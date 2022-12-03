Christine T. Keffer, 72, of Fulton, NY, passed away on Dec. 4, 2022, at University Hospital, Syracuse, NY, after a sudden attack of illness. She was born in Fulton, NY, to the late Joseph Metivier and Verna Cassaniti Palmer. Christine has remained a lifetime resident of Fulton, NY. She retired in 2005 after 33 years as a teacher with the Fulton Consolidated School System having worked at G. Ray Bodley High School. Christine co-authored Semantic Fitness with Carolyn Long. She is survived by her companion of 20 years James Vant of Fulton; her 3 children: Joseph Anderson of Fulton, Jason Keffer of Syracuse, NY, and Tiffaney Eklund of Fulton; her sister Marie Hansen of CA; and her beloved grandchildren: Samantha Anderson, Kamrin Ledger and Mitchel and Connor Anderson. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Burial will be held privately per Christine’s request. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.

