Sheriff’s office receives $50K grant for life-saving equipment

Reserve deputy paramedic Steve Ashing, right, showcases the LUCAS device May 10 during the Jasper County Board of Supervisors meeting. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office received a $50,000 grant from the Prairie Meadows Community Betterment Foundation, which will be used for purchasing life-saving equipment like the LUCAS device. (Christopher Braunschweig)

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office received a $50,000 grant on Nov. 28 from the Prairie Meadows Community Betterment Foundation, which will go towards life-saving equipment to assist the department’s emergency medical services program, more specifically the advanced life support response deputies.

The sheriff’s office stated in a press released it used the funding to purchase two LUCAS devices, two battery-powered extrication tools and personal protective equipment. A local Jasper County business — which asked to remain anonymous — also provided a $10,000 donation to help fund the program.

LUCAS devices are battery-powered, automated CPR compression machines. They can make efficient and consistent compressions, allowing a provider to perform other medical interventions. The extrication equipment consists of a reciprocating saw and portable extrication tool that cuts and spreads in rescues.

Without the funding provided through the Prairie Meadows Community Betterment Grant, the sheriff’s office could not offer the enhanced level of EMS service to Jasper County citizens. Jasper County Sheriff John Halferty said grants like these are important and also reduce costs for taxpayers.

Some may argue if the equipment is needed, the sheriff’s office should budget for it and pay for it. Halferty doesn’t necessarily disagree with that statement if it can be justified. But one of the reasons grant programs were developed was because of the challenges of government to fund and purchase equipment.

“If there is also an opportunity for us to secure grant funding that does not affect our taxpayer we’re going to do it,” Halferty said. “In this case the LUCAS devices and those combination extrication tools, those were something we knew would enhance even more the ability of the medics to respond. We went for it.”

Two paramedics have been assisting the sheriff’s office’s local EMS services since March. They are also training firefighters who can extricate and rescue.

Having the right equipment at the right time is critical for providers responding to emergencies. Cardiac arrests, or heart attacks, do not happen a lot “but when it does it requires almost a systematic, team approach,” Halferty said. To have a LUCAS device handy increases the chances for survivability.

“The machine doesn’t get tired,” he said. “The battery can run low but we have a second battery we can pop right in. It’s a really good piece of equipment.”

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has received a Community Betterment Grant in the past. Halferty said a grant several years ago went towards a peer-support team the department was developing. The sheriff was just as excited as he was then when he was notified the agency received the current grant.

“We appreciate the partnership with them,” he said. “It’s a grant program that’s open every year, and they have been very gracious. I know they give to other entities like governments, schools, et cetera. But definitely public safety has always been at the top of their list and we appreciate that.”