ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pioneertown, CA

First Drive: This Special-Edition BMW M3 Is Delightfully Fine-Tuned Madness

By Nicolas Stecher
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12hD9n_0jWCDlqk00

The undulating asphalt ribbons that roll over the desert hills near Pioneertown, Calif., offer many treacheries. Quick elevation changes and dips disrupt a vehicle’s contact patch at high speeds, loosening up grip in critical moments. Luckily for us, the vehicle we’re testing is the automotive word salad known as the 2023 BMW M3 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M, and it remains firmly planted. Our Fire Orange model’s Adaptive M suspension, Dynamics Control and M Sport differential all coordinate to keep the Michelin Pilot Sport tires sealed to the road, and we begin to stretch the M3’s legs.

For 2023, the BMW M3 offers drivers a wide amount of tweaking, allowing you to tune the engine and chassis between three modes (Efficient/Comfort, Sport and Sport +), while the steering and brakes offer two other modes (Comfort and Sport). You can also toggle BMW’s M xDrive between 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD rear-wheel drive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eMqQM_0jWCDlqk00
The 2023 BMW M3 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M in Techno Violet and Interlagos Blue.

Once we aim the M3’s snout off Twentynine Palms Highway towards Pioneertown, we dial everything up to 11 and revel in the madness. Thank the heavens for these optional M Carbon bucket seats—so tight they almost hug you in place. They could prove tiresome on long drives, but right now, given the violent lateral shoves from the corners, the squeeze is welcome.

Of course, the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six engine supplies plenty of both bark and bite, woofing loudly as it unleashes just over 500 hp of gas-induced shenanigans. Nice accoutrements include the customizable firetruck-red M1 and M2 levers on the steering wheel, streamlining rapid one-touch Hulk modes that the driver can tailor (for instance M1 can offer the engine in Sport and chassis at Sport+, while you set up M2 to full track-ready status).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L1Mdk_0jWCDlqk00
The front and rear headrests feature the M division’s signature tricolor stitching.

Based on the standard M3, this edition—crafted to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Munich’s high-performance M division—boasts a beautiful interior, with the Jahre getting all the luxury appointments like black Merino leather for the steering wheel, polished carbon-fiber trim across the dash and center console, a superb Harmon Kardon surround sound system and a massive curved touchscreen. The touchscreen is actually two displays—a 12.3-inch gauge cluster and a 14.7-inch central display—encased beneath a single pane of glass to form one contiguous presentation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fFFXp_0jWCDlqk00
The dash and center console is presented in polished carbon-fiber trim and includes exclusive commemorative badging.

The high-res iDrive 8 , BMW’s latest and greatest UX operating system, was initially launched in the i4 and iX but is now migrating throughout the product range. Since the 3-Series received the iDrive 8 upgrade, so did the M3 and, therefore, the Jahre Edition M3. (The M4, however, has not.)

Accents given to the Jahre include M’s signature tricolor stitching on the front and rear headrests, plaques on the door sills and Jahre-exclusive forged Style 826M wheels in matte gunmetal finish. All of this is in addition to the 50-Year emblems that the 2023 M lineup receives, such as stylized roundels, unique wheel caps and anniversary badging peppered throughout.

Muscle for the 2023 BMW M3 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M is provided by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six engine delivering 500 hp.

The Jahre was actually born from dealer demand, as US showroom bosses requested a special-edition, high-performance BMW to mark the half-century milestone of M. The automaker’s brain trust dug back in the history books, selecting five colors exclusive to the Jahre edition—each representing a different generation of M3: Cinnabar Red from the E 30; Techno Violet from the E 36; Interlagos Blue from the E 46; Fire Orange III from the E 92 (our chosen steed); and Lime Rock Gray from the F80 CS. The Jahre comes almost fully loaded, the only extra-cost options being the M Carbon Ceramic brakes and M Carbon bucket seats. BMW is offering this limited-edition model solely in North America, and only 500 examples will be made.

Click here for more photos of the 2023 BMW M3 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M.

The 2023 BMW M3 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M.
More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Robb Report

The Lexus LFA’s Hotly Anticipated, All-Electric Successor Will Have a Stick Shift

Lexus wants the LFA’s spiritual successor to be a car that purists love—even if it is electric. The Japanese luxury marque knows the upcoming production version of the Electrified Sport concept needs to be capable of more than just putting up good numbers. It also needs to be fun to drive, which is why it will come equipped with a manual gearbox. That’s right, the brand’s forthcoming battery-powered sports car sure sounds like it is going to be a stick shift, according to Motor1.com. Toyota Motors Europe’s president Matt Harrison talked up the company’s manual transmission for EVs at the Kenshiki Forum...
Robb Report

This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity

On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
NEW YORK STATE
Robb Report

The 7 Best Cocktails to Mix This Holiday Season

Despite what the marketing teams may say, there’s no such thing as an “Easter Cocktail.” Nor, for that matter, are there designated cocktails for President’s Day, Purim, or the Autumnal Equinox. But the December holidays? You could buy a different book on “Holiday Cocktails” every day and you’d run out of shelf space before you ran out of drinks. December just hits different. No one ever tells you to “get in the spirit” of Arbor Day but getting into the spirit is practically what the month of December is all about—it’s cold and the sun sets at like 2 pm and...
MotorAuthority

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance lands with 791 hp

Mercedes-Benz AMG late on Monday revealed the newest generation of its S 63 super sedan for the 2023 model year. This time around the car's full title is S 63 E Performance, with the new appendage indicating the car features electrified performance, specifically a plug-in hybrid setup. Instead of the...
Top Speed

The Best Luxury Cars Under $70,000

The luxury market is growing exponentially with tens of options available today in a wide price bandwidth. While you can get a luxury badged car for as low as $35,000 – or even under $35,000 – they might be too low a starting point to enjoy the luxuries of the segment. So, we’ve raised the bar a little and compiled a list of the 10 best luxury cars that you can get for under $70,000.
Top Speed

Acura Greenlights Integra Type S With Over 300 Horsepower And A Manual Transmission

Launched in 1985, the Integra name made history in the automotive world. During its entire production run - that lasted until 2006 - the Integra was highly appreciated for its handling and performance. When the name was brought back to life, and the fifth generation arrived in 2022, most enthusiasts were disappointed about what the car had to offer. Since the standard Integra only delivers 200 horsepower, people have been hoping a more powerful, faster version is around the corner. Soon, the first spy shots suggested that a more powerful Integra is under development, and now Acura itself has confirmed a high-performance Integra Type S will be unveiled sometime next summer.
Robb Report

McLaren’s First EV Is Here and. . .It’s a Scooter

McLaren’s first EV is finally here, but it’s not the battery-powered hypercar you may have been hoping for. In fact, it doesn’t even have four wheels. Lavoie, a subsidiary of McLaren Applied, has just unveiled a new electric scooter called the Series 1. It may not be a match for the Elva or the Speedtail, but the vehicle was built to hypercar standards and features an innovative one-touch folding mechanism. The Series 1 is one of the more interesting last-mile mobility solutions we’ve seen this year. The e-scooter’s design may not turn out to be as influential as that of the F1,...
Robb Report

A 17th-Century Copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘Salvator Mundi’ Just Sold for Over $1 Million

A damaged copy of Salvator Mundi, a painting attributed by some to Leonardo da Vinci, became a surprise hit this week during an online Christie’s sale, where it sold for over $1 million. The exact author and date of the painting are not known, although Christie’s billed it as being by the Italian School and said it was done around 1600. Referring to its style, the house labeled the work as being “after Leonardo da Vinci.” The attribution of Salvator Mundi, the most expensive work sold at auction, is widely contested. Christie’s, which had advertised that work as a true da Vinci, auctioned the painting...
Robb Report

First Drive: This 670 HP 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 Hybrid Takes 4 Cylinders to Electrifying New Levels

Mercedes-AMG’s vaunted C63 supercar bloodline embodies the paradoxical evolution of modern power-train dynamics. In the 21st century, some of these automotive elements have improved, such as total output and rate of acceleration, while others, like displacement and analog tactility, seem to whither— and along the way, the heartstrings of gearheads everywhere are wrenched. Consider the first-gen C63 from 2008, with the same mill as that of AMG’s flagship SLS supercar. The first engine designed entirely by AMG from the ground up, the “M156” 6.2-liter V-8 was, at the time, the most powerful production V-8 ever made, at least among those that...
Robb Report

France Is Banning Short-Haul Domestic Flights in a Bid to Reduce Carbon Emissions

France can now make you train rather than plane. The European Commission (EC) has given French officials the green light to ban select domestic flights if the route in question can be completed via train in under two and a half hours. The plan was first proposed in 2021 as a means to reduce carbon emissions. It originally called for a ban on eight short-haul flights, but the EC has only agreed to nix three that have quick, easy rail alternatives with several direct connections each way every day. The three routes that currently fall under the edict include journeys between Paris-Orly Airport...
Robb Report

Eat and Drink Around Italy and Receive a 100-Bottle Cellar

The Antinori family has been a premier producer of wines for over six centuries, with eight historical estates, in addition to other vineyards, now spread across Italy. This year, one Robb Report reader and five guests have the exclusive chance to stay at some of the clan’s most historic properties, meet with members of the family at their palazzo in Florence and taste the most iconic wines from Marchesi Antinori. The seven-day trip will include first-class flights, plus helicopter transfers to the various estates across Tuscany and Umbria.  Among the vineyards you’ll be visiting are Tenuta Tignanello, set amid the rolling...
Robb Report

$10 Million in Luxury Watches Were Stolen From One of Europe’s Largest Pre-Owned Retailers in Berlin

After an eight-figure robbery, one of Europe’s leading dealers of pre-owned luxury watches has declared itself insolvent. Watchmaster is a Berlin-based seller that offers watch collectors a marketplace to buy watches and helps sellers consign their timepieces. As a result, the brand houses a massive stock of timepieces awaiting inspection, valuation or sale. Last week, $10 million worth of that inventory were stolen from one of its high-security storage facilities in Berlin by a group of extremely savvy thieves. Police arrived on the scene at the Fasanenstrasse storage facility in the heart of Berlin after reports of a break-in. The robbers, who...
Robb Report

Palm Beach’s Historic Colony Hotel Just Unveiled a Colorful Room Redesign to Celebrate 75 Years

In celebration of its diamond anniversary, a treasured hotel in Florida recently unveiled a redesign of its accommodations. For more than 75 years, the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, Fla., affectionately known as the Pink Paradise, has been a staple on the Florida hospitality scene since 1947. The pinkest hotel in the area, according to its tagline, the property is lauded as one of the most historic and chicest spots in the coastal town, having hosted dignitaries, political figures, tycoons and celebrities. To revive the property, current owners Sarah Wetenhall and her husband tapped Kemble Interiors and globally renowned design partners. “We’ve...
PALM BEACH, FL
Robb Report

The Last Grand Cru of a Rare Cabernet

Two-decade-old Napa Valley winery Roy Estate is renowned for its rarely released La Rêveuse Cabernet Sauvignon. Roy’s winemaker, Philippe Melka, has achieved acclaim via his determined focus on terroir, using minimally interventionist techniques to coax the characteristics of the vineyard into every bottle.  The apex of Melka’s production is La Rêveuse, which he offers only in years when the harvest is exceptional. He never produces more than 50 cases in any given year. It’s the ultimate expression of his imagination and so is fittingly named “the dreamer.”  One such harvest was in 2015, when he took the best blocks among the vines...
Robb Report

Seeking a Winter Wonderland? This $35 Million Ski Chalet in Colorado Overlooks Aspen’s 4 Mountains

Aspen’s world-class ski scene would be nothing without its iconic snow-capped mountains, and one newly listed abode offers epic views of all four ranges.  Located in the tony community of Starwood, the contemporary chalet was a thoughtful collaboration between late interior designer Naomi Leff and architect Frank Visconti. Sited on nearly three private acres, the stately residence was originally built in 1987 and offers a whopping 15,000 square feet of living space. That makes it one of the largest listings in the area. The wintertime retreat comes decked out with seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, a swanky home theater, a gym and a three-car...
ASPEN, CO
Robb Report

How Semiconductor Chips Changed the Driving Experience Forever—and Not for the Better

A confession: Until recently, whenever talk of semiconductor shortages came up, I was under the impression that most cars made do with just a handful of the things.  I say a handful. One seemed like it would be enough: one car, one engine, one big fat semiconductor. My estimate was a little short. Some cars come loaded with as many as 3,000.  Semiconductors—aka microchips—are big business, as you probably know. According to an organization called World Semiconductor Trade Statistics, more than 932 billion of them were made in 2020, a number so vast I don’t even know what to compare it to.  Instead,...
Robb Report

This Luxe Residence in One of London’s Poshest Neighborhoods Just Listed for a Cool $31 Million

You may not be able to don a crown at King Charles III’s coronation next year, but you can live like modern royalty at this stunning property in England’s capital. This five-bedroom residence is located in Cadogan Square, a residential area in London’s posh Knightsbridge neighborhood. Listed for $30.7 million, this Harrods Estates property spans 4,404 square feet over two floors. The current owner enlisted interior designer and architect Viktor Udzenija to create a one-of-a-kind home with incredible stonework, parquet timber floors, bespoke stained-glass windows and rare exotic marbles. Located in a period building, the abode was part of an extensive renovation...
Robb Report

Aston Martin and Bowmore Teamed Up for a Wild $75,000 Bottle of Scotch

Among scotch aficionados, Bowmore needs no introduction. Sukhinder Singh, founder of the Whiskey Exchange and owner of one of the most valuable single-malt collections in the world, once proclaimed that “Bowmore whiskies distilled in the 1960s are some of the finest ever made.” Limited to just 100 bottles, the new ARC-52 is one such example; it represents the latest collaboration between the nearly 250-year-old distillery and Aston Martin Lagonda, purveyor of some of the world’s most beautiful automobiles. Distilled in 1968, the white dog that would become ARC-52 was divided into two types of casks, an American oak Hogshead and a...
Robb Report

The 25 Most Expensive Homes in the World for Sale

The world is on the verge of a house-price slump. Increasing mortgage rates have sparked a downturn in the cost of abodes across the globe. In fact, house prices are now falling in nine rich economies, according to The Economist. The trend is especially noticeable when looking at the Most Expensive Homes lists we compile annually here at Robb Report. Last year, the priciest property in the world was a $532 million villa in Rome. This year, it’s a $250 million penthouse near Central Park in New York. That’s quite a significant monetary drop for the pad in top spot. It’s...
NEVADA STATE
Robb Report

Robb Report

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy