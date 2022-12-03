A Hollywood townhouse where Marilyn Monroe is said to have lived is on the market for $899,000. A former tenant says it's as if the building is made of 'fairy dust.'

The townhouse where Marilyn Monroe is rumored to have lived, left, and Monroe photographed in 1956, right. ACME Real Estate, Archive Photos/Getty Images

A Hollywood townhouse where Marilyn Monroe is rumored to have lived is on the market.

The house was built in the 1930s as part of a complex where Warner Bros. reportedly housed its stars.

The realtor and former tenant of the property told Insider she loved living in the 1,200-square-foot home.

The exterior of 2203 N Beachwood Drive in Los Angeles. ACME Real Estate

A 1,200-square-foot townhouse in Hollywood where Marilyn Monroe and other stars are reported to have lived is on the market.

The two-bedroom townhouse near the Hollywood sign is on the market for $899,000, according to ACME real estate's online listing .

The property is part of the Chateau Beachwood complex that was said to have been designed by Warner Brothers in 1937 to host its actors, Page Six reports .

Stars reported to have lived in the complex include Greta Garbo, Marlene Deitrich, Madonna, and Marilyn Monroe, who is said to have lived in the property that's on the market, according to Page Six.

It was common during this time period for movie studios to provide accommodation for actors who had contracts or projects with them, the Daily Mail reports .

Warner Bros. Pictures did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

A close-up shot of the property's exterior. ACME Real Estate

The property's listing agent, Marlena Maidhof, is also a former tenant and said the home was difficult to leave.

The townhouse was put on the market at the beginning of November, Maidhof told Insider. She said that she is related to the property's owners and that she lived there for around three years before moving to San Diego recently.

"It's one of the friendliest neighborhoods I've ever lived in, which made it very hard to leave," Maidhof said. "Everyone in the neighborhood knows this building and loves it. We had so many neighbors come to the open house just to get a peek inside."

The living room of 2203 N Beachwood Drive. ACME Real Estate

Inside the property is an open-plan living area with oversized casement windows and strip oak hardwood floors.

"It has a very warm, welcoming feel to the space when you walk in," Maidhof said, adding that the building feels "magical" and as if "there is fairy dust all over it."

The dining area of 2203 N Beachwood Drive. ACME Real Estate

The living room leads to the dining area, which has plenty of natural sunlight.

Like the living area, the dining space has oversized casement windows and white cabinets (not pictured).

The kitchen of 2203 N Beachwood Drive. ACME Real Estate

The dining area leads into an all-white kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

The kitchen has white cabinets, a refrigerator, a stove, and a microwave.

The bathroom of 2203 N Beachwood Drive. ACME Real Estate

The property has two bathrooms, one of which has a bright-green bathtub and a matching green sink and toilet.

Maidhof told Insider that she was aware of the property's history before moving in and that she liked to picture Monroe "taking a bath in the green tub upstairs while sipping on Champagne."

Maidhof said she didn't know how long Monroe was said to have lived in the home or during which time period, as the property has "been passed down from owner to owner" through the years.

Monroe rose to fame in the 1950s and starred in the 1957 Warner Bros. film, " The Prince and the Showgirl ."

The bedroom of 2203 N Beachwood Drive. ACME Real Estate

There are two bedrooms, one of which Maidhof has kept in theme with an old Hollywood movie poster.

Maidhof told Insider that the ideal buyer would be someone who "would love the history of the property and loves a very social neighborhood."