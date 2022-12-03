Read full article on original website
Related
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Charles Is ‘Horrified’ At What Harry & Meghan’s Doc Could Reveal—The King Could ‘Absolutely’ Strip Their Titles
A stop to it. King Charles was surprised by Harry and Meghan’s documentary trailer. The newly-crowned King is trying to stop the Sussexes if they say anything bad about the British monarchy. In the trailer of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary, aptly named Harry & Meghan, the two talk about the royal family hierarchy and the troubles they faced during their marriage with tabloids, rumors and with their own family members. “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on earth happened?'” Harry said in a voiceover. “There’s a hierarchy of the family. You know, there’s leaking,...
TheGrio.com
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.https://thegrio.com/
Comments / 0