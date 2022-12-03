Listed at $5.25 Million, This Sophisticated Perfectly Waterfront Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida comes with Sleek Design and Inviting Atmosphere

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
Croqueta Palooza is the Most Miami Food Festival! 2022The FleptMiami, FL
Miami Nightclubs suffer as Crypto Prices TumbleToni KorazaMiami, FL
luxury-houses.net
This $18.5 Million Remarkably Contemporary Waterfront Estate in Jupiter, Florida, has Intricate Stone & Wood Finishes
160 Spyglass Lane Home in Jupiter, Florida for Sale. 160 Spyglass Lane, Jupiter, Florida, stands out among the elegance of Jupiter’s coveted Admiral’s Cove, with intricate stone and wood finishes. A summer kitchen and 100 feet of pristine beach on the outside, with views of the Intracoastal Waterway, make this a truly delightful location. This Home in Jupiter offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 160 Spyglass Lane, please contact Matthew Dugow (Phone: 305-494-0033) at Compass Florida, LLC. for full support and perfect service.
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Largest penthouse in the U.S. — scheduled for five stories and 33,000 square feet — sells in Miami
A preconstruction penthouse scheduled to be five stories and 33,000 feet — the largest penthouse in the U.S. — recently sold in Miami. The unit will top the Waldorf Astoria Residences, which will be the tallest residential building south of Manhattan when it’s completed. The penthouse will...
travelmag.com
5 of the Best Fort Lauderdale Fishing Charters
Sandwiched between Miami and Palm Springs along the east coast of Florida, Fort Lauderdale is a great place to charter a fishing boat. Fishing trips from Fort Lauderdale can be enjoyed both on private excursions or, more affordably, as part of a shared fishing charter. The common duration of a charter trip is around four hours, although full days at sea are available too. Naturally, private charters are pricier but are a popular option for those looking to catch specific fish or who want the undivided attention of your guide and captain. Here are five of the best Fort Lauderdale fishing charters currently on offer.
newpelican.com
After nearly five decades, Lotus Chinese Kitchen prepares to leave Wilton Manors
Wilton Manors – After nearly 50 years, Lotus Chinese Kitchen is leaving Wilton Manors. Opened in 1975, owner John Yang said he plans to relocate to 3020 N. Federal Hwy. in Fort Lauderdale, previously occupied by Toast restaurant, a little over one mile from Lotus’ current location on Northeast 26 Street.
Brightline’s new Boca Raton train station will soon open. Here are the latest details.
The long-awaited Boca Raton Brightline station will open later this month, giving the speedy passenger train another stop in South Florida. Construction began in January on the station, which is just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and the city’s public library. Brian Kronberg, vice president of development for Brightline, told Boca Raton City Council members during a recent ...
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
luxury-houses.net
This $6.7 Million Dramatical Resort Style Property in Boca Raton Florida has Exceptional Waterfront Vistas
17951 Lake Estates Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 17951 Lake Estates Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a estate style property and residence has exceptional waterfront vistas overlooking the rolling hills of the Arnold Palmer signature east course par five hole. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17951 Lake Estates Drive, please contact Mark Nestler (Phone: 561-212-1517) & John Poletto (Phone: 561-239-0700) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
austinnews.net
Kelly's Roast Beef Opening in Southern Florida, First of Many
Rapidly Expanding Iconic Boston-Area Brand Opening in University Park on December 9th, 2022. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Prominent franchisee partner of Kelly's Roast Beef, RAVentures Hospitality, is bringing the legendary Boston-area restaurant brand to Southern Florida for the first time. On December 9th, 2022, University Park, Florida will become home to the state's first Kelly's Roast Beef location. Soon to follow will be additional locations in South Pasadena and Founders Square, Naples, Florida. With rich experience in building fast-growing restaurant brands, RAVentures Hospitality has interests spanning multiple sectors including hospitality, restaurants, entertainment, and real estate. For more than 70 years, Kelly's Roast Beef has been the staple of the North Shore of Boston, renowned for its thinly sliced 'melt-in-your-mouth' roast-beef sandwiches and generous platters of New England seafood.
El Camino Heads to Boca Raton for Fourth Location
El Camino Mezcal and Tequila Bar will open at Restaurant Row this spring
margatetalk.com
Holiday Fantasy of Lights Returns to Tradewinds Park
Holiday Fantasy of Lights, Florida’s largest festive drive-thru, returns to Coconut Creek. Held at the Tradewinds Park until January 1, the drive-thru is open every evening featuring three miles of giant animated holiday displays and illumination. This year, the event is larger than ever, blending the favorites of the...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
South Florida home sales projected to hit second best level in 2022 and to strengthen in 2023
In 2022, the housing market boom in 2021 propelled by historic low mortgage rates and a COVID-induced demand has shifted to a cyclical downturn with mortgage rates skyrocketing to the 7% mark. While sales have contracted amid rising mortgage rates, home sales prices are still rising at double-digit pace due to a continued shortage of homes for sale. In 2023, slower interest rate hikes as inflation cools and the Miami metro area’s attractiveness as a destination for businesses and domestic and international movers provide the backdrop for a stronger housing market. The sharp erosion in home affordability and slow recovery in supply will continue to temper the recovery in home sales in 2023.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Pompano Beach (Florida)
Pompano Beach claims to give you ‘Florida’s Warmest Welcome’ and many locals will tell you that this is one of the friendliest spots in the United States. In recent years Pompano Beach has started to witness something of a second wind, and is experiencing a new surge in domestic tourists who are flocking to this picturesque corner of Florida.
What’s being built there? More than 250 rentable homes and townhomes planned in West Boca
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In West ...
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this week
A popular discount retail chain is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. This week, the discount retail chain Burlington is opening its newest Florida store location in Pembroke Pines.
biscaynetimes.com
Causeway Condition a Heightened Concern
Village of Key Biscayne residents will have to wait several more years for overdue repairs to the Rickenbacker Causeway while more frequent and strengthening hurricanes threaten the Florida coastline. The causeway is the only structural link between Key Biscayne and the Miami-Dade County mainland, used daily by thousands of residents...
wlrn.org
Broward school board member speaks at anti-LGBTQ rally in Fort Lauderdale
South Florida elected officials and activists are decrying a local anti-LGBTQ rally held over the weekend, which was attended by uniformed members of the Proud Boys — and newly-elected Broward County school board member Brenda Fam. On Saturday in Fort Lauderdale Beach, throngs of beachgoers and holiday shoppers milled...
wlrn.org
After Surfside, Miami changes rules to fast-track demolition. Affordable housing is in the crosshairs
Aging buildings across Miami appear to be increasingly targeted by demolition orders - among these are some of the last bastions of affordable housing. Some compare the new demolition policy to a totalitarian government, while others also point out the city's coffers could stand to benefit from it. WLRN's Daniel Rivero investigates.
Massive fire erupts at Florida scrap yard
Crews are in the process of battling a massive fire at a junkyard in Hialeah, Florida Tuesday afternoon.
Two-story tiki restaurant Hula Kai coming to Fort Lauderdale’s 17th Street
If the honchos behind the Quarterdeck pub chain have their way, Fort Lauderdale’s 17th Street will soon become a port of call for tropical cocktails and chocolate, anchored by a rum-soaked centerpiece: a two-story tiki restaurant called Hula Kai. Don’t confuse it with the Mai Kai, that still-under-construction Polynesian haven on North Federal Highway. With all due respect to the 66-year-old ...
southbeachtopchefs.com
“Miami is the last man standing”: Marc Roberts weighs in with Robert Rivani on hospitality
Deep-pocketed transplants flocking to luxurious nightlife and dining venues. With his exuberant fashion sense and style, imagine Robert Rivani as a Gen Z Mr. Monopoly, the titular character of the popular real estate board game. His commercial condo buying spree in Miami and Miami Beach this past year is akin...
