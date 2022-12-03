Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why are movie theaters closing in Kansas City?Evan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
This Kansas City foundation is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
What first-time home buyers in Kansas City need to knowEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Chiefs Travis Kelce goes to ‘New Heights’ with new clothing line
Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce and brother Jason launch new clothing line with merchandise for their New Heights podcast and digital series.
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes thrilled to be Chiefs’ nominee for NFL’s ‘most prestigious honor’
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has brought joy to fans in Kansas City and beyond as the Chiefs have become an NFL powerhouse since he’s been the starter. Mahomes has also made a deep impact on Kansas City itself. Last year, Mahomes and his 15 and the Mahomies foundation helped build a new inclusive playground at Martin Luther King Park, thanks to a $1 million donation.
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Playmaking TE Hayden Hurst Doubtful to Play Against Browns
It's looking like the Cincinnati Bengals are going to be without their tight end Hayden Hurst in week 14 against the Cleveland Browns. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that Hurst is doubtful to play this week with a calf issue. The last time the two teams met, Hurst caught...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs vs. Bengals Inactives: Who’s In, Who’s Out?
The Kansas City Chiefs are squaring off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and both teams have a ton to play for. For Kansas City, this outing presents the opportunity to at least partially avenge a pair of losses from last season. Cincinnati defeated the Chiefs in both of their meetings during the 2021-22 season, including a huge comeback in the AFC Championship Game. This time around, these two teams will meet at Paycor Stadium with not only bragging rights on the line, but also playoff seeding implications.
Wichita Eagle
Jim Harbaugh Says He’ll Be Back at Michigan in 2023
View the original article to see embedded media. For the second consecutive season, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has the Wolverines in the College Football Playoff, and for the second year in a row, Harbaugh has been rumored as a target for NFL teams looking to fill their coaching vacancies this offseason.
Wichita Eagle
Sooners in the NFL: Week 13
Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 13 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As the calendar shifts to December, the MVP race begins to really heat up as the top candidates look to separate themselves as the one deserving of the honor.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs playoff tickets go on sale Monday for potential home games. How to get them
The Chiefs are 9-3 and planning for the postseason. Single-game tickets for a potential AFC Wild Card home game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, the Chiefs announced Tuesday. Single-game tickets for the AFC Divisional Round...
Wichita Eagle
Lamar Jackson Endured a Minor Knee Injury
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson reportedly suffered a sprained posterior cruciate ligament, which means he could be out between one and three weeks. The Ravens (8-4) next three opponents are the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7), Cleveland Browns (5-7) and Atlanta Falcons (5-8). "He’s been through the MRIs, and I...
Wichita Eagle
Week 14 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Wichita Eagle
Alec Pierce Among Top 10 Rookies Despite Blowout Loss
When a season has gone off the rails, looking for bright spots in young players can be a ray of light for fans. Indianapolis Colts rookie-wide receiver Alec Pierce has been such a player in his first year out of Cincinnati. The Colts took the physically-gifted receiver with the 53rd...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: John Torchio, Safety, Wisconsin Badgers
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Commanders Coach Ron Rivera ‘Fired Up’ to Play Giants on Sunday Night Football. By Adam Schultz Sports Illustrated Washington Football News, Analysis and More.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Brandon Jones, Cornerback, Stanford Cardinal
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Andrew Moore Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Sign RB Wayne Gallman
The Seattle Seahawks reportedly added some running depth to their offense on Tuesday, signing veteran running back Wayne Gallman to the practice squad. Gallman comes in at a position of need for the Seahawks, who are already short at the position. Not to mention that starting running back Ken Walker III is currently battling an ankle injury.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Changes: ‘Ton of Stress’ for Kelvin Joseph and New Cornerbacks
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy isn't sugarcoating his feelings about the season-ending Achilles injury that starting cornerback Anthony Brown suffered in Sunday's 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Some might expect McCarthy to provide a classic example of "coach speak" and say that the Cowboys have plenty of depth to...
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Rookie Review: Arnold Ebiketie - Faith in Future
At the bye week, the Atlanta Falcons have just one less sack than they did all of last season. The catch? Atlanta has, of course, already played 13 games thus far ... and ranked dead last a year ago with just 18 sacks, 11 fewer than the next-lowest team. But...
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Release Inactives Ahead of AFC Showdown With Chiefs
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon didn't clear concussion protocol and is inactive for today's game against the Chiefs. Samaje Perine will start with Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans also expected to take snaps on offense. Ja'Marr Chase is active and will play for the first time since...
Wichita Eagle
49ers Sign Veteran Quarterback Josh Johnson for Fourth Time
With Jimmy Garoppolo out for the season, the 49ers are adding depth to the quarterback room. San Francisco announced it has signed veteran Josh Johnson on Tuesday to back up Brock Purdy, who is expected to start moving forward. Since entering the league in 2008, Johnson has played for almost...
Wichita Eagle
Bills Dion Dawkins: Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award Nominee
Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins has been chosen as the team’s nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton Many of the Year Award, the NFL announced Tuesday. Considered one of the league's most prestigious honors, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide (named for the late Chicago Bears legendary running back) recognizes players for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.
Wichita Eagle
5 Takeaways from Lions’ 40-14 Victory against Jaguars
The Detroit Lions came into Week 13 seeking to prove they belonged in the conversation as a young, emerging team. The buzz surrounding the game took off after it was announced Jameson Williams would be making his NFL debut. Having gone 3-1 in November, Detroit started December impressively, putting together...
Comments / 0