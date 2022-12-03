Read full article on original website
Holly Harrington – December 3, 2022
Holly Harrington, 58, sadly passed away on December 3, 2022 at St. Luke’s Health Services in Oswego NY. She was born to George H. Harrington Jr. and Rosemary J. Eason. Holly will be greatly missed by her surviving brothers and sisters: George E. Harrington (Kathy) of North Carolina, Rose M. Harrington of Oswego, Doris A. Matthews (Tanya) of Oswego, and Timothy P. Harrington (Kelly) of Oswego; her Nieces and Nephews: George L. Harrington of North Carolina, Tera El-Hage of Oswego, Ted El-Hage (Shelby) of Oswego, and Darcy Daniszewski (Travis) of Fulton; Great Nieces and Nephews: Thomas Remington, Mary Rose Ladd, and Maren Tala El-Hage.
Little Sandy Creek Bridge completed, DEC says
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Little Sandy Creek Bridge has been completed, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The bridge, which is 110 feet, extends over Little Sandy Creek in the Winona State Forest and is located in the town of Boylston, Oswego County. This is part of the new one-mile Little […]
Cazenovia native writes and illustrates guide to Cazenovia
CAZENOVIA — Local writer and artist Caitlin Clonan recently self-published a new book about her hometown called “This is Cazenovia.”. The 75-page book is an illustrated guidebook for the local area that aims to promote the town and its local establishments. “This is Cazenovia” explores everything from where...
Oswego State names Athletes of the Month
OSWEGO — Cal Schell and Karleigh Leo have been named the Athletes of the Month for November by the Oswego State Athletics Department. The award is sponsored by Oswego Health.
Christine T. Keffer
Christine T. Keffer, 72, of Fulton, NY, passed away on Dec. 4, 2022, at University Hospital, Syracuse, NY, after a sudden attack of illness. She was born in Fulton, NY, to the late Joseph Metivier and Verna Cassaniti Palmer. Christine has remained a lifetime resident of Fulton, NY. She retired in 2005 after 33 years as a teacher with the Fulton Consolidated School System having worked at G. Ray Bodley High School. Christine co-authored Semantic Fitness with Carolyn Long. She is survived by her companion of 20 years James Vant of Fulton; her 3 children: Joseph Anderson of Fulton, Jason Keffer of Syracuse, NY, and Tiffaney Eklund of Fulton; her sister Marie Hansen of CA; and her beloved grandchildren: Samantha Anderson, Kamrin Ledger and Mitchel and Connor Anderson. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Burial will be held privately per Christine’s request. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.
DiBlasi scores in Buc girls hockey loss to Skaneateles
OSWEGO — Oswego varsity girls hockey coach Ben Heckethorn knows that wasn’t his normal team in the Bucs’ 5-1 loss to Skaneateles on Tuesday. Up until the match against the Lakers, Oswego had beaten Clinton and Massena, and lost a close game to Potsdam. But Heckethorn said Skaneateles is “the defending state champion for a reason.”
Buc girls take third, boys finish ninth at Jake Morse Kickoff event
SYRACUSE — The Oswego varsity boys and girls indoor track teams competed at the recent Jack Morse Kickoff event at Onondaga Community College. The Oswego girls placed third in the team competition behind powerhouses Cicero-North Syracuse and Baldwinsville.
Family-Friendly Holiday-themed events in Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County will be hosting a wide variety of holiday events held across the county on the weekend of December 10 and 11. The fun holiday-themed events are for all ages and range from craft fairs to tree lightings and more festive events. Families have plenty of opportunities to take […]
New SUNY chancellor will replace former Oswego State president
ALBANY, N.Y. — Higher education leaders across the state, including the city of Oswego, praised the appointment of John B. King as SUNY’s new chancellor this week, citing his experience as a leader in public education at the federal level. King, appointed State University of New York’s 15h...
$1 million for a modest ranch house. How Onondaga County bought up land for Micron
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County just spent $1 million to buy one of the last homes standing in the way of the giant Micron Technology chip fab development planned in the town of Clay. Paul and Robin Richer, who were among the last holdouts opposed to the county’s plans...
40 new businesses filed in Central NY, six go out of business
Forty new businesses filed with county clerk’s offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Nov. 28 through Dec. 2. Among the new businesses are a bilingual daycare provider and a homeschooling business.
Family calls for action after second Fayetteville-Manlius student suicide this year
MANLIUS, N.Y. — The Fayetteville-Manlius community will come together Monday night to remember a student who took his own life. A vigil will be held for Liam Qi who died by suicide last month. The community will gather at the Enders Road location of Eastern Hill Bible Church from 7-9pm.
Fulton Special Events Committee presents holiday fun
FULTON — The Fulton Christmas Tree Lighting event was held Saturday at Veterans’ Park, across from the Fulton Municipal Building. Hundreds of people attended the event, presented by the Fulton Special Events Committee with the support of the Fulton Parks and Recreation Department.
Fulton girls wrestling competes in first multi meet
FULTON — The Fulton varsity girls wrestling team vied in its first competition on Friday, hosting the Fulton multi meet. Outside of the Red Raiders, Camden, Holland Patent and Section V’s Fairport all had wrestlers compete.
Jon Seeber of Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office retires to pursue new career in acting
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Jon Seeber, is retiring after 27 years of service to pursue his next chapter of life involving his family, friends and a new career path, acting. Seeber refers to his retirement as “refocusing” to try and focus on himself more, as well as, spending […]
Once Considered ‘Dead’, Upstate New York Lake Comes To Life
Back in the late 1980's, I went out to visit some college friends that lived near Syracuse. As we drove around, I saw this beautiful body of water. Being summertime, I suggested that we should go swimming. The car load of friends broke into laughter. "The lake's dead!" one friend exclaimed. "And you'll be if you swim it." Looking at the polluted, lifeless body of water was like a punch in the stomach. People that lived around the lake dealt with that feeling everyday, until now.
Become The Proud Owner Of A Home On Lake Delta In Rome New York
Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home. Just outside the city of Rome you'll find Lake Delta. Lake Delta was created when New York State built a dam in 1912 and flooded some 3,000 acres, destroying the village of Delta. The project required the removal of 295 buildings, including 70 homes, and the relocation of two cemeteries. Delta Lake State Park is located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir. During the warmer weather, you'll find all sorts of boaters on the water, and fisherman enjoying the fishing.
Upstate NY town named among best, must-see Christmas towns in the U.S.
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — It’s a wonderful life in Upstate New York. But no Upstate place is as wonderful during the holiday season as the “real” Bedford Falls. Seneca Falls has been named one of the best Christmas towns in America by Reader’s Digest. The Finger Lakes town made the festive roundup of places “you should visit at least once” alongside North Pole, Alaska and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
Fulton Police locate missing endangered adult
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fulton Police Department has found the missing and endangered 29-year-old, Anna M. Jackson of Fulton. Police were concerned with Jackson’s welfare based on the information they received about her state of mind on November 28 at 10:20 a.m. Jackson has been missing since the day of the initial report, and […]
Oswego County Senior LPN Bourgeois Receives Health Care Award
OSWEGO COUNTY- Oswego County Senior LPN Tina Bourgeois is one of the recipients of the 2022 Rural Health Champion of the Year Award. The honor recognizes Bourgeois for her demonstrated leadership and advocation on behalf of Oswego County health providers and residents. “We are thrilled that Tina is the recipient...
