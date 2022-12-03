Mac Jones wants to be better. He wants to be coached harder. He wants to see more accountability. Bill Belichick hears him. The Patriots quarterback didn’t hold back last week during the team’s 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. During the game, Jones could be seen swearing on the sideline. He later explained he was trying to fire up his offense. In that same post-game press conference, however, Jones also expressed dissatisfaction with the entire offensive operation.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO