It’s the season of giving and River Cities Public Transit, Oahe Federal Credit Union and DRG Media Group are ready to give, give, give!. Be tuning in to the DRG Media Group Pierre radio stations over the next few days for details about the “Great Holiday Gift Giveaway.” Here’s a hint: If some of the kids in your life could use a little more Christmas cheer, you won’t want to miss this event!

PIERRE, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO