Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
New residence for women in recovery opens in Barre
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new residence in Barre to help women in recovery, the first of its kind in central Vermont. Downstreet Housing & Community Development opened its doors Tuesday to its Foundation House. The project includes two individual apartments on the first floor and one multi-floor communal living apartment that can house up to four families of varying sizes.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
Gov. Phil Scott sets a voluntary paid leave program into motion
A small but growing number of Republican-led states, including Vermont, are exploring or enacting opt-in paid leave plans as an alternative to the payroll-tax-funded mandatory plans now in place in 11 blue states across the country. Read the story on VTDigger here: Gov. Phil Scott sets a voluntary paid leave program into motion.
mynbc5.com
Central Vermont's only women-centered recovery home opens its doors
BARRE, Vt. — The only recovery home for women and their children in central Vermont opened its doors on Tuesday and its organizers are looking to move families in as soon as the new year. “It was a clear need that women needing something,” said Eileen Peltier, former executive...
South Burlington rezones land for proposed Tesla dealership
The electric car maker had asked the city government to rezone the former Hannaford site off Shelburne Road so it could build a showroom and service center there. Read the story on VTDigger here: South Burlington rezones land for proposed Tesla dealership.
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Rockmaple Forge & B.W. Williams Cutlery
Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood. This Made in Vermont is all about jewelry inspired by nature. Our Elissa Borden takes you to Winooski to learn more.
NHPR
Big Guns: A machine gun range in Vermont shows what might be coming for Cape Cod
JERICHO, Vermont – “Sit up. Up and to the right. And push that trigger down all the way.”. On that command from Master Sgt. Jon Ruth, a Massachusetts Army National Guard specialist named Jasmine Meneide sent an ear-splitting burst of rounds from the barrel of a .50-caliber machine gun toward a target on a mile-long grassy plain.
Two Couples to Open Nagueños Filipino American Diner in Essex Junction
Heart n Soul by Mark BBQ left a hole in Essex Junction when the restaurant closed earlier this year. But its former space won't be empty for long. This month, Nagueños Filipino American Diner will open at 34 Park Street, Suite 8 — with plenty of heart and soul.
arizonasuntimes.com
Vermont Backs Down on Religion-Free School Choice after SCOTUS Knocks Down Maine Policy
Vermont families that want to send their children to religious schools will no longer be excluded from the state’s tuition benefit program, as a result of legal settlements in two cases brought by the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF). The plaintiffs who were denied funding under the Town Tuition Program,...
The Valley Reporter
Business News for Issue 5233
Lawson’s Finest Liquids donates celebration of Giving Tuesday. Lawson’s Finest Liquids is continuing its annual tradition of charitable support on Giving Tuesday with donations totaling $10,000 to 59 nonprofit organizations statewide as part of the brewery’s Social Impact Program (SIP). Each donation of up to $5,000 will be made to previous applicants to the brewery’s Sunshine Fund, collectively representing the largest annual contribution by Lawson’s Finest in honor of Giving Tuesday. The funds will support a range of causes across Vermont, from sustainable recreation to mental health advocacy, community development, animal rights and much more.
Williston Tech Company Polly Lays Off 17 People in Vermont
Williston-based Polly, a digital auto insurance marketplace for car dealers, has laid off 15 percent of its 255 employees,. including 17 workers in Vermont. Tough times in the auto industry and in the economy overall are to blame, said Ben Jastatt, the company’s senior director of communications. “The COVID...
Former campaign staffer sues Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel for unpaid wages, expenses
"This is not the way I wanted it to go at all,” the former staffer told VTDigger. “But I'm pretty disturbed by the fact that she's a champion for all these things and helping people but then she can't pay her campaign staff." Read the story on VTDigger here: Former campaign staffer sues Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel for unpaid wages, expenses.
Inflation is stretching Vermont’s nonprofits
“I think we’re seeing more and more people kind of falling through the cracks,” said Lisa Falcone, executive director of Mercy Connections in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Inflation is stretching Vermont’s nonprofits.
Richard Rosen arrested for double voting in 2016 election, officials say
An 83-year-old man who has residences in New Hampshire and Massachusetts has been arrested for allegedly voting in each state during the 2016 presidential election, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella said. Richard Rosen of Belmont, Massachusetts and Holderness, New Hampshire has been indicted on one felony count of...
Rutland mayor seeking a 4th term with public safety, housing in mind
Mayor David Allaire, who battled cancer two years ago, is the second person to declare his candidacy to lead Vermont’s fifth-largest municipality. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rutland mayor seeking a 4th term with public safety, housing in mind.
mynbc5.com
Williston becomes first fire department in Vermont with a Cyanokit
WINOOSKI, Vt. — Following a series of fires in Vermont this weekend — including two fatal ones in Brattleboro and Readsboro — the Williston Fire Department is taking measures to prevent future deaths. The department is investing in a potentially life-saving medication called a Cyanokit — becoming...
The Valley Reporter
Take Me Back: Religion in The Valley, Part 2 - More on those Irish Catholics
After writing about the renovation of our historic St. Patrick Church in Moretown, I yearned to know how the Irish immigrants that built the church fared as they arrived in The Valley after surviving both the Irish famine that killed millions and the passage across the Atlantic in “coffin ships”(Irish: long cónra). The ships were given this name because often a third of the immigrants who boarded such a vessel would die before they reached the United States or Canada. But at the time of the famine, when desperate and emaciated people were trying to escape poverty and starvation, the coffin ships represented the depths to which some people could stoop. Disregard for human life, pure greed and uncaring ignorance by the ship owners were common problems.
Say it ain’t so, Joe
One afternoon soon after I came to Concord to run the Monitor newsroom in 1978, Tom Gerber, the affable editorial page editor, stopped by my office to ask if I wanted to meet John Glenn. Who would say no to that? On the way to the Holiday Inn, Tom told me that Glenn, the first […] The post Say it ain’t so, Joe appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WCAX
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close
South Burlington’s Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It’s all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. Montpelier celebrates the holiday season with Statehouse tree lighting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Montpelier is in the holiday spirit! Monday, the tree on the...
Dogsled Through Vermont's Winter Wilderness With October Siberians
Mojo is a strong leader. He's confident and knows how to motivate others. The team respects him. He's assertive but doesn't dominate. He doesn't have to throw his weight around to make his teammates submit. After all, he's only about 50 pounds. Mojo is a 10-year-old Siberian husky with a...
Comments / 2