confirmed the death in an email to The Associated Press.
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Kansas but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Illuminations Botanica at the beautiful Wichita Gardens. Keep reading to learn more.
nomadlawyer.org
Wichita: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Wichita, Kansas
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Wichita Kansas. Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway or a family vacation, Wichita Kansas has many attractions to offer. You will find museums, parks, and zoos. The city is also known for its restaurants and entertainment. The Mid-America All-Indian Museum is a...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Upcycling BCTG Newspaper
Mrs. Dassel’s Kindergarten class at St.James Catholic School in Augusta worked hard making globes with newspaper donated by the Butler County Times Gazette. The project took many days to glue newspaper to balloons, allow the glue to dry and then paint the globes and wait for it to dry. After, the students got to pop the balloons, which I imagine, was some of their favorite parts. Arts and crafts is a crucial role in a child’s development, and BCTG is glad to provide materials to partake in the activity.
wichitabyeb.com
The latest Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in northwest Wichita opens this week
Opening day for the third Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Wichita is taking place this week. An employee at the newest Fuzzy’s confirmed that the latest store at 10728 W. 21st St. in the former Applebee’s space will open to the public on Monday, Dec. 5. A private event took place this weekend to get their employees ready. And now, Monday will be the big day for them.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Wichita will sell riverbank land parcel to Hyatt unless someone makes better offer
The City Council approved the tentative sale of the land at $15 per square foot.
