magnoliareporter.com
Kerry Joe Easter
Kerry Joe Easter was born July 15, 1954 to the late Irene Evans, and the late Ira Lee Easter, in Magnolia. He departed this life at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022 in his home. Kerry was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Joyce Ann Grant, and to this...
magnoliareporter.com
Canfor cutting Canadian lumber production temporarily
Canfor Corporation is announcing a temporary reduction in Canadian production due to very weak market conditions. Canfor’s Urbana sawmill in Union County is not affected. The production will be reduced through curtailments at all solid wood facilities in British Columbia and Alberta. This will remove approximately 150 million board feet in December and January.
arkadelphian.com
School demolition, clinic ground bridge among November construction permits
The City of Arkadelphia issued building permits with an estimated construction value of $843,450 for the month of November. Records were obtained from the city’s Building Department under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act and include valuations of work except where omitted from reports. 2829 Walnut St. Owner: Lorene...
magnoliareporter.com
Design and site work under way for Standard Lithium’s first commercial lithium plant
Standard Lithium Ltd. announced Tuesday that it has completed all necessary agreements with Lanxess Corporation to secure access to a proposed commercial lithium plant site in Union County, and conduct all required fieldwork to support a lithium feasible study that is under way. Standard Lithium also reported that subsequent to...
hopeprescott.com
3 Vehicle Accident on US 67 Near Sale Barn in Hope
At least two people were injured in a three vehicle accident on US 67 west in Hope in front of the sale barn around 5:30pm Tuesday. Hope Firemen had to use extrication tools to free one driver who appeared alert during the rescue. Personnel were on hand from the Hope Police, Hope Fire Department, Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department, Southeast VFD, Arkansas State Police, and Pafford.
myarklamiss.com
City of El Dorado revamps directional signs ahead 2023 Governor’s Conference
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An idea to implement wayfinding signs throughout this South Arkansas city has been in the works for the last ten years. After re-evaluating proposals, residents are seeing momentum. According to the Public Works Department, signs were originally purchased under a different committee years ago. Many residents...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 death in Ouachita County
Ouachita County reported its 120th COVID-19 death on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Active case numbers were up by one in Columbia County, but were unchanged or slightly lower in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,451. Total Active Cases: 16....
magnoliareporter.com
Man dies in hit-and-run outside Atlanta community
A 42-year-old man was run over and killed early Saturday morning while walking down Arkansas 98 in the Atlanta community, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials. Scotty Ray Barker was struck by a vehicle before 7 a.m. while walking his dog along the highway right outside of Atlanta,...
magnoliareporter.com
Cecile Annette Pyle Camp
Cecile Annette Pyle Camp, 85, of El Dorado, formerly of Magnolia, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Courtyard Health and Rehab in El Dorado. Cecile was born September 25, 1937 in the Atlanta community of Columbia County. She was a former member of Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church and currently a member of Brister Baptist Church. She previously worked at Magnolia Quilting and retired from Firestone/Amfuel. She loved gardening, cooking, quilting, fishing and traveling.
magnoliareporter.com
Wreck between car and tractor-trailer takes life of El Dorado man
A collision on a wet Calhoun County roadway about 6 p.m. Tuesday killed an El Dorado man. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Charles E. Sellers, 41, was driving a 2007 model Honda south on U.S. 167. Marcus L. Tankersley, 53, of Conway was driving a 2019 Kenworth north on the highway. Sellers’ car failed to maintain its lane of travel and the left front of the Honda hit the left front of the tractor-trailer.
magnoliareporter.com
Ouachita County man, imprisoned for murder since 1965, up for commutation
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced this week to grant 42 pardons, three restorations of firearm rights only, and two commutations. One of the two commutation recommendations involves Samuel Billingsley. Billingsley, 83, was sent to prison at the age of 26. According to press reports, Billingsley was convicted in 1965 of killing...
magnoliareporter.com
Joel Stewart
Joel Stewart, 79, of El Dorado, died Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Little Rock. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Henderson Funeral Service, www.hendersonsmortuary.com .
magnoliareporter.com
Galvanic Energy head says area has one of continent's most concentrated lithium brine reservoirs
Galvanic Energy is looking for a partner to help it extract lithium from the 120,000 acres it has leased in Columbia and Lafayette counties. Brent Wilson, president and CEO of the Moore, OK, company, said in a post on the company’s website that its Southwest Arkansas mineral leases contain an estimate 4 million tons of lithium carbonate equivalent within a “hot spot” in the Smackover Formation.
magnoliareporter.com
Merrytime in Magnolia Saturday afternoon on the Square
Merrytime in Magnolia and the Christmas Market return Saturday to the Magnolia Square. Several activities will be available between 1-5 p.m. The World’s Tallest Rocking Horse will offer rides. People may have their pictures taken inside a snow globe. Live entertainment is planned for the Albemarle Stage at Square...
magnoliareporter.com
United Community Organization sponsoring Christmas toy drive
The United Community Organization is sponsoring its first Christmas toy drive. It is accepting donations through December 15 at Devine St. Mix, 1305 E. Main. Donations of gently used or new, unwrapped toys to give to children ages 17 and under are appreciated. Gifts will be distributed from 6-8 p.m....
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases slowly decline in area
Active cases of the COVID-19 virus continued to decline slightly in South Arkansas on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,448. Total Active Cases: 15. Down three...
KSLA
2 men killed in less than 24 hours in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Two shootings claimed two men’s lives in less than 24 hours in Texarkana, Ark. Police were called to the 2000 block of East 24th Street about 3:28 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. There they found that 19-year-old Keeunta Gilliam had been shot. He was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he died.
Union County Animal Protection Society experiencing difficulties with increase in the stray animal population
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — With the growing stray animal population in Union County, Ark., the Union County Animal Protection Society is facing a difficult time managing the animals in the area. According to El Dorado News-Times, the organization took in approximately 696 animals in 2022 and only 171 animals were adopted. The Union County […]
KTLO
Bail is set for ex-counselor in selling alcohol to minors
EL DORADO — Bail was set at $3,000 on Friday for a former El Dorado school guidance counselor accused of selling alcohol to minors and providing them with tobacco. Megan B. Wilson, 38, who worked at Barton Junior High School, was arrested pursuant to a warrant Thursday on charges of knowingly selling alcohol to a minor, first-degree; providing minors with tobacco products; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.
arkadelphian.com
ADC: 5 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in December
There are five Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole or transfer to another facility in December 2022. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Kevon Barenes. Kevon Barenes, 22, is serving a 5-year sentence...
