ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

College football championship Saturday viewing guide

By Matt Baker
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WbzX2_0jWCC4zp00
Former Bucs coach Dirk Koetter helped save Boise State's season. [ STEVE CONNER | AP ]

Our final college football gameday guide of the season begins with a look at what to watch Saturday:

Lamest time window: None. Savor the last taste of the season.

Noon: Can No. 3 TCU beat No. 13 Kansas State (ABC) twice in the same season, this time for the Big 12 title?

3:30: There’s a very good chance this is the last time we see Chadwell’s offense at Coastal Carolina, so it’s worth a second-screen look against Troy (ESPN).

4: We’re skeptical No. 11 LSU hangs with No. 1 Georgia (CBS) in the SEC title game, but expect No. 22 UCF to play another entertaining game at No. 18 Tulane (ABC).

8: How does No. 10 Clemson and its strong defense match up against No. 24 North Carolina and its excellent offense, for the ACC championship (ABC)?

Another UCF thriller?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gt0a6_0jWCC4zp00
UCF has played five consecutive tight games, including last week's win at USF. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

We don’t have a great read on the AAC championship, but expect it to be close, like the first Tulane-UCF meeting (a 38-31 Knights road win). That was part of a five-game stretch of tight games for UCF, with all decided by one score (including last week’s “War on I-4″ thriller at USF). In that case, the game could come down to turnovers; the Green Wave are in the top 25 nationally in turnover margin (plus-7), while UCF is tied for 103rd (minus-5).

Local of the week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M7aJ8_0jWCC4zp00
Clearwater Central Catholic product Jerjuan Newton is Toledo's leading receiver.

Toledo receiver Jerjuan Newton (Clearwater Central Catholic)

Newton leads the Rockets in every major receiving category (42 catches, 711 yards, nine touchdowns). He could be in for a big day against the nation’s worst passing defense, Ohio.

Tiger to watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FdN4Q_0jWCC4zp00
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins has become one of the best freshmen in the country. [ SAM CRAFT | AP ]

If No. 11 LSU is going to have a chance at knocking off No. 1 Georgia, linebacker Harold Perkins will have to be a significant factor. The top-10 national recruit from Texas picked the Tigers over Florida in February and has been one of the top freshmen in the country after recording only one tackle in his debut against Florida State. His 10 tackles for loss and 6½ sacks are most on the team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZfpaR_0jWCC4zp00

Follow the state’s college football teams

Subscribe to our free Florida Football Fix newsletter (coming soon)

We’ll bring college football analysis and insights — with a statewide focus — to your inbox weekly during the season.

You’re all signed up!

Want more of our free, weekly newsletters in your inbox? Let’s get started.

Eye on the NFL draft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PPlKm_0jWCC4zp00
Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo is a top-tier NFL draft prospect. [ HYOSUB SHIN / AJC | The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ]

LSU and Georgia always have great athletes, which leads to an enticing potential matchup on the perimeter. LSU’s Kayshon Boutte is one of the most talented receivers in the country (he racked up 115 yards against the Gators) and a potential first-round pick. There’s a chance he goes up against Bulldogs cornerback Kelee Ringo, who also has first-round potential and returned an interception for a touchdown in the national title game.

Welcome back, Koetter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X49FE_0jWCC4zp00
Boise State offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter has revamped the Broncos' offense. [ STEVE CONNER | AP ]

Boise State is playing for its fifth Mountain West Conference title thanks in large part to former Bucs coach Dirk Koetter. The Broncos’ offense took off after he came out of retirement to become the coordinator after the fourth game to set up a showdown against Fresno State (led by former Bucs assistant Jeff Tedford):

Before Koetter

Yards per play: 4.5

Yards per game: 283.3

Points per game: 22

Record: 2-2

With Koetter

Yards per play: 6.5

Yards per game: 438.5

Points per game: 34.3

Record: 7-1

Stat of the week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VtrkX_0jWCC4zp00
TCU quarterback Max Duggan will try to move the Horned Frogs to 13-0. [ MADELEINE COOK | Fort Worth Star-Telegram ]

TCU will have to overcome some shaky history if it’s going to win the Big 12 outright for the first time in program history. The Horned Frogs already beat Kansas State once (38-28 in October), and it’s notoriously hard to beat the same team twice in one year. Of the last five Big 12 title games, three were won by the team that lost the regular-season meeting (Oklahoma in 2018 and 2020, Baylor last season).

Purdue Spoilermakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t8e0W_0jWCC4zp00
Purdue is a major underdog this weekend against No. 2 Michigan. [ DARRON CUMMINGS | AP ]

No, we don’t think Purdue knocking off No. 2 Michigan is very realistic. But if it happens, here are the two stats to know: the Boilermakers led the Big Ten by scoring on 94.1% of their red-zone possessions and were one of only nine teams in the nation with at least three interception returns for a touchdown. Purdue will have to convert on every possible opportunity to have a prayer at the upset.

By the numbers

2017 — The last time Georgia won the SEC title. Since then, the Bulldogs have won one national title (2021) but dropped the conference championship game in 2018 (Alabama), 2019 (LSU) and 2021 (Alabama again)

43 — Tackles by Toledo defensive tackle Judge Culpepper (Plant High)

8-8 — All-time record between Kansas State and TCU

1,199 — Receiving yards for Charlie Jones at Purdue this season

323 — Combined receiving yards by Jones in his two previous seasons, at Iowa

24 — Wins by Michigan over the last two years, the best mark in program history

• • •

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Woman arrested on DUI charge after Clearwater crash that killed motorcyclist

CLEARWATER — A woman was arrested on a DUI manslaughter charge Sunday after she collided with a motorcyclist and showed signs of impairment, police said. Hannah Ray, 28, of Clearwater was driving west in a Toyota Prius early Sunday morning when she turned in front of an eastbound motorcyclist at the intersection of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and U.S. 19, according to the Clearwater Police Department.
CLEARWATER, FL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Reacts To Controversial SEC Head Coaching Hire

During this past Saturday's edition of "SEC Nation," former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow shared his thoughts on Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze as its head coach. Tebow believes Freeze makes a lot of sense for Auburn because he won't back down against Alabama. “What’s the most important game for Auburn? Alabama,”...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

SEC Football Coach Of The Year Announced Monday

The Associated Press announced its SEC Football Coach of the Year on Monday. To nobody's surprise, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel took home the award after he led the program to a 10-2 regular season record. He even had his team as the top team in the country in the College Football Playoff rankings before losing to Georgia.
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring

Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
MONTGOMERY, AL
iheart.com

Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'

Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
JACKSON, MS
Tampa Bay Times

Ex-police chief still gets nearly $80,000-a-year pension

TAMPA — Former Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor’s resignation Monday does not affect her previously earned annual pension benefit of nearly $80,000. O’Connor, 52, currently receives $5,923.16 monthly in base pension benefits, plus $710.78 in cost of living adjustments for a total monthly payout of $6,633.94, according to information provided by the Tampa Fire & Police Pension Fund.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tom Brady’s late ball distribution results in a comeback win by committee

TAMPA — The latest riveting passage in the Tom Brady epic will be chronicled as equal parts collective and clutch. At the seemingly darkest juncture of this otherwise mild Monday night, an anemic effort by the Bucs offense suddenly became an ensemble one. During a six-play stretch in their initial touchdown drive, Tom Brady connected with four different pass catchers. During the winning drive moments later, he completed eight passes to five different guys.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

College Football World Is Furious With ESPN's Decision

The College Football Playoff selection committee's final rankings are set to come out at noon E.T. Well, that's what was scheduled. It's now 12:15 p.m. E.T. and the rankings have yet to come out. Unsurprisingly, ESPN is going to milk this thing for ratings. ESPN says it's waiting on its...
DawgsDaily

Final CFP Rankings Released: Who Get's In?

Coming into Friday, it seemed relatively simple. Georgia and Michigan seemed to be locked for the playoffs. Possibly even TCU. With the Trojans taking a loss in the PAC-12 championship it now cues the chaos. Southern California started the first quarter the way it needed. They were giving most ...
GEORGIA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Jordan Travis remaining at FSU, not entering 2023 NFL draft

Florida State star quarterback Jordan Travis announced Monday evening that he is remaining with the Seminoles for one more year. Travis has established himself as one of the best FSU players in recent history and will enter 2023 as a preseason Heisman Trophy candidate. He pushed into the top 10 on FSU’s all-time list in passing touchdowns (43) and rushing touchdowns (24). He ended the regular season with six consecutive games with at least three touchdowns and one or fewer turnovers — the longest streak in FSU history.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs snap home touchdown drought against Saints during furious rally

TAMPA — During their knuckle-whitening comeback Monday night, the Bucs finally wiped away one of the most embarrassing blemishes in their recent history. Tom Brady’s 1-yard scoring pass to Cade Otton with three minutes to play snapped a streak of 12 consecutive quarters without a home touchdown against the Saints. Brady’s 6-yard TD to Rachaad White with three seconds remaining clinched a 17-16 triumph.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy