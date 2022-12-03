As part of the nationwide program, 17 students from Greene Central High were chosen to participate in the annual America Celebrates ornament program. According to an excerpt from the NC Public Schools Facebook page, “Greene Central High was selected as one of 58 schools representing the states, its territories, and schools managed by the Bureau of Indian Education and the Department of Defense Education Activity to create decorations for more than 50 smaller trees surrounding the National Christmas Tree as part of the America Celebrates ornament display. The trees will be available to view through Jan. 1, 2023. “

GREENE COUNTY, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO