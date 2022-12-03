DeKalb neighbors say they’ve been waiting a week to get their mail

DECATUR, Ga. — Decatur homeowners living in the Chelsea Heights neighborhood say prescriptions, absentee ballots, and bills are just a few of the items residents say they’ve been waiting days to receive.

“My neighbor is 86 years old, disabled, and has been waiting for her ballot all week,” said Nancy Wade.

Nancy Wade said that she and her neighbors had to wait a week before receiving their mail.

“The lady told me that they send the mail out to be delivered, but if it’s too late in the day, they bring the mail back,” Wade explained.

Employees at the Decatur post office told Wade the delay was due to a shortage of employees. Although one mail delivery worker was making rounds in the neighborhood Friday afternoon, Wade says they’ve only received a fraction of their mail.

“We know that’s not all of our mail from the week, so we don’t know where the rest of our mail from the week is,” she said.

The postal service says they are ramping up staffing as they prepare for the holiday rush. They plan to hire 20,000 seasonal workers and they’re converting 100,000 part-time workers to fulltime.

On Friday, USPS announced their performance is stable with the peak holiday season ahead. Reporting 92.1% of first class mail being delivered on time. The postal service says they’re in a strong position to handle the holiday mailing rush.

The Postal Service released a statement on Friday that read:

“The Postal Service appreciates its customers and always strives to provide the best possible service. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by our customers in the Chelsea Heights community in Decatur, GA. The local management team has taken immediate steps to ensure regular delivery of mail and packages. As a responsible employer, we prudently match our workforce to the workload and continuously adjust staffing to deliver the most efficient, record-level service to our customers. Local management has confirmed that they have adequate staffing levels. Customers are reminded that, if they need assistance with mailing or shipping concerns, they have a variety of options for reaching us, including contacting a manager or supervisor at their local Post Office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1800-275-8777) or visiting our website at www.usps.com.”

