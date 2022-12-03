ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, OH

A couple saw packages discarded on the side of a road. They delivered the parcels themselves.

By Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PKpLd_0jWCC0Sv00

Ahead of the holidays, a couple in Ohio followed in Santa’s footsteps and delivered packages they saw discarded off the side of a road.

Zachary Arnwine, a 24-year-old steelworker at Cleveland-Cliffs, told USA TODAY he and his fiancée Tristen Raisch, a 20-year-old stay-at-home mom, were driving to their home in Franklin, Ohio, from Raisch’s father’s house on Nov. 25, when they saw a FedEx driver who “looked like he was throwing trash.”

“When we turned around, the FedEx man was already gone. And we pulled out to where he was, and we looked over the side of the guardrail, and there was like maybe 5 to 7 packages laying there. And we decided to pick them up, bring them to our car, and we started calling phone numbers to deliver them,” Arnwine said.

The couple said they drove around for more than two hours, calling the recipients and bringing them their packages. Arnwine added that people were “surprised” and “pretty much amazed,” when they received the parcels.

A daughter was kidnapped 51 years ago: Decades later, her family finally found her.

Experts said a Roman emperor wasn't real: Scientists say a coin could prove otherwise.

Arnwine and Raisch, who are expecting a daughter in January, added that they didn’t want the parcels to linger as lost mail, especially ahead of the holiday season.

“We really didn’t think about it. We just did it. And obviously it's (the) holidays, and it's hard. Times are hard now. We're struggling. Everybody's struggling,” Arnwine said.

Royce Charbeneau told WKRC he received a package from Arnwine and Raisch that he ordered. He told the outlet he didn’t believe Arnwine at first, after the 24-year-old told him that he collected a package for him.

“After I met Zach and talked to him in person, I believed it. I called FedEx to try to get a straight answer. They said there were two packages delivered. Zach could only find one of them,” he told the outlet.

FedEx in a statement to USA TODAY said the delivery driver's “reported behavior is contrary to our commitment to treating millions of customers’ packages each day with the utmost care.”

“We are reviewing this matter and will take the appropriate action,” FedEx said in the statement.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: A couple saw packages discarded on the side of a road. They delivered the parcels themselves.

Comments / 1413

Alice Brown
3d ago

I think this Fed Ex driver should get fired for doing this people work hard for the money they get and they don't need a Fed Ex driver that throughs packagers out

Reply(199)
929
Ashley Parker
3d ago

thank God for human decency you guys are amazing most would have kept driving or kept the packages for you guys to do that was absolutely amazing

Reply(43)
654
K Schrader
3d ago

FedEx should compensate this young couple very nicely with a large check. then fire the driver.

Reply(36)
448
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Ohio couple delivers FedEx packages after driver dumps them

A good-hearted Ohio couple who saw a delivery driver dumping packages on Black Friday retrieved them and spent hours hand-delivering them to their intended recipients. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Arnwine told local media they grew suspicious when they saw a FedEx truck pulled over to the side of the road with its emergency lights on and the driver apparrently throwing things out of it. “He had the door wide open and we were doing a little creep on him,” Raisch told WLWT5 with a smile. By the time the couple turned around on Ohio State Route 123, the driver had already gone. “We...
OHIO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Toddlers Left in Cold Car Overnight With Dead Adults in Front

Two toddlers were kept in the backseat of a car overnight in the cold while two dead bodies remained in the front seat, police in North Carolina said Thursday. The bodies of 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins and 28-year-old Devone Brown were discovered early Thursday morning by employees of a towing company in Rocky Mount. The two are believed to have been shot and killed inside the car right outside the business, police said. The children remained in the car for hours as the temperature dropped into the 30s, although neither were reported to have been physically injured. It hasn’t been reported what the children’s relationship to the adults is. An arrest hasn’t been made and police haven’t revealed a possible motive for the murders.Read it at WRAL
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
The Independent

Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
MOSCOW, ID
americanmilitarynews.com

11 missing children found by U.S. Marshals in CO

Eleven missing children were either located or recovered near Denver, Colorado this month in the first operation ever conducted in that state by a special U.S. Marshals unit dedicated to finding missing children. The U.S. Marshals Service worked with local police from Nov. 7-18 to track down missing kids in...
DENVER, CO
Ingram Atkinson

"God built me for this job" Man destroys town after finding out concrete factory blocks his business

What would you do if something or someone got in the way of running your business?. American welder and proprietor of a shop that fixed car mufflers was Marvin Heemeyer. Heemeyer went on a rampage in Granby, Colorado, on June 4, 2004, and used a modified bulldozer to destroy multiple buildings. Heemeyer had a zoning issue with the municipal officials over the construction of concrete batching factories next door, which caused some of his mufflers to rust owing to airborne dust particles, and Heemeyer had made repeated charges of unfair treatment from government officials before the rampage.
GRANBY, CO
Anita Durairaj

A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World Records

Maude Tull on the Johnny Carson showCredit: Gding/Find a Grave. Maude Tull (1872 - 1976) is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest woman to drive a car. According to the Guinness World Records, she was issued a renewal of her driving license at the age of 104 which indicated that she was still driving at that age. However, she died just a few months after her license was renewed.
INGLEWOOD, CA
The Independent

Five cars rented by Biden family burst into flames in Nantucket

Five cars rented by President Joe Biden’s Secret Service detail for his Thanksgiving weekend trip to Nantucket mysteriously burst into flames a day after he left, according to reports.Footage of the burned out rental vehicles in a car park at Nantucket Memorial Airport was obtained by the Nantucket Current.The local news site reported that the cause of the fire was under investigation. No one was injured in the blaze.Footage showed firefighters dampening down the smouldering remains of several vehicles including a Chevy Suburban, a Ford Explorer, an Infiniti QX80, a Ford Expedition, and a Jeep Gladiator.In a statement, the...
NANTUCKET, MA
RadarOnline

Children Hid Under Blankets As Three Adults And Toddler Were Slaughtered Inside A Florida Home, Cops Say

New details in a shocking mass killing in Florida that left four people dead — including a 4-year-old girl — have been released, Radar can report. Police are slowly providing more information about the murders in Orange County, Florida, near Orlando, which left the nation shocked.Investigators say Shavell Jordan Jones was responsible for killing the four victims. He remains in the hospital after police say he turned the gun on himself. Once he is released, Jones faces charges that include four counts of first-degree murder.The killings happened around 4 a.m. on Friday and resulted in the deaths of Jones’ 29-year-old...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

700K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy