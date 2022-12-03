ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Raheem Sterling leaves World Cup due to armed burglary at London home

AL KHOR, Qatar — England star Raheem Sterling flew home from the World Cup after his home was attacked by armed intruders, head coach Gareth Southgate and the English Football Association confirmed Sunday. Sterling was left out of the England team for its 3-0 victory over Senegal in the...
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
BBC

Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'

Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
Daily Mail

CHRIS FOY: What a ride it has been for England under Eddie Jones for the last seven years. Often glorious, eventually frustrating and baffling and declining, but never, EVER dull

Now the lights have gone out, Eddie Jones will be left with a deep sense of regret about being unable to complete his epic England mission. So near became so far. What a ride it has been. Often glorious, eventually frustrating and baffling and declining, but never, ever dull. Jones is set to be sacked after almost exactly seven years in one of rugby’s hottest seats, having turned England back into a thunderous juggernaut, before running out of road.
BBC

Police seek five men after England v Hungary match disorder

Five men are being sought by police following violence at an England World Cup qualifier in London in 2021. During the European qualifier against Hungary at Wembley Stadium on 12 October 2021, a supporter was arrested for allegedly shouting racial abuse at a steward. The Met Police said some fans...
CBS Sports

World Cup bracket updated: FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout stage schedule, printable wall chart; France advance

We're down to the business end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The United States came up short against the Netherlands in the round of 16 as we start to separate the pretenders from the contenders. You can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. We're down to 16 teams vying for the prize. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
The Independent

Lancashire paceman Saqib Mahmood sets sights on return to England fold by summer

Saqib Mahmood is targeting a return to the England cricket team side before the start of next summer.The Lancashire paceman has been sidelined since suffering a stress fracture of the back in May.The injury curtailed the 25-year-old just after he had broken into the England Test side, having won his first two caps against the West Indies in the Caribbean in March.Mahmood, who has been working at a training camp in the United Arab Emirates in recent weeks, told LancsTV: “It’s a case of being a little patient.“I think I’m at an intensity now where I’m bowling at batters in...
theScore

World Cup roundup: Brazil finds its flair, Croatia keeps grinding

The 2022 World Cup is in full swing. At the end of every matchday, we'll review the biggest talking points emanating from Qatar and break down all the action on the pitch. Below, we look back on Monday's last-16 games. Sublime Selecao find dancing shoes. The World Cup, more than...
BBC

World Cup: Ipswich Town fan on his Lowestoft 'flag wars' in Qatar

A fan whose flag was draped behind a goal in England's win over Senegal has described how he had to fend off an "army of people" to secure the slot. Bob Green, from Lowestoft, Suffolk, said friendly "flag wars" between fans was a feature of a pre-match build-up. He has...

