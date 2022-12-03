Emergency management agencies to hold town hall meetings for metro-east flooding assistance

Local town hall meetings Tuesday and Thursday will focus on explaining flooding disaster assistance for victims of flash flooding last summer.

The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency encourage flooding victims to attend and ask questions, according to a press release.

President Joe Biden issued a disaster declaration in October in response to an estimated $9 million in damages caused to nearly 800 homes, most of them in East St. Louis, when 8 to 12 inches of rain fell in the region on July 26.

“We want every flooding disaster survivor to take advantage of every bit of assistance that is available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), IEMA and the community organizations,” Director of the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency, Herb Simmons, stated in the release.

“Survivors are encouraged to pursue SBA loans because if the loan application is denied, the doors are opened for other funding opportunities with FEMA.”

The meetings will take place:

Tuesday, Dec. 6, 6-8 p.m. at Caseyville Village Hall, located at 909 S. Main St. in Caseyville.

Thursday, Dec. 8, 6-8 p.m. at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 5803 Belmont Ave. in East St. Louis.

“Financial assistance is still available to survivors, but they must start the process by applying for FEMA’s Individual Assistance, SBA Assistance, and FEMA’s ‘other needs’ assistance,” IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau stated in the release.

“These town hall meetings give us a unique opportunity to dive into local challenges, assess all options, and share solutions for the survivors involved.”

The same information will be provided at both meetings.

Speakers for these events include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Small Business Administration and St. Clair County.

Residents affected by the flooding in July can apply for assistance via the following:

FEMA – Online: DisasterAssistance.gov or via the FEMA app; by phone: 1-800-621-3362; in person at the following locations:

Clyde Jordan Senior Citizen Center, 6755 State St., East St. Louis



Caseyville Village Hall, 909 South Main St., Caseyville

SBA – Online at sba.gov or by phone: 1-800-659-2955

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Friday, Dec. 16.

Deadlines for assistance from the SBA are Friday, Dec. 16 for physical damage assistance and Friday, July 14, 2023, for economic injury assistance.

For more information, call 217-299-9045 or visit https://bit.ly/3H5EYfG .