ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Community gathers for ‘peace walk’ to honor two young boys killed near Atlantic Station

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V37bV_0jWCCdbt00

ATLANTA, Ga. — On Friday night, an Atlanta community gathered to call for peace after two young people were shot and killed near Atlantic Station.

Six teenagers were shot after a fight near Atlantic Station on Saturday, killing 12-year-old Zyion Charles at the scene and mortally wounding 15-year-old Cameron Jackson, who died at the hospital days later.

Police believe the shooters were involved in a gang and that Jackson was the target. Atlanta police said the suspects are teenagers and are still on the loose.

On Friday, organizer Rev. Darryl Winston said the Black community is in a “state of emergency.”

“We’ve reached critical mass in this city due to the blood of our children running down the streets like water from the stream,” Winston said to the crowd.

Youth mentor El Buford Jr. said he knows what it’s like to be an at-risk teen.

“I came through that life. I was reckless. I didn’t understand. I was angry,” Buford said. “I always tell people we don’t have a gang problem, we have a lack of communication problem.”

Buford said developing a better relationship with his father and other men in his life helped him turn his life around.

“I had accountability,” Buford said. “Someone who know what I was doing at all times.”

Buford said that while the peace walk will help the community heal, the next step is providing more young people with better structure.

“At 17, 15, whatever their age, we have to put some men in front of them, not those who call themselves men, but men who can rationalize as men and let them get something different than their own understanding,” Buford said.

Faith leaders said that after the walk, they will begin a series of meetings and discussions to better help at-risk young people in metro Atlanta.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Rain washes away vigil plans for Atlanta father killed in hit-and-run

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say the search for the driver who hit and killed a man on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway late last month continues. As loved ones of Tavarius Ridgeway prepare for his funeral, they are pleading for anyone with information to come forward. It’s been a difficult two...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot multiple times during fight outside Atlanta gay bar, police say

ATLANTA - One man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting outside a popular Virginia-Highland gay bar early Wednesday morning. Atlanta police confirmed with FOX 5 that a shooting happened before 2:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Friends on Ponce, which is located on the 700 block of Ponce De Leon Avenue NE.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

'I just want justice for my child' | Mom of teen shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex wants answers

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mom is feeling the pain after her child was murdered two months ago and she wants to keep his case a top priority in Clayton County. Karena Matthews' son Kameron Jones was shot at the Riverwood Townhomes on Flint River back on Oct. 10. Someone also shot and killed his friend, 16-year-old Robert Shaw. Police said they saw one teen "lying in a pool of blood on the ground."
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Young man shot at DeKalb gas station in serious condition, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A young man is in the hospital recovering after police say he was shot at a BP gas station Tuesday. According to the DeKalb County Police Department at 6:19 pm., officers were called to the 4700 block of Redan Road in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they spotted a male between the age of 18 and 24 years old with an apparent gunshot wound.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Ludacris, Mercedes-Benz donating new shoes to Atlanta students

ATLANTA - New shoes can really make a difference in a child's life. That's why Atlanta rapper Chris "Ludacris" Bridges is giving metro Atlanta children shoes before they break for the holidays. The Ludacris Foundation has teamed up with Mercedes-Benz USA and nonprofit Shoes That Fit for a holiday shoe...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Student fights continue in Gwinnett County schools

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Fight after fight have been recorded over the last week at Gwinnett County high schools, leaving some administrators injured. The latest video surfaced of an altercation among several students at Meadowcreek High School. The district said it happened around 7 a.m. on Monday when two students got into a fight resulting in their friends joining in, as well.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
109K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy