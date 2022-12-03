Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
25% Chance of Snow Up for Kansas 5 Years After its Last White Christmas
A 25% chance of holiday snow is forecast for Kansas. The last white Christmas in the state was 5 years ago. As the pattern is poised to become more active, several systems are being monitored. Instead of rain, weather systems in December might focus on ice and snow. Since December is the one time of the year when most people enjoy the snow, could this result in a "White Christmas"?
Running back Johnny Thompson Jr. commits to Kansas
Kansas has its running back in the 2023 class. On Sunday, California native Johnny Thompson Jr. announced his commitment to Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks. He is fresh off of his official visit to KU over the weekend, which follows his strong senior season at Oaks Christian. In the end, Thompson picked KU over 11 other offers from the likes of Colorado, Indiana, Oregon and Washington among others.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Missouri schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
Missouri personal property tax jumps lead to questions, long lines
Personal property taxes in Missouri, that's what you pay on your vehicles, are due on December 31 in Jackson County.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Kansas
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Kansas this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Kansas location in Overland Park.
Lawrence shooting investigation leads to 2 bodies
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported that it happened in the 700 block of E. 1550 Road, southeast of Lawrence, around 7 a.m.
Kansas woman arrested for wrong-way crashes on K-10
Douglas County Sheriff Deputies arrested a woman near Eudora who is accused of driving the wrong way on K-10 and hitting several vehicles.
GoFundMe raises nearly $22,000 forfamily of teen injured while hunting
A Jefferson County teen is recovering after being shot in the head during a hunting trip Nov. 27. Cash Stein, 15, was on a goose hunting trip with a group of his friends when he was accidently shot. “This particular group of boys have been hunting together for many years,...
Family mourns loss following deadly downtown Topeka crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is mourning the loss of a family member following a deadly crash on Sunday that claimed two lives. One of the victims of the crash was identified by family members as 18-year-old Eric Gonzalez on Monday. Born and raised in Topeka, he attended Highland Park High School and was […]
Kansas City QuikTrip sells winning $4.2M Lotto ticket
A Kansas City QuikTrip located near Westport sold a winning Missouri Lotto ticket worth $4.2 million in Saturday night's drawing.
This small town in Kansas has the worst school district
The U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Education Statistics reveal the worst school district in every state.
Loved ones, friends mourn loss of victim killed in shooting in Shawnee
People close to 25-year-old Jarod C. Rogers mourn his death after he was allegedly shot and robbed last Wednesday night in the 11000 block of Johnson Drive in Shawnee.
Two people found shot to death in a rural Douglas County home
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found shot to death in a home south of Lawrence, Kansas, on Monday. Deputies were notified just after 7 a.m. of a possible shooting in the 700 Block of East 1550 Road in rural Douglas County.
KCK police investigating homicide after finding man’s body in wooded area
Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a homicide after discovering a 41-year-old man's body on Kaw Drive in September.
Sheriff: 13-year-old among two dead at Kansas home
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victims as 55-year-old David M. Koch and his 13-year-old daughter, Hayden Koch. Just after 7 a.m. Monday deputies were called to the residence in the 700 block of E 1550 Road southeast of Lawrence for a possible shooting, according to sheriff's department spokesman George Diepenbrock.
Winning $4.2 million lottery ticket sold at Kansas City, Missouri, QuikTrip on Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A $4.2 million dollar Missouri Lottery ticket was sold Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri. The ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip located at 1201 Westport Road, according to Missouri Lottery. The winning numbers drawn Saturday were 1, 2, 3, 20, 32 and 34. Missouri...
KU, K-State selected for bowl games
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - Both the Jayhawks and the Wildcats have found out which bowl games they will be participating in this year. Lance Leipold's Jayhawks will be headed to the Liberty Bowl to take on the University of Arkansas (Per Brett McMurphy). This is the first bowl game for Kansas since they won the Orange Bowl in 2008.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
