Warren, MI

The Oakland Press

Commission on Aging offering scam alert presentation for seniors

The Farmington Area Commission on Aging wants to spread the word to seniors about scams targeting their age group by offering a presentation to community organizations, church groups and others. “Scams and the Financial Exploitation of Elders” will be presented on request at locations selected by the interested groups. The...
FARMINGTON, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland Schools instructor receives national award

Juwan Willis, Sr., an ASE Certified automotive technician at Oakland Schools Technical Campus in Pontiac, was recently honored with a national achievement award — the Byrl Shoemaker/ASE Education Foundation Instructor of the Year, according to a press release. The ASE annual awards honor top scorers of the ASE Certification...
PONTIAC, MI
HometownLife.com

Livonia council shoots down long-discussed nondiscrimination law

Livonia City Council has denied a long-discussed nondiscrimination ordinance proposal. Council cast a 5-2 vote to deny the proposal at a Monday session. Council President Jim Jolly and Councilman Brandon McCullough cast the two "yes" votes. Council Vice President Laura Toy along with members Kathleen McIntyre, Scott Morgan, Scott Bahr...
LIVONIA, MI
fox2detroit.com

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts unhappy with photo of his face on Grinch

A photo left at Warren City Hall showing Mayor Jim Fouts' face on the Grinch hasn't been well received by the leader. It was apparently placed there after a councilwoman said she would make a sizeable donation to the Salvation Army if anyone played a prank on Fouts by hanging the photo up.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties

ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Marijuana retailer offering free pre-rolls for donation of new jackets for kids

A Madison Heights-based marijuana retailer is offering a jar of pre-rolls valued at $50 for a donation of a child’s new coat or jacket for youngsters in need. Puff Cannabis’ “Jackets for Joints” promotion runs through Dec. 18 at all of the company’s stores in Michigan, with the goal of collecting as many coats and jackets as possible for kids ages 3 to 12. While supplies last, anyone who drops off a new coat or jacket appropriate for that age group will receive a jar of Baby Jeeter pre-rolls — one per customer.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Suspect in antisemitic attack moons Detroit judge as bond is revoked

The suspect charged in an antisemitic attack in Bloomfield Township last week mooned a Wayne County judge Tuesday during a hearing in a separate case involving a charge of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer two years ago. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, of Dearborn, appeared via video at a pretrial hearing in Wayne County Circuit Court before Judge Regina Thomas in a case that originally involved several assault charges as well as assaulting and resisting a police officer. ...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dearborn Inn closes for renovations

The historic Dearborn Inn is temporarily closing for extensive renovations. It will close around Feb. 1, 2023, Marriott told the Free Press in a statement, and renovations will likely take "a year or longer." The Dearborn Inn, beloved by many metro Detroiters and a popular destination, was built in 1931...
DEARBORN, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County kitten diagnosed with rabies

An unvaccinated Oakland County kitten has been diagnosed with rabies and euthanized, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The six-month-old kitten was found as a stray about six weeks prior to its diagnosis. It was taken to a veterinary practice when it was not eating or drinking, acting aggressively and unable to use its hind limbs. The kitten became more ill and was euthanized, the release said.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Dearborn man harassed families at Bloomfield Township daycare, police say

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 35-year-old Dearborn man was arrested after yelling at and insulting families at a Bloomfield Township daycare last week, leading to charges of ethnic intimidation. Hassan Yehia Chokr allegedly harassed both parents and students at the Temple Beth El facility Friday morning, leading to...
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Macomb Co. continues calls on Oakland Co. to reduce sewage overflows

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller on Monday backed Warren Mayor Jim Fouts' call for Oakland County to reduce sewage dumping. Fouts issued a mayoral proclamation last week urging Oakland County to reduce the amount of wastewater exceeding its sewage system’s capacity that is released into nearby water systems, also known as combined sewage overflows, or CSOs.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Dec. 4 and beyond

• Oakland County Business Forward Open House workshops for small business entrepreneurs is 4-6 p.m. Dec. 8, Novi Civic Center, 45175 Ten Mile Road, Novi, register at tinyurl.com/yckadbke. • Applications are being accepted for the 2023 “Oakland Together 40 under 40 awards” program through Dec. 11. Individuals who live or...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

