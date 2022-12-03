Effective: 2022-12-07 07:38:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-07 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; Jo Daviess; McDonough; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Stephenson; Warren; Whiteside DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest and west central Illinois, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing fog can cause slippery roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.

BUREAU COUNTY, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO