New residence for women in recovery opens in Barre

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new residence in Barre to help women in recovery, the first of its kind in central Vermont. Downstreet Housing & Community Development opened its doors Tuesday to its Foundation House. The project includes two individual apartments on the first floor and one multi-floor communal living apartment that can house up to four families of varying sizes.
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont

New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
Gov. Phil Scott sets a voluntary paid leave program into motion

A small but growing number of Republican-led states, including Vermont, are exploring or enacting opt-in paid leave plans as an alternative to the payroll-tax-funded mandatory plans now in place in 11 blue states across the country. Read the story on VTDigger here: Gov. Phil Scott sets a voluntary paid leave program into motion.
Central Vermont's only women-centered recovery home opens its doors

BARRE, Vt. — The only recovery home for women and their children in central Vermont opened its doors on Tuesday and its organizers are looking to move families in as soon as the new year. “It was a clear need that women needing something,” said Eileen Peltier, former executive...
Made in Vermont: Rockmaple Forge & B.W. Williams Cutlery

Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood. This Made in Vermont is all about jewelry inspired by nature. Our Elissa Borden takes you to Winooski to learn more.
Business News for Issue 5233

Lawson’s Finest Liquids donates celebration of Giving Tuesday. Lawson’s Finest Liquids is continuing its annual tradition of charitable support on Giving Tuesday with donations totaling $10,000 to 59 nonprofit organizations statewide as part of the brewery’s Social Impact Program (SIP). Each donation of up to $5,000 will be made to previous applicants to the brewery’s Sunshine Fund, collectively representing the largest annual contribution by Lawson’s Finest in honor of Giving Tuesday. The funds will support a range of causes across Vermont, from sustainable recreation to mental health advocacy, community development, animal rights and much more.
Williston Tech Company Polly Lays Off 17 People in Vermont

Williston-based Polly, a digital auto insurance marketplace for car dealers, has laid off 15 percent of its 255 employees,. including 17 workers in Vermont. Tough times in the auto industry and in the economy overall are to blame, said Ben Jastatt, the company’s senior director of communications. “The COVID...
Former campaign staffer sues Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel for unpaid wages, expenses

"This is not the way I wanted it to go at all,” the former staffer told VTDigger. “But I'm pretty disturbed by the fact that she's a champion for all these things and helping people but then she can't pay her campaign staff." Read the story on VTDigger here: Former campaign staffer sues Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel for unpaid wages, expenses.
Inflation is stretching Vermont’s nonprofits

“I think we’re seeing more and more people kind of falling through the cracks,” said Lisa Falcone, executive director of Mercy Connections in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Inflation is stretching Vermont’s nonprofits.
Williston becomes first fire department in Vermont with a Cyanokit

WINOOSKI, Vt. — Following a series of fires in Vermont this weekend — including two fatal ones in Brattleboro and Readsboro — the Williston Fire Department is taking measures to prevent future deaths. The department is investing in a potentially life-saving medication called a Cyanokit — becoming...
Take Me Back: Religion in The Valley, Part 2 - More on those Irish Catholics

After writing about the renovation of our historic St. Patrick Church in Moretown, I yearned to know how the Irish immigrants that built the church fared as they arrived in The Valley after surviving both the Irish famine that killed millions and the passage across the Atlantic in “coffin ships”(Irish: long cónra). The ships were given this name because often a third of the immigrants who boarded such a vessel would die before they reached the United States or Canada. But at the time of the famine, when desperate and emaciated people were trying to escape poverty and starvation, the coffin ships represented the depths to which some people could stoop. Disregard for human life, pure greed and uncaring ignorance by the ship owners were common problems.
Say it ain’t so, Joe

One afternoon soon after I came to Concord to run the Monitor newsroom in 1978, Tom Gerber, the affable editorial page editor, stopped by my office to ask if I wanted to meet John Glenn. Who would say no to that? On the way to the Holiday Inn, Tom told me that Glenn, the first […] The post Say it ain’t so, Joe appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close

South Burlington’s Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It’s all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. Montpelier celebrates the holiday season with Statehouse tree lighting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Montpelier is in the holiday spirit! Monday, the tree on the...
