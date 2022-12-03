ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, IL

Emergency management agencies to hold town hall meetings for metro-east flooding assistance

Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wq8HG_0jWCAJDt00

Local town hall meetings Tuesday and Thursday will focus on explaining flooding disaster assistance for victims of flash flooding last summer.

The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency encourage flooding victims to attend and ask questions, according to a press release.

President Joe Biden issued a disaster declaration in October in response to an estimated $9 million in damages caused to nearly 800 homes, most of them in East St. Louis, when 8 to 12 inches of rain fell in the region on July 26.

“We want every flooding disaster survivor to take advantage of every bit of assistance that is available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), IEMA and the community organizations,” Director of the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency, Herb Simmons, stated in the release.

“Survivors are encouraged to pursue SBA loans because if the loan application is denied, the doors are opened for other funding opportunities with FEMA.”

The meetings will take place:

  • Tuesday, Dec. 6, 6-8 p.m. at Caseyville Village Hall, located at 909 S. Main St. in Caseyville.

  • Thursday, Dec. 8, 6-8 p.m. at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 5803 Belmont Ave. in East St. Louis.

“Financial assistance is still available to survivors, but they must start the process by applying for FEMA’s Individual Assistance, SBA Assistance, and FEMA’s ‘other needs’ assistance,” IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau stated in the release.

“These town hall meetings give us a unique opportunity to dive into local challenges, assess all options, and share solutions for the survivors involved.”

The same information will be provided at both meetings.

Speakers for these events include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Small Business Administration and St. Clair County.

Residents affected by the flooding in July can apply for assistance via the following:

  • FEMA – Online: DisasterAssistance.gov or via the FEMA app; by phone: 1-800-621-3362; in person at the following locations:

    • Clyde Jordan Senior Citizen Center, 6755 State St., East St. Louis

    • Caseyville Village Hall, 909 South Main St., Caseyville

  • SBA – Online at sba.gov or by phone: 1-800-659-2955

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Friday, Dec. 16.

Deadlines for assistance from the SBA are Friday, Dec. 16 for physical damage assistance and Friday, July 14, 2023, for economic injury assistance.

For more information, call 217-299-9045 or visit https://bit.ly/3H5EYfG .

Comments / 1

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Governor Pritzker signs law changing SAFE-T Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The bill amending the controversial SAFE-T Act that passed both chambers of the legislature last week will now become a law. Governor Pritzker signed the bill into law without media present on Tuesday. The bill narrowly passed with only Democratic support at the end of veto session. “I’m pleased that the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Business Journal

East St. Louis mayor receives 32-foot air boost from Ameren Illinois

Ameren Illinois provides lift to East St. Louis Mayor Eastern to light star on top of city’s Christmas tree. Ameren Illinois gave East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III a major boost on Friday afternoon, Dec. 2, 2022, by providing a lift up in one of its double bucket trucks to light the star on top of the city’s 32-foot Christmas tree. The celebration took place on-site from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at East St. Louis City Hall, 301 Riverpark Dr., officially kicking off the holiday season in the City of East St. Louis.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
The Center Square

Two Illinois state lawmakers set to retire after winning new terms

(The Center Square) – Two Illinois state lawmakers who recently won reelection have announced they won’t continue into the new General Assembly. State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, announced Monday he will retire from the position at the end of the term on Jan. 10. He just won an uncontested race in his district. Barickman said in a statement he looks forward to spending time with family and not being taken away by phone calls. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

New Illinois smoke alarm law to take effect Jan. 1

QUINCY (WGEM) - A new law that is set to take effect on Jan. 1 will require your next smoke alarm purchase to be one that features a 10-year sealed battery. This pertains to any new installation after the new year, and if your current smoke alarm has not malfunctioned or exceeded its 10-year life there is no need to replace it just yet.
QUINCY, IL
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
5K+
Followers
163
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy