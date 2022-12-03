Read full article on original website
Related
The Comeback
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
MassLive.com
NFL Insider wonders if Patriots, Robert Kraft could move on from Bill Belichick
Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he was bothered by his team’s playoff drought last spring. If things don’t turn around quickly, this postseason winless skid will hit four years in a row in New England. “I’m a Patriot fan, big time, first. More than anything, it bothers me...
Why Kevin Harris, youngest player on Patriots roster, is gaining confidence
FOXBOROUGH – The play happened fast on Thursday night. At 14:50 of the second quarter, Patriots rookie Kevin Harris finally got his chance. It was almost over before it started. After he received the hand off from Mac Jones, Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson beat tight end Hunter Henry and hit the running back for a loss of a yard.
MassLive.com
Jimmy Garoppolo injury: 49ers QB doesn’t need surgery, could return this season
Jimmy Garoppolo’s season may not be over after all. The 49ers originally feared that their quarterback would be done for the season. Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins and coach Kyle Shanahan announced it was a season-ending injury. But the severity of...
Jimmy Garoppolo injury: 49ers QB out for year with broken foot
Mr. Irrelevant is about to become very relevant. The San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl hopes now rely on Brock Purdy. After San Francisco’s 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Kyle Shanahan announced that Jimmy Garoppolo, who had to be carted off the field Sunday, is done for the season with a broken foot.
Patriots sign popular cornerback to practice squad
The Patriots made an addition to their practice squad on Monday by signing defensive back Quandre Mosely. An undrafted rookie free agent out of Kentucky, Mosley has been popular this season. He spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. Mosley’s offseason started in...
Patriots captain David Andrews explains why football is ‘the greatest team game’
FOXBOROUGH — Twelve games into the season, the Patriots are sitting squarely at .500. They’ve lost back-to-back primetime games and are on the outside of the playoff picture looking in, but David Andrews believes they still have everything in front of them and says the guys in the locker room are all on board.
Bill Belichick has more than 5-minute exchange about Patriots scouting process
FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick was in an awfully chatty mood on Tuesday morning. In a 21-minute press conference, the Patriots coach was so intrigued by a question on advanced scouting that he went back and forth on the topic for more than five minutes. It brought him all the way back to his early days working for the Baltimore Colts.
MassLive.com
Patriots Playoff Picture: How Week 13 games impacted AFC postseason scenario
The Minnesota Vikings, who beat the Patriots last week, and old friend Josh McDaniels each helped keep the Patriots in striking distance of the AFC Playoff Picture. After losing to Buffalo and falling to 6-6, the Patriots were in danger of falling two games out of the final playoff spot with five games remaining, if results had gone the wrong way.
Baker Mayfield claimed by Rams, doesn’t make it to 49ers on waivers (report)
FOXBOROUGH — Baker Mayfield didn’t make it to the 49ers on the waiver wire. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mayfield was claimed by the Rams, who were just the fourth team in the wire order. Now on his third team in less than a year, Mayfield will look to resuscitate his career under Sean McVay.
Barstool Sportsbook promo code: how to get $1,000 backed bet
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to the latest Barstool Sportsbook promo code MASS1000 here, prospective players can tackle all of the December action in...
Bill Belichick addresses Patriots QB Mac Jones’ comments and concerns
Mac Jones wants to be better. He wants to be coached harder. He wants to see more accountability. Bill Belichick hears him. The Patriots quarterback didn’t hold back last week during the team’s 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. During the game, Jones could be seen swearing on the sideline. He later explained he was trying to fire up his offense. In that same post-game press conference, however, Jones also expressed dissatisfaction with the entire offensive operation.
Caesars promo code: $1,250 for most, special Maryland offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Go “Full Caesar” for another busy week in the NBA and NFL when you activate our Caesars promo code MASSLIVEFULL...
College Football Playoff set: Underdog Ohio State, relieved TCU, and Alabama’s unsuccessful case to make it
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are reacting to the field of Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State moments after the College Football Playoff announcement Sunday afternoon. Among the topics:. Was the case for No. 5 Alabama ever real?. Was the...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0