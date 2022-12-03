Read full article on original website
I64E near Nitro, West Virginia, back open after crash
UPDATE (9:57 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022): Nitro Police Chief Chris Fleming says the crash involved five vehicles. Chief Fleming says three vehicles were towed and no injuries are being reported. UPDATE (7:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022): Metro 911 officials say all lanes of I-64 are back open. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) […]
South Charleston Christmas parade
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The first Saturday of December is reserved for the gala Christmas Parade in South Charleston. So with the weather breaking in time for Santa’s triumphant return, Tony Cavalier roamed D Street for the best sights and sounds!
1 trapped in vehicle after Cabell County, West Virginia, crash, dispatchers say
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash where dispatchers say a person is trapped in a vehicle in Cabell County. According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, a single-vehicle crash happened around 1:27 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in the 6500 block of Route 60, also known as Ohio […]
House fire reported in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Alum Creek area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire was reported at around 3:50 p.m. on Monday. Smoke could be seen in the area behind the Southridge Cabela’s. No injuries have been reported, and dispatchers said they […]
Crews battle fire in Lincoln County, West Virginia
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Griffithsville Area of Lincoln County. The call came in around 11:30 Monday morning. According to dispatchers flames were coming out of the roof of the home along old Route 3, which is also known as Straight Fork Road. Dispatchers […]
House fire in Chesapeake closes road
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Lawrence County 911 dispatchers say multiple crews responded early Tuesday morning to a house fire. The house is located on Third Avenue in Chesapeake. Dispatchers say three different area departments are responding. Third Avenue is currently closed as crews work, which will cause delays for drivers...
Crews clear scene of West Virginia lumber company fire
UPDATE (10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6): Kanawha County dispatchers say that the scene has been cleared, and no injuries were reported. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Fire units are responding to a fire in the Dry Branch area of Kanawha County Tuesday morning. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at Gilbert Lumber Company on […]
Photos: Sunday morning fire with heavy smoke in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington City Fire Marshall is investigating after crews responded to reports of smoke in the Jackson Avenue area. According to Huntington Fire Department (HFD), crews were dispatched to a smoke investigation near 1030 Jackson Ave. on Sunday morning. Upon responders’ arrival, they found a working structure fire with heavy smoke […]
10 fire departments respond to Jackson County, West Virginia house fire
UPDATE: (4:40 P.M. Dec. 5, 2022) – First responders say no one was home when a fire destroyed a Jackson County, West Virginia house this afternoon. Crews say the house was already fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene. Authorities say all fire departments in Jackson County as well as departments from Mason and Kanawha […]
Crews battle fire in Huntington, West Virginia
UPDATE: (5:30 P.M. Dec. 5, 2022) – Officials in Huntington have ruled that a fire that broke out at a home this morning was accidental. According to first responders, no residents or fire department personnel were injured in the fire. A family of five was displaced due to the fire, according to fire crews. Officials […]
Woman arrested in West Virginia drug bust
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after a drug bust in the Prichard area of Wayne County. Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said that the passenger of a vehicle pulled over by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit had a felony warrant from a previous drug investigation. The sheriff says authorities also […]
Trial underway for quadruple murder suspect in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A trial is underway in the case of a teenager charged with killing his mother, stepfather, and two siblings in Kanawha County. According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor, jury selection in the trial of Gavin Smith was completed Monday morning, and several witnesses took the stand by afternoon.
King Signs along Route 60 catches fire overnight
BARBOURSVILLE, WV. (WOWK) – A business on Route 60 caught fire early Tuesday morning. The fire broke at King Signs in Barboursville near Foodfair around 5:45 this Tuesday morning. Crews on the scene tell 13 News it’s believed the fire may have started with a car parked near the building. Crews are still on the […]
Crash backs up I-64 traffic
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash involving multiple vehicles Tuesday evening has closed two lanes of Interstate 64 East between the Cross Lanes and Nitro exits, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The slow and middle lanes are closed in that area. Injuries have been reported, but there’s no word about...
Grayson, Ky. quilt shop owner’s calls on social media bring more than 1,000 quilts to Eastern Kentucky for flood victims
More than 1,000 quilts have piled into Evelyn Morgan’s Quilt Heaven Quilt Shop in Grayson, Ky., from as far away as Colorado, in response to her social-media calls for donations to help victims of the historic July floods in Eastern Kentucky, Kim Kobersmith reports for The Daily Yonder. “They...
Two West Virginia people in a chase, shooting, and arrest by police
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A police chase in Charleston, ended with an arrest by officers Sunday morning, according to WOWK. At this time, Kanawha County dispatchers could only release limited details. They confirmed shots were fired and two people were arrested in relation to the incident. The dispatchers shared...
Fire crews battle early morning house fire
CHESAPEAKE, OHIO (WOWK) – Fire fighters were called to an early morning house fire in Chesapeake. The fire was first reported just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning along 3rd avenue, near the Route 7 Interchange. No word on if the home was occupied, but no injuries were reported.
Fire department donation drive mail accidentally sent to wrong West Virginia addresses
CEREDO, WV (WOWK) — Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department says some pieces of their annual donation drive mailing were accidentally sent to addresses outside their response area. Officials say people who got the mail and live outside the volunteer department’s area can discard it. The department instead encourages those individuals to contribute to their neighborhood volunteer […]
Kentucky pond search turns into missing person investigation after truck found submerged
UPDATE: (1:15 P.M. Dec. 5, 2022) – Kentucky State Police say a pond search where a truck was found submerged has turned up “negative” after no signs of a person or remains were found. A Kentucky State Police spokesperson says a missing person search is underway. Troopers have not released any information on the person […]
Tudor’s Biscuit World holds truck giveaway
