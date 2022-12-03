Sunshine, but cooler for Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. — A cold front will move through the area overnight, bringing chilly air back into the region. Temperatures will dip into the mid and upper 30s in most locations, with a few upper 20s north and west of Richmond.

Sunday and Monday will be cool and dry days with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 50s.

Our weather pattern will then turn unsettled the rest of the week. Rain is likely to move back in on Tuesday, with shower chances remaining in the forecast Wednesday through Friday. It will turn milder, particularly Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Dry and cooler air will move back in next Saturday, with highs near 50 and lows in the 30s.

