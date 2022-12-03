Read full article on original website
Related
39-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Akron
The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
cleveland19.com
Willoughby police track down driver involved in late night hit skip at local business
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Willoughby driver is facing charges after crashing into a local business around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, damaging a fence and other property before taking off. Detective Lt. John Begovic told 19 News surveillance video posted to the Willoughby Police Department’s Facebook page helped investigators find the...
Sheriff: Stark County mom accidentally shot by 3-year-old
The Stark County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a mother was accidentally shot by her 3-year-old in Canton Township.
Charges filed against Newton Falls police chief, former sheriff’s deputy
Charges have been filed against Newton Falls' police chief and a former sheriff's deputy, alleging dereliction of duty after a crash that killed a woman in 2020.
Man dies after shooting, suspicious knocking reported in Maple Heights
A man has died after a shooting and suspicious knocking was reported in Maple Heights early Saturday morning.
cleveland19.com
Euclid police: Can you ID this home break in suspect?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are searching for the suspect of a home break in that took place on Nov. 23. Police said around 2:30 p.m., a resident came home from work to find his house on Williams Avenue had been broken into, with clothing and electronics stolen. Their...
WFMJ.com
Salem woman gets prison time for hitting man with car, leaving scene
A Salem woman will spend time behind bars after pleading guilty to a number of charges. Erin Taggart, 27, was charged with aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and operating her vehicle under the influence. A judge sentenced her to five...
cleveland19.com
Kia theft suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search is on for the suspect accused of stealing a blue Kia Soul on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The car was stolen from the area of Western Avenue and West 110th Street on Dec. 3,...
cleveland19.com
Daughter stabs parents in North Ridgeville home, police say
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for stabbing her parents in North Ridgeville Tuesday, according to police. Police were called to the 6600 block of Amber Way around 4:30 pm for a report of a 34-year-old female assaulting her 69-year-old father. When officers arrived, they...
cleveland19.com
Suspect steals generator and post hole digger from Cleveland garage, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of stealing a generator and post hole digger is wanted in Cleveland, police confirmed, and detectives need help finding him. Cleveland Police said the suspect took the items from a garage in the 4100 block of Biddulph Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 24.
cleveland19.com
17-year-old shot and killed at Cleveland recreation center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland EMS, a 17-year-old male was shot and killed at a City of Cleveland recreation center Tuesday. The shooting occurred at the Earle Turner Recreation Center located at 11300 Miles Avenue around 7 pm. There is no information on any suspects or arrests. This...
cleveland19.com
Mayfield Heights barber college mourns death of colleague
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular barber college instructor was killed in a multi-vehicle accident on I-90 in Cleveland on Dec. 2. Matthew Flowers, 26, worked at LaBarberia Institute of Hair in the Golden Gate Shopping Center in Mayfield Heights. According to Cleveland police, Flowers, 26, was eastbound on...
whbc.com
SCSO: Canton Township Mother Injured When 3-Year-Old Son Fires Gun
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Charges are possible in an incident Friday afternoon in Canton Township where a 3-year-old boy was able to access a gun and accidentally shoot his 23-year-old mother. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was shot once, and the injury...
Reward raised for man wanted for killing 4 year old boy, Akron students outraged that classmate got loaded gun past metal detectors: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn the reward available for helping find a man wanted for killing a 4 year old boy in Mahoning County,...
cleveland19.com
Driver strikes pedestrian, causing serious injuries, Akron police say
SUMMIT COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old man was struck by a car while crossing a street Monday morning, Akron police said. The accident happened around 7:40 a.m. on E. Exchange Street. Akron police said the victim was crossing between Sumner and Allyn Streets when he was hit by a...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police investigate murder outside recreation center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Bedford man was murdered outside a Cleveland recreation center Tuesday evening. According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the Earle Turner Recreation Center in the 11000 block of Miles Ave. in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood. The victim has...
cleveland19.com
No arrests in weekend murder of 34-year-old man in Maple Heights
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a 34-year-old man early Saturday morning. According to Maple Heights police, officers were called out to the 18000 block of Raymond Street around 2:20 a.m. for a report of two suspicious men knocking on doors.
cleveland19.com
Fairview Park police search for couple accused of shooting, robbing man
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Fairview Park Police, the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a couple for shooting and robbing a Lakewood man on Nov. 11. The Lakewood man was shot after going to meet a woman he met online, according to Fairview Park police. Police said...
Woman cited for barking dogs at 1 a.m.: Avon Police Blotter
Police cited a woman for barking dogs at 1:05 a.m. Nov. 13 after their second response to her home for the same complaint in two months. The woman reportedly took more than five minutes to answer the door when the officer was “banging on the front door and ringing the doorbell.” The dogs continued barking from the fenced back yard, reports said.
cleveland19.com
Man dies after being struck by a car in Akron
SUMMIT COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old man has now died from injuries suffered when he was struck by a car while crossing a street Monday morning, Akron police said. The accident happened around 7:40 a.m. Monday on E. Exchange Street. Akron police said the victim was crossing between Sumner...
