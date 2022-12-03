Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Massive Response for Dump Truck Fire on Route 9
Numerous firetrucks and nearly two dozen firefighters descended on a massive dump truck that had caught fire and was billowing smoke on Route 9 this weekend. Photos show just how important the swift response was to avoiding a bigger emergency. Dump Truck Fire in Lower Hudson Valley. "We were alerted...
Keep These Christmas Tree Safety Tips in Mind This Holiday Season
In the last few weeks, families all across the Hudson Valley have decked their halls with lights and decorations welcoming in the holiday season. Many real Christmas trees have found their way into living rooms all over the Hudson Valley. While you debate whether or not to put tri-color or white lights on your tree, The New York State Association of Fire Chiefs wants to remind you of some fire safety tips this holiday season.
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
How To Stop Annoying, Unwanted Telemarketing Calls In New York
There's now an easy way to stop getting non-stop telemarking calls in New York State. On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that's expected to crack down on unwanted telemarketing calls across New York State. New York State Cracks Down On Unwanted Telemarketing Calls. Close up of woman's...
Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured
Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region. On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed. Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino. Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday,...
NY Times: ‘Rockers Start Over’ In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York
The New York Times has learned many veteran rockers and 1-hit wonders "start over" in the "Hudson Valley and Catskills." On Sunday, my Uncle Richy, a lifelong Brooklyn native and avid New York Times reader let me know Sunday's New York Times had a great story about the Hudson Valley and Catskills.
Hollywood Superstar Visits ‘Famed’ Pizza Shop in Connecticut
Even big celebrities are curious about where to get a great slice of pizza. Celebrities can pop up in some of the most random places and it's always great to see them supporting a local business. When you see someone famous out-and-about doing normal things, it makes you feel like they are one of us common folks. A HUGE celebrity was recently spotted and photographed at a local pizza place in Connecticut and internet went wild when the pictures surfaced.
“Torso Killer” Admits to Five More New York Murders
According to a report by Mary Murphy of Pix11, Richard Cottingham, the jailed serial killer also known as the "Torso Killer," admitted to five additional murders committed on Long Island, New York dating back to the 1970s. According to the report, appearing virtually from South Woods prison in New Jersey...
Warning: Fruit Sold In New York May Lead To Liver Failure
The FDA is warning Empire State residents to toss recalled fruit that may lead to liver failure. The FDA announced that raspberries sold in New York are being recalled because the raspberries are contaminated with Hepatitis A. Raspberries Sold In New York Contaminated With Hepatitis. Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1260...
Surprise! 4 of NY’s Worst Commutes Are In The Hudson Valley
It's no surprise that so many people never want to go back to in-person work again. New York State boasts an average commute time of just over 33 minutes; why drive to your job when you could watch half an episode of The Great British Baking Show instead? Unfortunately, the news only gets worse if you live in the Hudson Valley.
3 Surprising New York Liquor Laws That Baffle Out-of-Towners
The holiday season is in full swing, and for many New Yorkers that means one thing: it's time to stock up on booze. Here's the problem, though; there are some absolutely ridiculous laws in the state if you want to buy the hard stuff. For locals, many of these regulations...
Odd Weather Coming to the Hudson Valley this Weekend
No one would blame you if you were confused about what time of year it actually is. It's officially December, but no one seemed to tell the weather. Here's what to expect on a rollercoaster weekend in the Hudson Valley. Wild Hudson Valley Weather. While the first snow of the...
Can You Legally Cut A Christmas Tree On Public Property In New York?
Let's face it: Christmas trees are expensive. You're generally looking at a price tag of at least $100 for something that might last a few weeks. So what about the hundreds of thousands of free-range trees growing all over the public lands of New York state?. Christmas Trees in New...
5 New York State Hometowns Among ‘Best Christmas Towns’ In U.S.
Five places in New York State are among the best places in the world to celebrate the magic and charm of the holidays. The official start of the holiday season is up for debate. Some think it starts right after Halloween. Others prefer to wait until mid-November or after Thanksgiving. Or maybe you think it's not the holiday season until the calendar hits December or when the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is lit.
GMA Anchors Bring Their Illicit Love Affair to the Shawangunk Mountains
It's hard not to fall in love in the Hudson Valley. Especially if you're on a romantic cottage getaway in the woods of the Shawangunk Mountains. However, if you're co-workers and you're both married to other people you might want to skip the romantic Hudson Valley cottage experience. Someone probably should have told that to Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.
This Is How Much New York State Taxes Marijuana Sales
On Monday, November 21, 2022, the New York State Cannabis Control Board approved the first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses. The move hastens the retail portion of the state's legal adult-use recreational marijuana industry. The 36 dispensaries will be selling the first legal adult-use cannabis products grown by New York Farmers.
3 Airports In New York State Area Among The Most Stressful In America
Even if you travel often, flying can be super stressful. There are lots of things that can go wrong. Did you lock up the house? How is the weather? Do you have your ID or passport? Is the TSA security line moving at a snail's pace? Will your suitcase fit in the overhead bin? And the list goes on. If you're planning to travel this holiday, you might want to avoid these three airports, if at all possible.
‘People Over Politics:’ New York Man Makes United States History
A New York State man just made history. On Wednesday, New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries was appointed to lead Democrats in the House for the 118th Congress. Jefferies, from Brooklyn, will become the first Black American to be appointed to a leadership role in Congress. "Today, with immense pride, I...
Can You Collect Money From Old Winning New York State Lottery Ticket?
The Mega Millions drawing for tomorrow, Friday, December 2, 2022, is $333 million. I'm sure you're praying to the lottery gods to win if you play. But, what if you find an old winning lottery ticket that you misplaced or forgot about, can you still collect the winnings?. The lottery...
