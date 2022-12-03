Listed at $5.25 Million, This Sophisticated Perfectly Waterfront Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida comes with Sleek Design and Inviting Atmosphere

Sandwiched between Miami and Palm Springs along the east coast of Florida, Fort Lauderdale is a great place to charter a fishing boat. Fishing trips from Fort Lauderdale can be enjoyed both on private excursions or, more affordably, as part of a shared fishing charter. The common duration of a charter trip is around four hours, although full days at sea are available too. Naturally, private charters are pricier but are a popular option for those looking to catch specific fish or who want the undivided attention of your guide and captain. Here are five of the best Fort Lauderdale fishing charters currently on offer.

