Galvanic Energy is looking for a partner to help it extract lithium from the 120,000 acres it has leased in Columbia and Lafayette counties. Brent Wilson, president and CEO of the Moore, OK, company, said in a post on the company’s website that its Southwest Arkansas mineral leases contain an estimate 4 million tons of lithium carbonate equivalent within a “hot spot” in the Smackover Formation.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR ・ 5 DAYS AGO