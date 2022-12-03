ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keep These Christmas Tree Safety Tips in Mind This Holiday Season

In the last few weeks, families all across the Hudson Valley have decked their halls with lights and decorations welcoming in the holiday season. Many real Christmas trees have found their way into living rooms all over the Hudson Valley. While you debate whether or not to put tri-color or white lights on your tree, The New York State Association of Fire Chiefs wants to remind you of some fire safety tips this holiday season.
Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured

Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region. On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed. Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino. Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday,...
Hollywood Superstar Visits ‘Famed’ Pizza Shop in Connecticut

Even big celebrities are curious about where to get a great slice of pizza. Celebrities can pop up in some of the most random places and it's always great to see them supporting a local business. When you see someone famous out-and-about doing normal things, it makes you feel like they are one of us common folks. A HUGE celebrity was recently spotted and photographed at a local pizza place in Connecticut and internet went wild when the pictures surfaced.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Surprise! 4 of NY’s Worst Commutes Are In The Hudson Valley

It's no surprise that so many people never want to go back to in-person work again. New York State boasts an average commute time of just over 33 minutes; why drive to your job when you could watch half an episode of The Great British Baking Show instead? Unfortunately, the news only gets worse if you live in the Hudson Valley.
5 New York State Hometowns Among ‘Best Christmas Towns’ In U.S.

Five places in New York State are among the best places in the world to celebrate the magic and charm of the holidays. The official start of the holiday season is up for debate. Some think it starts right after Halloween. Others prefer to wait until mid-November or after Thanksgiving. Or maybe you think it's not the holiday season until the calendar hits December or when the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is lit.
GMA Anchors Bring Their Illicit Love Affair to the Shawangunk Mountains

It's hard not to fall in love in the Hudson Valley. Especially if you're on a romantic cottage getaway in the woods of the Shawangunk Mountains. However, if you're co-workers and you're both married to other people you might want to skip the romantic Hudson Valley cottage experience. Someone probably should have told that to Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.
This Is How Much New York State Taxes Marijuana Sales

On Monday, November 21, 2022, the New York State Cannabis Control Board approved the first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses. The move hastens the retail portion of the state's legal adult-use recreational marijuana industry. The 36 dispensaries will be selling the first legal adult-use cannabis products grown by New York Farmers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
3 Airports In New York State Area Among The Most Stressful In America

Even if you travel often, flying can be super stressful. There are lots of things that can go wrong. Did you lock up the house? How is the weather? Do you have your ID or passport? Is the TSA security line moving at a snail's pace? Will your suitcase fit in the overhead bin? And the list goes on. If you're planning to travel this holiday, you might want to avoid these three airports, if at all possible.
Poughkeepsie, NY
