the true facts is not inherently but what we are exposed to harmful toxins that in fact cause these ailments such as poly carbons , formaldehyde, asbestos, petroleum, insecticide, pesticide etc .mark my words , someone may try to end me for saying this but I'm willing to take a stand .....
I go for my colonoscopy every 3 years due to having high risk in my family. I'm double stamped due to my maternal and paternal grandmother s including my mother of Colon cancer. All 3 died of this. I have pre cancerous cells but they remove my polyps each time. I'm thankful for the doctor's who keep me going but I will tell people don't wait till it's too late to get checked when your doctor recommends it what will it hurt? Only you!!!
There has been great strides in colon cancer recently. Ten years ago I had 30 polyps, all were NOT cancer! The surgeon got the cancer, and have been cancer-free for ten years. Get checked!
