500+ presents ready for DRG Media Group, Oahe Federal Credit Union, River Cities Public Transit “Great Holiday Gift Giveaway”
It’s the season of giving and River Cities Public Transit, Oahe Federal Credit Union and DRG Media Group are ready to give, give, give!. Be tuning in to the DRG Media Group Pierre radio stations over the next few days for details about the “Great Holiday Gift Giveaway.” Here’s a hint: If some of the kids in your life could use a little more Christmas cheer, you won’t want to miss this event!
Pierre Volunteer Fire Department gives annual awards, reelects officers
The Pierre Volunteer Fire Department held its annual awards banquet Friday night (Dec. 2, 2022). This year’s award winners (in order of picture below) are:. Rookie of the Year– Nathan Brockel with Engine 2. Don Marso Award for overall firefighting career accomplishments– Byron Caauwe with Engine 3.
Pierre burning trees today at pile site on east side of town
The Pierre Solid Waste Department is burning a pile of trees today (Dec. 7, 2022) at the Material Recovery Site on the east side of town. The pile is located north of the Hughes County Jail and the State Women’s Prison. Solid Waste Manager Val Keller says the pile...
Bridge inspections, 4-H and Extension, full-time employee bonuses on agenda for Stanley County Commission
The Stanley County Commission meets at 5pm CT tonight (Dec. 6, 2022) in their board room in the basement of the Courthouse in Fort Pierre. Among the items on their agenda are:. The meeting is open to the public. AGENDA. STANLEY COUNTY COMMISSION MEETING. TUESDAY DECEMBER 6, 2022 – 5:00...
Fort Pierre City Council to discuss utility rates, shop space during tonight’s meeting
The Fort Pierre City Council meets this evening (Dec. 5, 2022) at 6:30pm in the South Dakota Municipal League building (208 Island Drive). Items on their agenda include:. Intro (first reading) Ord #1065-2023 Utility Budget. Intro (first reading) Ord #1066-2023 Utility Rates. Shop Space Agreement-Stanley County Fairgrounds. The public may...
Water Treatment Plant, outdoor pool to be topics of discussion for Pierre City Commission tonight
The Pierre City Commission meets tonight (Dec. 6, 2022) at 5:30pm at City Hall (2301 Patron Parkway, Pierre). Among the items on the agenda are:. Burbach Aquatics Contract Amendment #2 and related invoices. 2022 Budget Supplement – 1st Reading. The Pierre City Commission meeting is open to the public...
Jail contracts, employee health insurance on agenda for Hughes County Commission meeting this evening
The Hughes County Commission and Fort Pierre City Council each meet today (Dec. 5, 2022). The Hughes County Commission meeting begins at 5:30pm today (Dec. 5, 2022) at the Hughes County Courthouse in Pierre. Among the items on their agenda are:. 2022 Hughes Co Bridge Inspections. HCSO Jail/JSC 2023 Contracts.
November total shows second largest number of passenger boardings from the Pierre Regional Airport this year
Over 14,800 (14,827) people have flown out of the Pierre Regional Airport so far this year (2022). City commissioner Jamie Huizenga says there were over 1600 enplanements in November. As an Essential Air Service airport, if Pierre Regional reaches the 10-thousand enplanements mark in a calendar year, it becomes eligible...
Pierre Swim Team Results – 2022 Candy Cane Open
GILLETTE, WY – 12 Pierre Swim Team members participated December 4-5 at the Gillette Swim Team’s Candy Cane Open. Girls 9-10 Chloe BonneCarrere: 200 free-9th; 100 breaststroke-10th; 50 breaststroke, 100 back, 50 back-12th; 100 free-15th; 50 free-16th. Girls 11-12 Aubrey Chamberlin: 50 breaststroke-2nd (state qualifying time), 100 breaststroke-2nd...
Pierre 5th In Both AA Hoops Preseason Polls; White River #1 Among Class B Boys
Both Pierre teams are ranked and four of 2022’s six state champions are on top of the 2022 South Dakota Media High School Basketball Polls, released Monday. Pierre is ranked fifth in both AA polls. White River, a state semifinalist last season, is on top of the Class B boys poll, with finalist Lower Brule fourth.
