Amarillo, TX

Sharpened Iron Studios' film 'What Remains' makes Amarillo debut on red carpet

By Michael Cuviello, Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago

Amarillo’s Sharpened Iron Studios premiered its historic first feature film Thursday night, with all the Hollywood trappings to a near sold-out crowd at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Amarillo.

The premiere of “What Remains,” which stars Cress Williams (“Black Lightning”) and Kellen Lutz (“Twilight”), was given the Hollywood premiere treatment, with a searchlight outside of the venue and a red carpet into the event. The film is also notable as the final film appearance of Anne Heche, who died from complications in an auto accident just after the film completed principal filming.

The film is a story of a pastor, played by Williams, whose wife was murdered five years prior by a young man, played by Lutz. He chooses to forgive the offender to honor his wife because he feels that is what she would have wanted. The story of "What Remains" centers on forgiveness and the cost of not forgiving, and the impact that it can have on a person of faith.

Before the showing, the cast and crew met with attendees, including all Amarillo City Council members. Some VIP members got to enjoy a champagne toast to celebrate the first release of the local movie studio, which has only been in existence for two years.

Sean Doherty, CEO and founder of Sharpened Iron Studios, says his ambition is to make Amarillo the Hollywood of the High Plains with his studio, with an emphasis on faith-based films that have a message about faith without hammering it over an audience’s head to drive the point home.

Many local people were used in making the film, including the cast and crew. Rashar Steward, a Canyon High School student, was selected to play the younger version of the pastor’s son. He and his mom, Deetrice Peoples, were in attendance at the premiere.

More: Sharpened Iron Studios premiers first feature film at Globe-News Center for Performing Arts

"It was surreal to see my son on the big screen in a movie,” Peoples said. “When I was watching him behind the scenes when they were making the film, I was amazed how my son was able to give some of the expressions that he did.”

Steward said of the experience, which was his first foray into acting, that his mom inspired and supported him to try to be in the film. He said he would like to pursue acting if opportunities came along further.

“It was a lot more work being an actor. Just seeing the skill of these actors is amazing, but it's a whole lot of fun,” Steward said.

Peoples said that a friend told her that the filmmakers were looking for a young actor to play the younger version of Sam in the film. For the part, Steward was chosen over a small group of other local actors.

Asked how she felt about her son pursuing acting, Peoples said she would favor it, but he would have to appear in local films due to all his school commitments.

Katrina and Bo Atkins were excited to be at the premiere of the first film from the local studio.

"It is wonderful for Amarillo for this to happen here," Katrina Atkins said. “I love the whole aspect of a movie being made in Amarillo; it really puts us on the map. I do not think Amarillo has really embraced all that has been going on with this studio and movie, and I think this film will really get people excited about what this does for our community."

As the final credits rolled for the film, the entire audience gave a standing ovation for the performance and cast members and crew took the stage for an extended Q&A with the audience about the film.

During the session, the director and writer of the film, Nathan Scoggins, spoke about why the Amarillo area was chosen for the filming locations for his feature.

"There is just such hospitality to people in Amarillo, warmth and excitement, a generosity of spirit that we were moved by," Scoggins said. “I mean, we were just kind of blown away at how excited people were to be a part of the project and to let us into their homes and let us into their lives and to support us.”

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Sharpened Iron Studios' film 'What Remains' makes Amarillo debut on red carpet

