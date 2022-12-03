ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
cleveland19.com

Euclid police: Can you ID this home break in suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are searching for the suspect of a home break in that took place on Nov. 23. Police said around 2:30 p.m., a resident came home from work to find his house on Williams Avenue had been broken into, with clothing and electronics stolen. Their...
EUCLID, OH
WFMJ.com

Salem woman gets prison time for hitting man with car, leaving scene

A Salem woman will spend time behind bars after pleading guilty to a number of charges. Erin Taggart, 27, was charged with aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and operating her vehicle under the influence. A judge sentenced her to five...
SALEM, OH
cleveland19.com

Kia theft suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search is on for the suspect accused of stealing a blue Kia Soul on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The car was stolen from the area of Western Avenue and West 110th Street on Dec. 3,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Daughter stabs parents in North Ridgeville home, police say

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for stabbing her parents in North Ridgeville Tuesday, according to police. Police were called to the 6600 block of Amber Way around 4:30 pm for a report of a 34-year-old female assaulting her 69-year-old father. When officers arrived, they...
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

17-year-old shot and killed at Cleveland recreation center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland EMS, a 17-year-old male was shot and killed at a City of Cleveland recreation center Tuesday. The shooting occurred at the Earle Turner Recreation Center located at 11300 Miles Avenue around 7 pm. There is no information on any suspects or arrests. This...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Mayfield Heights barber college mourns death of colleague

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular barber college instructor was killed in a multi-vehicle accident on I-90 in Cleveland on Dec. 2. Matthew Flowers, 26, worked at LaBarberia Institute of Hair in the Golden Gate Shopping Center in Mayfield Heights. According to Cleveland police, Flowers, 26, was eastbound on...
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
whbc.com

SCSO: Canton Township Mother Injured When 3-Year-Old Son Fires Gun

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Charges are possible in an incident Friday afternoon in Canton Township where a 3-year-old boy was able to access a gun and accidentally shoot his 23-year-old mother. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was shot once, and the injury...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Driver strikes pedestrian, causing serious injuries, Akron police say

SUMMIT COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old man was struck by a car while crossing a street Monday morning, Akron police said. The accident happened around 7:40 a.m. on E. Exchange Street. Akron police said the victim was crossing between Sumner and Allyn Streets when he was hit by a...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police investigate murder outside recreation center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Bedford man was murdered outside a Cleveland recreation center Tuesday evening. According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the Earle Turner Recreation Center in the 11000 block of Miles Ave. in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood. The victim has...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

No arrests in weekend murder of 34-year-old man in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a 34-year-old man early Saturday morning. According to Maple Heights police, officers were called out to the 18000 block of Raymond Street around 2:20 a.m. for a report of two suspicious men knocking on doors.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman cited for barking dogs at 1 a.m.: Avon Police Blotter

Police cited a woman for barking dogs at 1:05 a.m. Nov. 13 after their second response to her home for the same complaint in two months. The woman reportedly took more than five minutes to answer the door when the officer was “banging on the front door and ringing the doorbell.” The dogs continued barking from the fenced back yard, reports said.
AVON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man dies after being struck by a car in Akron

SUMMIT COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old man has now died from injuries suffered when he was struck by a car while crossing a street Monday morning, Akron police said. The accident happened around 7:40 a.m. Monday on E. Exchange Street. Akron police said the victim was crossing between Sumner...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy