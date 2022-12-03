ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanley County, SD

drgnews.com

500+ presents ready for DRG Media Group, Oahe Federal Credit Union, River Cities Public Transit “Great Holiday Gift Giveaway”

It’s the season of giving and River Cities Public Transit, Oahe Federal Credit Union and DRG Media Group are ready to give, give, give!. Be tuning in to the DRG Media Group Pierre radio stations over the next few days for details about the “Great Holiday Gift Giveaway.” Here’s a hint: If some of the kids in your life could use a little more Christmas cheer, you won’t want to miss this event!
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Pierre Volunteer Fire Department gives annual awards, reelects officers

The Pierre Volunteer Fire Department held its annual awards banquet Friday night (Dec. 2, 2022). This year’s award winners (in order of picture below) are:. Rookie of the Year– Nathan Brockel with Engine 2. Don Marso Award for overall firefighting career accomplishments– Byron Caauwe with Engine 3.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Pierre burning trees today at pile site on east side of town

The Pierre Solid Waste Department is burning a pile of trees today (Dec. 7, 2022) at the Material Recovery Site on the east side of town. The pile is located north of the Hughes County Jail and the State Women’s Prison. Solid Waste Manager Val Keller says the pile...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Pierre Swim Team Results – 2022 Candy Cane Open

GILLETTE, WY – 12 Pierre Swim Team members participated December 4-5 at the Gillette Swim Team’s Candy Cane Open. Girls 9-10 Chloe BonneCarrere: 200 free-9th; 100 breaststroke-10th; 50 breaststroke, 100 back, 50 back-12th; 100 free-15th; 50 free-16th. Girls 11-12 Aubrey Chamberlin: 50 breaststroke-2nd (state qualifying time), 100 breaststroke-2nd...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Pierre 5th In Both AA Hoops Preseason Polls; White River #1 Among Class B Boys

Both Pierre teams are ranked and four of 2022’s six state champions are on top of the 2022 South Dakota Media High School Basketball Polls, released Monday. Pierre is ranked fifth in both AA polls. White River, a state semifinalist last season, is on top of the Class B boys poll, with finalist Lower Brule fourth.
PIERRE, SD

