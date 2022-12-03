ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
MassLive.com

NFL Insider wonders if Patriots, Robert Kraft could move on from Bill Belichick

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he was bothered by his team’s playoff drought last spring. If things don’t turn around quickly, this postseason winless skid will hit four years in a row in New England. “I’m a Patriot fan, big time, first. More than anything, it bothers me...
MassLive.com

Jimmy Garoppolo injury: 49ers QB doesn’t need surgery, could return this season

Jimmy Garoppolo’s season may not be over after all. The 49ers originally feared that their quarterback would be done for the season. Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins and coach Kyle Shanahan announced it was a season-ending injury. But the severity of...
MassLive.com

Patriots sign popular cornerback to practice squad

The Patriots made an addition to their practice squad on Monday by signing defensive back Quandre Mosely. An undrafted rookie free agent out of Kentucky, Mosley has been popular this season. He spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. Mosley’s offseason started in...
MassLive.com

Patriots Playoff Picture: How Week 13 games impacted AFC postseason scenario

The Minnesota Vikings, who beat the Patriots last week, and old friend Josh McDaniels each helped keep the Patriots in striking distance of the AFC Playoff Picture. After losing to Buffalo and falling to 6-6, the Patriots were in danger of falling two games out of the final playoff spot with five games remaining, if results had gone the wrong way.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Bill Belichick addresses Patriots QB Mac Jones’ comments and concerns

Mac Jones wants to be better. He wants to be coached harder. He wants to see more accountability. Bill Belichick hears him. The Patriots quarterback didn’t hold back last week during the team’s 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. During the game, Jones could be seen swearing on the sideline. He later explained he was trying to fire up his offense. In that same post-game press conference, however, Jones also expressed dissatisfaction with the entire offensive operation.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

