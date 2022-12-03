Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Commission on Aging offering scam alert presentation for seniors
The Farmington Area Commission on Aging wants to spread the word to seniors about scams targeting their age group by offering a presentation to community organizations, church groups and others. “Scams and the Financial Exploitation of Elders” will be presented on request at locations selected by the interested groups. The...
The Oakland Press
Oakland Schools instructor receives national award
Juwan Willis, Sr., an ASE Certified automotive technician at Oakland Schools Technical Campus in Pontiac, was recently honored with a national achievement award — the Byrl Shoemaker/ASE Education Foundation Instructor of the Year, according to a press release. The ASE annual awards honor top scorers of the ASE Certification...
HometownLife.com
Livonia council shoots down long-discussed nondiscrimination law
Livonia City Council has denied a long-discussed nondiscrimination ordinance proposal. Council cast a 5-2 vote to deny the proposal at a Monday session. Council President Jim Jolly and Councilman Brandon McCullough cast the two "yes" votes. Council Vice President Laura Toy along with members Kathleen McIntyre, Scott Morgan, Scott Bahr...
Secret Santa couple gave out $12,000 this year, spreading Christmas joy
Mr. and Mrs. Claus are real, and they just handed out $12,000 to those in need throughout Lincoln Park on Monday. A Secret Santa couple has been passing out $100 bills among the less fortunate each holiday season since 2007, but they do not want to be identified or given any credit for it. ...
fox2detroit.com
Warren Mayor Jim Fouts unhappy with photo of his face on Grinch
A photo left at Warren City Hall showing Mayor Jim Fouts' face on the Grinch hasn't been well received by the leader. It was apparently placed there after a councilwoman said she would make a sizeable donation to the Salvation Army if anyone played a prank on Fouts by hanging the photo up.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties
ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
The Oakland Press
Marijuana retailer offering free pre-rolls for donation of new jackets for kids
A Madison Heights-based marijuana retailer is offering a jar of pre-rolls valued at $50 for a donation of a child’s new coat or jacket for youngsters in need. Puff Cannabis’ “Jackets for Joints” promotion runs through Dec. 18 at all of the company’s stores in Michigan, with the goal of collecting as many coats and jackets as possible for kids ages 3 to 12. While supplies last, anyone who drops off a new coat or jacket appropriate for that age group will receive a jar of Baby Jeeter pre-rolls — one per customer.
Suspect in antisemitic attack moons Detroit judge as bond is revoked
The suspect charged in an antisemitic attack in Bloomfield Township last week mooned a Wayne County judge Tuesday during a hearing in a separate case involving a charge of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer two years ago. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, of Dearborn, appeared via video at a pretrial hearing in Wayne County Circuit Court before Judge Regina Thomas in a case that originally involved several assault charges as well as assaulting and resisting a police officer. ...
Dearborn Inn closes for renovations
The historic Dearborn Inn is temporarily closing for extensive renovations. It will close around Feb. 1, 2023, Marriott told the Free Press in a statement, and renovations will likely take "a year or longer." The Dearborn Inn, beloved by many metro Detroiters and a popular destination, was built in 1931...
fox2detroit.com
From 8-10 daily seizures to nearly seizure free -- science helps change Oakland County man's life
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Through patience and the power of science, an Oakland County man went from having 8-10 seizures a day to being nearly seizure-free. Imagine riding a Ferris wheel for 15 years straight, rolling on and on with no destination. "We didn't know what was going...
Students are safe at school after Lake Orion bus crash scare
A group of Lake Orion middle schoolers are back in class after walking away from a frightening bus crash Monday morning. The bus sustained front-end damage and a smashed windshield. No injuries were reported.
Lost to time: These 6 University of Michigan student hangouts are gone but not forgotten
ANN ARBOR, MI - Drink a beer. Listen to some tunes. Light up a funky cigarette. University of Michigan students have been unwinding from the stress of college life for decades. Some of the popular student hangouts still exist today. For example, The Brown Jug, 1204 S. University Ave. in...
Macomb County Prosecutor says 'the nonsense needs to stop' after Fraser student texts bomb threat following argument with principal
Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido says “the nonsense needs to stop” after a student was charged Tuesday for allegedly threatening to bomb his school after an argument with the principal.
Parents and rabbi describe Friday anti-semitic assault in Bloomfield Hills
Miller says he screamed the 'n word' at them, and told them he would kill them; "Threatening her, telling her ‘If you support Israel, I'm gonna get you, you’ll pay!’ That kind of thing."
ClickOnDetroit.com
Beloved Wayne County veterinarian killed in car crash over the weekend
A beloved Wayne County veterinarian passed away over the weekend after being involved in a fatal car crash, according to a Facebook post made by his clinic. According to the clinic, Dr. John Hermann passed away on Sunday, they did not say where the crash occurred. Hermann’s mobile vet clinic...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County kitten diagnosed with rabies
An unvaccinated Oakland County kitten has been diagnosed with rabies and euthanized, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The six-month-old kitten was found as a stray about six weeks prior to its diagnosis. It was taken to a veterinary practice when it was not eating or drinking, acting aggressively and unable to use its hind limbs. The kitten became more ill and was euthanized, the release said.
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn man harassed families at Bloomfield Township daycare, police say
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 35-year-old Dearborn man was arrested after yelling at and insulting families at a Bloomfield Township daycare last week, leading to charges of ethnic intimidation. Hassan Yehia Chokr allegedly harassed both parents and students at the Temple Beth El facility Friday morning, leading to...
Detroit News
Macomb Co. continues calls on Oakland Co. to reduce sewage overflows
Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller on Monday backed Warren Mayor Jim Fouts' call for Oakland County to reduce sewage dumping. Fouts issued a mayoral proclamation last week urging Oakland County to reduce the amount of wastewater exceeding its sewage system’s capacity that is released into nearby water systems, also known as combined sewage overflows, or CSOs.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Dec. 4 and beyond
• Oakland County Business Forward Open House workshops for small business entrepreneurs is 4-6 p.m. Dec. 8, Novi Civic Center, 45175 Ten Mile Road, Novi, register at tinyurl.com/yckadbke. • Applications are being accepted for the 2023 “Oakland Together 40 under 40 awards” program through Dec. 11. Individuals who live or...
HometownLife.com
Livonia family trades wreaths for raptors with dinosaur-themed holiday decorations
Thomas and Jackie McBride decided to go back in time with their Christmas decorations. But they didn't go 2,000 years back to a nativity scene in Bethlehem. Instead, they went millions of years further back to a time when dinosaurs ruled the Earth. The couple bought their current home on...
