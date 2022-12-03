Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
Ford Pro Launches Inflation Reduction Act Information Site
While it has some concerns related to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 in terms of where raw materials can be sourced from, Ford has otherwise largely praised the new bill, which CEO Jim Farley says will represent a great opportunity for the company and its partners. However, Ford Pro commercial customers also have the potential to reap big benefits from the IRA, as those entities can claim the $7,500 tax credit it imposes next year with no restrictions on battery sourcing or manufacturing – a notable development as EV demand remains higher among commercial customers than retail ones. Thus, perhaps it should come as no surprise to learn that Ford Pro has launched an Inflation Reduction Act information site with lots of details on how the new bill benefits those customers.
fordauthority.com
Ford Benchmarking Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Truck
With the age of the electric vehicle close at hand, Ford and many of its rival automakers have turned their focus to the development of EVs. In fact, Ford’s North American segment will eventually transition toward a lineup consisting entirely of EVs, a move that is already well underway, headed by the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Ford F-150 Lightning. It should come as no surprise, then, that The Blue Oval was recently discovered to have a rival EV pickup in its hands for benchmarking purposes, as Ford Authority spotted a Rivian R1T pickup exiting a Ford development facility.
fordauthority.com
Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant Gets Repaved
The Ford Kansas City Assembly plant has been in operation since 1951, employing over 7,000 people currently and churning out a large number of vehicles over the years – including more than one million Ford Transit vans. Regardless, as it finds itself in the midst of a major EV pivot, FoMoCo is also investing $3.7 billion in its Michigan, Ohio, and Missouri assembly plants to support the production of new models and add thousands of jobs. At least some of that money recently went to the Ford Kansas City Assembly plant, which just received an asphalt surface overhaul.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Transit Trail Replaces Adventure Prep Package
For the 2021 and 2022 model years, the Ford Transit could be equipped with the optional Adventure Prep Package for cargo or crew van variants, which was one of three new options packages that debuted back in 2020. These new packages were launched amid a boom in the RV market, and aimed to help capitalize on the popularity of the Transit for that specific purpose. However, following the debut of the all-new 2023 Ford Transit Trail, the Adventure Prep Package is no longer available, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
fordauthority.com
Ford Super Duty Engineer Aaron Bresky Lives For The Blue Oval
Aaron Bresky, vehicle engineering manager and Super Duty chief technical officer, was right on the assembly line when his 1999 Ford Super Duty XLT rolled out of the factory. Now, over two decades and 100,000 miles later, he’s still enamored with his pickup, and though his ride may not be as technologically advanced as the 2023 Super Duty pickups he helped create, Bresky is certainly proud to call himself part of the family.
fordauthority.com
Ford Pro Inks Deal With Deutsche Post DHL Group In Europe
The Ford E-Transit has proven to be a popular asset for commercial customers around the globe since its launch, as a host of them have placed orders for the award-winning EV van – a list that includes Seur and DPD, to name just a couple, though the E-Transit has also participated in a number of pilot programs designed to prove its worth as well. On the same token, Ford Pro – the automaker’s commercial entity – has rolled out several products to support the E-Transit and its other models, including a full lineup of chargers and end-to-end charging solutions. Now, Ford Pro has announced a new deal with yet another customer – Deutsche Post DHL Group – as it continues to enjoy a stranglehold on the EV van market.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang Team Completes Validation Drive
The all-new 2024 Ford Mustang debuted in September after years of anticipation and excitement, which is to be expected given the fact that V8-powered, manual transmission-equipped cars don’t exactly grow on trees these days. Though it looks similar to the outgoing S550 generation model, the 2024 Ford Mustang is far more than a simple refresh, with brand new versions of the turbocharged Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and naturally-aspirated Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote engines, though the former can no longer be pared with a manual transmission. 2024 also marks the debut of the high-performance Dark Horse variant, new packages, and a big motorsports push, but unfortunately, the new Mustang won’t be easy to tune, either. Now, as we await the launch of the 2024 Ford Mustang in the U.S. next summer and Europe later next year, The Blue Oval has completed its validation drive of the latest pony car.
fordauthority.com
Ford Dealers File Lawsuits Over EV Certification Program
A number of Ford dealers have long been at odds with The Blue Oval’s decision to roll out two different tiers of EV certification – Model e Certified and Model e Certified Elite – for a variety of reasons. These objections mainly revolve around the large investments required mostly for infrastructure such as the installation of new public fast chargers, a mandate requiring them to sell EVs at fixed prices, and a host of standards including limits on advertising and caps on how many EVs can be sold. As such, a number of dealer associations and lawmakers representing Ford dealers have recently voiced objections to the plan, both in the U.S. and Canada, while a handful have now filed lawsuits against the automaker following the Friday deadline for each to make a decision on this matter, according to Automotive News.
fordauthority.com
Final Batch Of 2005 Ford GT Chassis Stock To Be Fully Built
Decades after the Ford GT40 made history multiple times over in the world of motorsports, the 2005 Ford GT marked the return of the beloved sports car, drawing heavy influence from the original in a more modern package. The newer GT has gone on to become a highly-coveted model – one that regularly sells for big money at auction, thanks to its rarity and all-around inherent specialness. However, there were still 30 2005 Ford GT chassis that have been in storage since they were built all those years ago, though the team at GT1 has purchased those units and will soon transform them into something even more special than the original.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Transformable Rear Seat For Vehicles
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a transformable rear seat for vehicles, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on June 1st, 2021, published on December 1st, 2022, and assigned serial number 0379780. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a large number of seat-related patents in...
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Super Duty Has Already Racked Up 150K Orders
The 2023 Ford Super Duty debuted in late September, while order banks for the redesigned truck opened up on October 27th. However, in just the first five days they were open, Ford secured a whopping 52,000 orders for the brand new model – which averages out to a little over 10,000 orders per day. The popular pickup remains a regular on Kelley Blue Book’s most considered vehicles list as well, so it’s no surprise that demand for the 2023 Ford Super Duty remained strong in November as FoMoCo racked up a large number of additional orders for its new model, according the the automaker’s most recent sales report.
fordauthority.com
Watch Vaughn Gittin Jr. Hoon The 2024 Ford Mustang: Video
The all-new 2024 Ford Mustang debuted in September to much fanfare following years of anticipation, but we’re still months away from being able to drive one, as the S650 gen pony car isn’t set to launch in the U.S. until next summer, with European deliveries beginning in late 2023. FoMoCo also just completed validation testing on the 2024 Ford Mustang, however, which means we’re one step closer to the redesigned model landing in our driveways. However, when your name is Vaughn Gittin Jr. – professional racer and founder/owner of RTR Vehicles – you tend to get early access to the hottest new Blue Oval products, and that’s precisely the case here.
fordauthority.com
No Ford Bronco Discount Offers Available In December 2022
There are no Ford Bronco discount offers in December 2022. This is far from surprising, given that it has been the case due to a high-demand, low-supply scenario since the SUV’s launch. Ford Bronco Discounts. For the sake of context, we’ve provided a summary of Ford Bronco discount offers...
fordauthority.com
2024 Lincoln Aviator Refresh Now Undergoing Testing
The current-gen Lincoln Aviator debuted for the 2020 model year alongside its platform-mate, the Ford Explorer, and has received a few updates in the years since. However, bigger things are on the horizon – including the launch of an all-electric version of the luxurious crossover – as well as a forthcoming refresh for the 2024 model year, as Ford Authority reported back in June. Now, Ford Authority has exclusively learned that FoMoCo is already testing the refreshed model, and we have some details on the 2024 Lincoln Aviator refresh as well.
fordauthority.com
Ford ‘Right Sized’ Fourth-Gen Ford Escape Sales
The current fourth-generation Ford Escape was introduced back in 2019 as a 2020 model year vehicle. As expected, sales of the Escape took a dive when the new model hit the market, a common phenomenon. This occurs as production of the outgoing model dips as the old model sells out remaining inventory at the dealer level, while production of the new model has not yet begun as the assembly plant undergoes retooling. However, even after production of the new model begins, sales do not recover right away, and instead take time to increase as interest in the new generation grows. Interestingly, in the case of the fourth-gen Escape, sales of the compact crossover experienced a downturn – and have yet to recover to prior levels.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Maverick Deliveries On Track For Late 2022
The 2023 Ford Maverick build and price configurator launched back in October, but production of the hot-selling compact pickup at the Hermosillo Assembly plant was delayed a bit before finally kicking off nearly two weeks ago. With some 2022 orders being pushed back to the 2023 model year and FoMoCo taking 86,000 new orders for the model in just a few days, it’s safe to say that quite a few folks are wondering when 2023 Ford Maverick deliveries will begin. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that those deliveries are expected to begin very soon.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Vehicular Water Generation System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a vehicular water generation system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on December 1st, 2020, published on November 29th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11512010. The Ford Authority Take. In recent months, Ford has filed patents for both a seat...
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Potential Lifespan Among Top 20 Vehicles
One of the many driving factors behind the long-term success of the Ford F-150 is its general reliability, and the perennially best-selling pickup proved that by landing on iSeeCars’ list of the longest-lasting vehicles expected to reach 200,000 miles or more earlier this year. Now, iSeeCars has also recognized the Ford F-150 as one of the most likely models to enjoy the longest lifespan, too, a list that also recently featured the Ford Expedition as well.
fordauthority.com
Ford Australia Bids Farewell To Holden At Adelaide 500
While some of its rivals have exited the country in recent years, Ford remains committed to Australia after doing business there for more than a century, words that it backed up last year by investing $12 million in the Ford Australia Design Center. Ford Australia is also planning on launching five electrified models there by 2024, while the Ford F-150 will join the Ford Mustang Mach-E when it launches next year, too. In terms of motorsports, a brand new Ford Mustang Supercars racer recently made its debut at the Bathurst 1000 in Australia, though another race in that country – the Adelaide 500, which took place this past weekend – marked the end of The Blue Oval’s long-standing rivalry with Holden.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150, Super Duty Windshield Banners Now Available
Ford Performance has offered a line of windshield banners for owners of Blue Oval products in search of something extra for their vehicles. There are windshield banners available for the Ford Bronco as well as the Ford Ranger, and now, owners of Ford F-150 or Ford Super Duty trucks can get a sporty windshield banner for their pickups.
Comments / 0