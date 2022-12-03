Read full article on original website
Bill Gray Memorial Whole Hog Cook-off to be held in Deep Run
The Bill Gray Memorial Whole Hog Cook-off will be on December 9th and 10th at South Lenoir High School at 3355 Highway 11 in Deep Run. The Bill Gray Memorial Whole Hog Cook-off is a fundraiser for Deep Run Volunteer Fire Department and the Deep Run community. Mr. Gray was said to be the heart of the Deep Run community and is remembered for all the hogs he cooked for the people and community he loved.
Officials Took their Oath in Jones County On Monday
On Monday, during the Jones County Commissioner’s meeting, a swearing in ceremony was held for the commissioners elected in the 2022 midterm election. Charlie Dunn, Jr (Commissioner District 1) , James Harper (Commissioner District ), April Philyaw Aycock (Commissioner District 3), Sondra Ipock Riggs (Commissioner District 4), Frank Emory (Commissioner District 5), Mike Haddock (Commissioner District 6) and Charlie Gray (Commissioner District 7) were sworn in by Susan Gray, Register of Deeds.
WATCH: Kinston's Christmas Parade
Watch the entire Kinston Christmas Parade from Saturday, December 3, 2022. Special thanks to our title sponsors: Lenoir Community College, CappsTrailers.com, and Southern Bank. Also, thank you to our other livestream sponsors: EL Electric, Hengst Family, Lovicks, Southland Flooring, Flatlands Jessup, Heith Harrison Farm Bureau, Dunn & Dalton, Massey Toyota,...
Event: Handel’s Messiah is back in Kinston
On Monday, December 12, at 7:00 p.m., Handel’s Messiah will again be performed at the First Presbyterian Church by the Community Chorus after being silenced for 2 years by the COVID pandemic. For decades, Lenoir Community College organized a community-wide performance of Handel’s Messiah under the direction of Carolyn...
Greene Central was selected to take part of America Celebrates ornament program
As part of the nationwide program, 17 students from Greene Central High were chosen to participate in the annual America Celebrates ornament program. According to an excerpt from the NC Public Schools Facebook page, “Greene Central High was selected as one of 58 schools representing the states, its territories, and schools managed by the Bureau of Indian Education and the Department of Defense Education Activity to create decorations for more than 50 smaller trees surrounding the National Christmas Tree as part of the America Celebrates ornament display. The trees will be available to view through Jan. 1, 2023. “
Swearing in ceremony held for Mary Alphin, Lenoir County Clerk of Superior Court
Mary Alphin was sworn on Monday by outgoing Clerk of Superior Court Dawn G. Stroud at the Lenoir County Courthouse. Alphin won the November Midterm election for the position, beating out Brooketah Banks and Rachel Turner. Alphin followed up her ceremony by swearing in her clerks’ assistants and deputies.
WATCH: Deep Run's Christmas Parade
Watch the entire Deep Run Christmas Parade from Saturday, November 26, 2022. Special thanks to our title sponsors: Lenoir Community College, CappsTrailers.com, and Southern Bank. Also, thank you to our other livestream sponsors: EL Electric, Hengst Family, Lovicks, Southland Flooring, Flatlands Jessup, Heith Harrison Farm Bureau, Dunn & Dalton, Massey...
Greene County Board of Commissioners meeting recap
Snow Hill - On Monday, December 5, 2022, the Greene County Board of Commissioners met in their regular meeting at the Greene County Operations Center. As this was the first meeting since the general election, County Manager Kyle DeHaven led the start of the meeting asking the County Clerk of Courts Holly Little to deliver the oath of office to the three newly elected/re-elected board members.
Lenoir County Public School Board swearing in ceremony
The Lenoir County Public School Board held a swearing in ceremony on Monday for W.D. Anderson and Keith King who retained their seats. Michelle Cash was also sworn in. She ran unopposed in the midterm election after beating incumbent Billy Davis in the primaries. Anderson and King were sworn in by Lenoir County Clerk of Superior Court Mary Alphin, and Cash was sworn in by Wayne County Deputy Clerk Rachel Turner.
Sheriff Sasser Sworn in on Monday as New Greene County Sheriff
According to Greene County Government’s Facebook Page:. On Monday at the Greene County Courthouse, Sheriff Matt Sasser was sworn in. as the Greene County Sheriff. Sheriff Sasser was sworn in by the Honorable Imelda J. Pate, Senior Resident Superior Court Judge. Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup...
Event: A Queen Street Christmas
Queen Street United Methodist Church welcomes you to the 21st annual “A Queen Street Christmas” on Saturday, December 10th and Sunday, December 11th at 6:00 p.m. This concert of traditional Christmas carols features the Queen Street Chancel Choir, soloists, and orchestra. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. each evening, and there is no admission charge.
John Hood: Economic Freedom is a shock absorber
RALEIGH — In a normal market, creditors demand higher interest from borrowers to whom they lend money for longer periods of time. That’s because these creditors are assuming more risk that they won’t be paid, and because a dollar of interest received tomorrow is usually more valuable than a dollar of interest received years from now.
The First Greene County School Employee of the Month for the 2022-2023 School Year has been Awarded
Snow Hill, NC - Greene County Schools has selected their first Outstanding Employee of the Month for the 2022-2023 school year. For November, Ms. Patricia Riggs, an English Language Arts teacher at Greene County Middle School, has been recognized with this honor. A colleague of hers writes, "[Ms.] Riggs works...
KPD: Arrest made in Vernon Ave. Hit & Run
On Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 at 7:42pm officers responded to a hit and run involving a vehicle vs pedestrian at the intersection of Vernon Ave and Rhem St. With assistance from the community, the driver involved in this case was identified. On December 6th, 2022, officers with the Kinston Police...
Council proposes special meeting to address safety concerns
Concern for the safety of Kinston was the public sentiment at the city council meeting on Tuesday. After the public comments, Council members Chris Suggs and Felicia Solomon revisited a tabled agenda item on a town hall type discussion with the community to address concerns about recent crime. ”What we...
Frink, Pink Hill earn spot on state Top 10 list for academic progress
Two LCPS schools have been recognized as among the best in the state for their work with students with disabilities, based on those students’ academic progress during the last school year. EB Frink Middle School and Pink Hill Elementary School were named a Top 10 School for North Carolina...
Help wanted: Lenoir County Planning and Inspections - Building Inspector
GENERAL STATEMENT OF DUTIES: Employees in this class perform inspection work of buildings and property within the County to ensure compliance with state codes and local ordinances. DISTINGUISHING FEATURES OF THE CLASS: Employees in this class inspect construction and installation work in progress to enforce State codes for buildings’ construction...
Lenoir County Sheriff's Office: Child dies, tests positive for controlled substance - Father charged
On Saturday, November 26th, at approximately 8:45 pm, Deputies of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office responded to UNC Lenoir Health Care in reference to a 6-year-old male child that was unresponsive. The child was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The investigation found that the family of the victim was...
