Fort Lauderdale, FL

Listed at $5.25 Million, This Sophisticated Perfectly Waterfront Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida comes with Sleek Design and Inviting Atmosphere

luxury-houses.net
 4 days ago
luxury-houses.net

This $18.5 Million Remarkably Contemporary Waterfront Estate in Jupiter, Florida, has Intricate Stone & Wood Finishes

160 Spyglass Lane Home in Jupiter, Florida for Sale. 160 Spyglass Lane, Jupiter, Florida, stands out among the elegance of Jupiter’s coveted Admiral’s Cove, with intricate stone and wood finishes. A summer kitchen and 100 feet of pristine beach on the outside, with views of the Intracoastal Waterway, make this a truly delightful location. This Home in Jupiter offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 160 Spyglass Lane, please contact Matthew Dugow (Phone: 305-494-0033) at Compass Florida, LLC. for full support and perfect service.
JUPITER, FL
travelmag.com

5 of the Best Fort Lauderdale Fishing Charters

Sandwiched between Miami and Palm Springs along the east coast of Florida, Fort Lauderdale is a great place to charter a fishing boat. Fishing trips from Fort Lauderdale can be enjoyed both on private excursions or, more affordably, as part of a shared fishing charter. The common duration of a charter trip is around four hours, although full days at sea are available too. Naturally, private charters are pricier but are a popular option for those looking to catch specific fish or who want the undivided attention of your guide and captain. Here are five of the best Fort Lauderdale fishing charters currently on offer.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Brightline’s new Boca Raton train station will soon open. Here are the latest details.

The long-awaited Boca Raton Brightline station will open later this month, giving the speedy passenger train another stop in South Florida. Construction began in January on the station, which is just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and the city’s public library. Brian Kronberg, vice president of development for Brightline, told Boca Raton City Council members during a recent ...
BOCA RATON, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $6.7 Million Dramatical Resort Style Property in Boca Raton Florida has Exceptional Waterfront Vistas

17951 Lake Estates Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 17951 Lake Estates Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a estate style property and residence has exceptional waterfront vistas overlooking the rolling hills of the Arnold Palmer signature east course par five hole. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17951 Lake Estates Drive, please contact Mark Nestler (Phone: 561-212-1517) & John Poletto (Phone: 561-239-0700) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
austinnews.net

Kelly's Roast Beef Opening in Southern Florida, First of Many

Rapidly Expanding Iconic Boston-Area Brand Opening in University Park on December 9th, 2022. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Prominent franchisee partner of Kelly's Roast Beef, RAVentures Hospitality, is bringing the legendary Boston-area restaurant brand to Southern Florida for the first time. On December 9th, 2022, University Park, Florida will become home to the state's first Kelly's Roast Beef location. Soon to follow will be additional locations in South Pasadena and Founders Square, Naples, Florida. With rich experience in building fast-growing restaurant brands, RAVentures Hospitality has interests spanning multiple sectors including hospitality, restaurants, entertainment, and real estate. For more than 70 years, Kelly's Roast Beef has been the staple of the North Shore of Boston, renowned for its thinly sliced 'melt-in-your-mouth' roast-beef sandwiches and generous platters of New England seafood.
NAPLES, FL
margatetalk.com

Holiday Fantasy of Lights Returns to Tradewinds Park

Holiday Fantasy of Lights, Florida’s largest festive drive-thru, returns to Coconut Creek. Held at the Tradewinds Park until January 1, the drive-thru is open every evening featuring three miles of giant animated holiday displays and illumination. This year, the event is larger than ever, blending the favorites of the...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

South Florida home sales projected to hit second best level in 2022 and to strengthen in 2023

In 2022, the housing market boom in 2021 propelled by historic low mortgage rates and a COVID-induced demand has shifted to a cyclical downturn with mortgage rates skyrocketing to the 7% mark. While sales have contracted amid rising mortgage rates, home sales prices are still rising at double-digit pace due to a continued shortage of homes for sale. In 2023, slower interest rate hikes as inflation cools and the Miami metro area’s attractiveness as a destination for businesses and domestic and international movers provide the backdrop for a stronger housing market. The sharp erosion in home affordability and slow recovery in supply will continue to temper the recovery in home sales in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Pompano Beach (Florida)

Pompano Beach claims to give you ‘Florida’s Warmest Welcome’ and many locals will tell you that this is one of the friendliest spots in the United States. In recent years Pompano Beach has started to witness something of a second wind, and is experiencing a new surge in domestic tourists who are flocking to this picturesque corner of Florida.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? More than 250 rentable homes and townhomes planned in West Boca

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In West ...
BOCA RATON, FL
biscaynetimes.com

Causeway Condition a Heightened Concern

Village of Key Biscayne residents will have to wait several more years for overdue repairs to the Rickenbacker Causeway while more frequent and strengthening hurricanes threaten the Florida coastline. The causeway is the only structural link between Key Biscayne and the Miami-Dade County mainland, used daily by thousands of residents...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two-story tiki restaurant Hula Kai coming to Fort Lauderdale’s 17th Street

If the honchos behind the Quarterdeck pub chain have their way, Fort Lauderdale’s 17th Street will soon become a port of call for tropical cocktails and chocolate, anchored by a rum-soaked centerpiece: a two-story tiki restaurant called Hula Kai. Don’t confuse it with the Mai Kai, that still-under-construction Polynesian haven on North Federal Highway. With all due respect to the 66-year-old ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

