ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Pepper spray delays voting at DeKalb County early voting location

By Tyisha Fernandes, WSB-TV
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yiJlk_0jWCCJ9T00

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Friday marked the last day to cast your vote before Election Day in the U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Thousands of Georgians took advantage, and waited hours in line to cast their ballots.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at one voting location in DeKalb County that experienced some delays after someone sprayed pepper spray on Friday afternoon.

DeKalb County fire officials say an officer posted at the Tucker Library began coughing and noticed his eyes watering at 2:15 p.m. He quickly realized several voters were experiencing the same thing.

The library was evacuated and voting was temporarily shut down until officials determined the substance in the air was pepper spray. They were able to begin voting 30 minutes later.

Some voters left and didn’t come back, but poll workers say many of them did.

One woman said she came to the library twice to vote and, ultimately, just had to wait out the long lines.

“It’s been an hour, but it’s been fine. It’s been moving,” she said.

Channel 2 Action News is still working to find out if cameras in the library captured someone spraying the pepper spray and if investigators have reviewed any of that footage.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
11Alive

Check voting line wait times in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Georgians are heading back to the polls today to cast their ballot for the U.S. Senate. Although state officials are reporting very minimal wait times at election locations across Georgia, you can still check to see exactly how long you are waiting in two metro counties. Voting...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County commissioners approve employee 'one-time cost of living payment'

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County may be cutting a check soon to government employees in order to support retention. Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said the county has been having difficulty keeping first responders, utility workers and hard-to-fill positions filled. The extra money is also intended to help offset the effects of inflation on the county workforce.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Student fights continue in Gwinnett County schools

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Fight after fight have been recorded over the last week at Gwinnett County high schools, leaving some administrators injured. The latest video surfaced of an altercation among several students at Meadowcreek High School. The district said it happened around 7 a.m. on Monday when two students got into a fight resulting in their friends joining in, as well.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash

(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Search for missing mother, daughter underway in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dekalb County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing mother and daughter. Officials say 15-year-old Junia and her 1-year-old daughter Amoni were last seen Saturday leaving their home on Lark Lane in Decatur. Junia is about 5-feet-6-inches tall and 130...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Young man shot at DeKalb gas station in serious condition, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A young man is in the hospital recovering after police say he was shot at a BP gas station Tuesday. According to the DeKalb County Police Department at 6:19 pm., officers were called to the 4700 block of Redan Road in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they spotted a male between the age of 18 and 24 years old with an apparent gunshot wound.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police arrest woman making terroristic threats against Athens Democratic office

ATHENS, Ga. - The Athens-Clarke police have arrested a woman for making terroristic threats against the Democratic Campaign office on Sunset Drive in Athens. A staff member reported 35-year-old Jessica Higginbotham of Elberton for sending a text message threatening to blow up the office. Investigators said Higginbotham was employed there...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
109K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy