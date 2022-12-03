Pepper spray delays voting at DeKalb County early voting location

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Friday marked the last day to cast your vote before Election Day in the U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Thousands of Georgians took advantage, and waited hours in line to cast their ballots.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at one voting location in DeKalb County that experienced some delays after someone sprayed pepper spray on Friday afternoon.

DeKalb County fire officials say an officer posted at the Tucker Library began coughing and noticed his eyes watering at 2:15 p.m. He quickly realized several voters were experiencing the same thing.

The library was evacuated and voting was temporarily shut down until officials determined the substance in the air was pepper spray. They were able to begin voting 30 minutes later.

Some voters left and didn’t come back, but poll workers say many of them did.

One woman said she came to the library twice to vote and, ultimately, just had to wait out the long lines.

“It’s been an hour, but it’s been fine. It’s been moving,” she said.

Channel 2 Action News is still working to find out if cameras in the library captured someone spraying the pepper spray and if investigators have reviewed any of that footage.

