Stimulus update: Debit card payments worth up to $1,050 being sent out in California



T he state of California is continuing to send out direct payments of up to $1,050 to residents as part of its program to offer Californians relief from rising prices due to high inflation .

The Middle Class Tax Refund , as the payment is called by the state's government, is sent out to eligible Californians, with another wave of direct deposits and state-issued debit cards being sent by the end of the month.

'A CONTRACT NO ONE ELSE COULD NEGOTIATE': BIDEN DEFENDS RAIL WORKERS DEAL

Payment amounts for each resident vary and are dependent on the income of recipients and how many dependents they have. On the high end, married filers who make $150,000 or less and have dependents will receive a payment of $1,050. On the low end, single filers making between $125,000 and $250,000 with no dependents will receive payments of $200.

To be eligible, applicants must have been residents of California for at least six months during the 2020 tax year, have filed their 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021, and have earned less than $250,000 a year for single filers or less than $500,000 a year for couples in that year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

An individual resident who was deemed eligible to be claimed as a dependent for taxes in 2020 is ineligible for this tax refund program, California's government says. The Golden State has said that all the direct payments will be delivered by January 2023.

Several states and cities are trying various solutions to provide relief to residents who are struggling with surging prices on nearly all products due to persistently high inflation .