ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Christmas parades happening this weekend in Middle Tennessee

By Caitlin Huff
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cx2PF_0jWCDGgL00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Christmas parades have been a long-standing tradition for communities in Middle Tennessee. While, some have already marched, here’s a look at which parades are happening this weekend – Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4.

Nashville Holiday Music Special airs Dec. 3

News 2 has compiled a list to help you find a parade near you.

Saturday, December 3

Clarksville

  • 5:00 p.m.
  • Route: Starts on APSU campus on 8th Street to College Street to University and then around Public Square, the Historic Courthouse and then Franklin Street and ends back on APSU campus

Columbia

  • 6:00 p.m.
  • Route: Starts at Trotwood/W. 7th Street towards downtown and around the Courthouse Square

Cowan

  • 1:00 p.m.
  • Route: Starts at former Cookie’s Market through town and ends at Cowan Elementary School

Cross Plains

  • 10:00 a.m.
  • Route: Starts at East Robertson High School follows Hwy. 25 through Cross Plains and ends at Cedar Grove Road

Donelson

  • 2:00 p.m.
  • Route: Starts at Elm Hill Pk. and Donelson Pk. intersection heads north to Donelson Station WeGo Star parking lot

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Fayetteville

  • 5:00 p.m.
  • Route: Starts at intersection of Thornton Taylor and Wilson Pkwy. then goes up Main Avenue to the square and ends on Washington Street

Goodlettsville

  • 4:00 p.m.
  • Route: Starts at Delmas Long Community Center continues on Memorial Drive turns right onto Main Street and ends at Goodlettsville Plaza

Greenbrier

  • 6:00 p.m.
  • Route: Starts at Greenbrier Elementary School
Hidden Tennessee | Discover some of the Volunteer States best-kept secrets

La Vergne

Lynchburg

  • 2:00 p.m.
  • Route: Begins at Wiseman Park and continues around historic square

Pleasant View

  • 10:00 a.m.
  • Route: City Hall to Highway 49 to Main Street to Church Street ends at Pleasant View Elementary School

Portland

  • 5:30 p.m.
  • Route: Starts at Freedom Drive goes south on Hwy. 109 to Portland East Middle School

Shelbyville

  • 4:00 p.m.
  • Route: Regular parade route around the square to North Main Street and Madison Street
Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

News 2 Breaking News

Smithville

  • 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Route: From New Life Connection Center onto South Congress Blvd. to the Downtown Smithville Square

Watertown

  • 3:00 p.m.
  • Route: Start Round Lick Baptist Church to Main Street and end at Hwy. 70/Main Street

Waverly

  • 1:00 p.m.
  • Route: Parade on Main Street, starting at First Baptist Church and ending at Dollar Tree

Westmoreland

  • 1:30 p.m.
  • Route: Starts at Westmoreland Middle School ends in downtown Westmoreland

White House

  • 3:00 p.m.
  • Route: White House Municipal Park to City Hall ending at West Drive/Hwy. 31W

Sunday, December 4

Hendersonville

  • 1:00 p.m.
  • Route: Johnny Cash parkway to Memorial Park

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Lebanon

  • 2:00 p.m.
  • Route: Starts at former Lebanon High School location to Park Avenue to East Main
    Street and then around the Lebanon Public Square before exiting onto West Main Street and ends at Liberty State Bank

Smyrna

  • 2:00 p.m.
  • Route: Watch from Lowry Street toward Sam Ridley Parkway
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Tennessee. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Belle Meade Kroger to relocate to nearby building

A relocation of the Kroger at Belle Meade to a nearby building last home to a Harris Teeter grocery store is being prepared. Located at 4560 Harding Pike, the Kroger at Belle Meade opened in 1978, with the building from which it operates and an accompanying structure, Belle Meade Plaza Shopping Center, seemingly under contract to be sold as the Post reported in April (read here).
NASHVILLE, TN
localmemphis.com

Food drive to be held at all 'Drivers Centers' in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — This holiday season, three places in the city of Memphis will be participating in a state-wide food drive aimed at encouraging a volunteer spirit. The Driver Services division of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) is partnering with three other organizations for the “Keeping Tummies and Hearts Full of Love Winter Food Drive.”
MEMPHIS, TN
wgnsradio.com

Flooding Possible This Week Across Middle Tennessee

Moderate to heavy rainfall will begin to impact Middle Tennessee on Monday. As multiple waves of rain cross the region through the week, rainfall totals will build to 3 to 6 inches. The threat for flooding will start late Monday into early Tuesday for areas south of I-40, especially near...
TENNESSEE STATE
Davidson County Source

WEATHER 12-5-6,2022 Flooding Rains Arrive

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN Issued by National Weather Service Morristown TN 1026 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-061630- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 1026 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. An unsettled weather pattern is expected to start today and continue through the week. Periods of heavy rainfall will be possible. For today and tonight south of I-40 will be the most likely location...especially along the Tennessee...Alabama state line. One to two inches of rain with locally higher amounts will be possible. At this time the ground should be able to handle this much rain...however training storms with higher rainfall rates over a short period of time could become a problem. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday. An unsettled weather pattern will continue through Friday. A boundary is expected to meander across middle Tennessee and where this boundary sets up there is the potential for periods of heavy rain. As of right now...on Wednesday locations north of I-40 have the potential to experience the heaviest rain where 2 ot 4 inches may be possible. The location could be adjusting as time gets closer. This could lead to rises on area creeks and waterways...and possibly flash flooding across all of middle Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
Dickson County Source

WEATHER 12-5,2022 Rains Begin and They Will Be Here For Awhile

Well if you enjoy sunshine and dry weather… you are going to be disappointed for a week maybe longer. Rains are forecast every day through the weekend and cloudy skies are sticking around also. Hydrologic Outlook. Hydrologic Outlook TNC003-015-021-027-031-035-037-041-043-049-055-061-081-083-085-087- 099-101-111-117-119-125-133-135-137-141-147-149-159-161-165-169-175- 177-181-185-187-189-051800- Hydrologic Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 234...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

'A threat to national security'

Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Governor Bill Lee joins other governors in push to overturn military COVID mandate. Murfreesboro votes to move ahead with a new waste …. The landfill that receives most of Middle Tennessee's trash is running out of space,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

54K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy