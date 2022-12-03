Read full article on original website
KFOR
Cooler Air and Rain Moves In
After near-record highs Monday, get ready for cooler air and rain chances this week. Tuesday will be cloudy and cool. Highs will be in the upper-40’s to low-50’s with some drizzle possible. Showers and storms move in Wednesday afternoon. Some heavy rainfall possible in Eastern Oklahoma. Mild weather...
A Round of Wintry Weather is expected Thursday or Thursday Night
(Des Moines) Forecasters are watching a storm system that could impact Iowa on Thursday into Thursday night. Alexis Jimenez is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines. She says northern Iowa is targeted for the most significant amount of snow and a mixture, if not all rain,...
iheart.com
Snow, Freezing Rain Possible Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Sunday in Northwest Oregon. Snow is expected and freezing rain is possible. Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Accumulations should be greatest for elevations above 500 feet, as well as western...
Bay News 9
Winter outlook for the Tampa Bay area
The Climate Prediction Center released its outlook for the upcoming winter and it calls for warmer than normal temperatures and below normal rainfall across all of Florida. The reasoning behind this year’s winter outlook comes from conditions in the equatorial region of the Pacific Ocean, where water temperatures have been cooler than normal. This is known as La Niña.
kptv.com
Windy Saturday, then another close call with snow Sunday morning in the lowlands
We’ve got a few light showers outside this evening as a weather system offshore heads south toward California. That cold northwesterly jet stream will bring California a nice round of rain and mountain snow this weekend, leaving us DRY in NW Oregon and SW Washington Saturday. That leaves us...
fourstateshomepage.com
Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 12-04-22
Clouds are on the increase across the region today, as the southern branch of the upper level jet is pulling moisture off the Pacific Ocean. This moist upper level flow will continue today through the upcoming week. At the same time, the lower levels of the atmosphere will be gradually moistening as winds turn southerly across the Southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley. Most of this week will be very cloudy, with not much chance of enjoying too many hours of sunshine. Three weak upper level short wave features will ride through the fast westerly flow aloft, over this slowly moistening air mass in place across the Four States. This will generate some light rain mainly south of the area, across southeastern Oklahoma, and Arkansas into western Tennessee on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. The best chance for a few sprinkles north of the Missouri and Arkansas state line will be on Tuesday, but the rain will be sparse and light; amounting to only a few hundredths of an inch in a few spots. A better chance of rain will occur on Wednesday into Thursday, as a deep upper level low pressure system drives northeast out of the Desert Southwest into the Central Plains. As this system shifts east on Wednesday, the strengthening pressure gradient ahead of the lower level low pressure center will draw increasingly warm and moist air north across the relatively cooler air in place across the Four States. This warm frontal lift will result in a lengthy period of light to moderate rain, from around noon on Wednesday, through late Thursday afternoon. A brief period of drier northwest flow may allow for a day with more sun than clouds on Friday, before another deep low pressure system builds into the Four States Saturday into Sunday; bringing more substantial rain to the region. A common theme concerning temperatures this week is mild air, compliments of the active southern stream upper level jet which will pull warmer air into the region off the Pacific and Gulf of Mexico. Highs will be mostly in the 50s through much of the week, with lows mainly in the upper 30s and 40s; which is a few degrees above normal maximum and minimum temperatures for early December.
Another storm hits Colorado, with high winds and snow for the mountains
Our next storm hits tonight! Expect up to a foot of snow in our central mountains with winds up to 60 mph for the plains.
fox10phoenix.com
Winter storm dampens plans in Phoenix area, causes flooding in Pinal County
Arizona saw some wet weather as a winter storm hit several parts of the state, including the Phoenix area where roadways became slippery. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has a wrap up on the latest.
Freezing temps, more snow on the way in parts of Western Washington Friday night
Winter Storm Warning into Saturday for Olympics and Hood Canal region south to Shelton for 2-8 inches of snow around Hood Canal and more than a foot above 1,000 feet in the Olympics. Winter Weather Advisory for coastal areas of King, Snohomish, Skagit, and Island counties for spotty accumulations of...
School closures, delays as more freezing temps bring icy roads, more snow
After snow continued to fall for most of Wednesday, Thursday’s below-freezing conditions are creating a mixture of rain, slush, snow and ice on roadways around the Puget Sound region. More schools have canceled or delayed classes again today due to the weather. Snow, power outages, debris, and standing water,...
Much needed Southwest rainfall leads to flooding in Arizona
Several inches of rain forecast across parts of the Southwest through Monday will benefit parched areas of the desert, but while helpful to drought-stricken areas, the heavy rainfall is also causing some localized flooding.
oilcity.news
Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
Approaching storms could bring up to 5 feet of snow to Sierra; avalanche watch issued
LAKE TAHOE -- A travel warning has been issued for the Sierra starting Wednesday night as the first of two storm systems expected to deliver up to five feet of snow closes in on the region.The series of storms delivered by a wintry atmospheric river will also be bringing colder temperatures to the Lake Tahoe area and Reno, according to forecasters. The first storm arrives on late Wednesday and the second one arrives on Saturday. Both will have major impacts on travel. The National Weather Service is discouraging any travel through the mountains starting Wednesday evening at 10 p.m. into...
WATCH: Massive dust storm swallows towns in western Kansas
As high winds blow through Kansas, many towns on the west side of the state are getting hit with a dust storm on Friday.
KTVL
Snow levels expected to reach valley floor in the coming days
ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — With the upcoming storm, snow is expected to reach 3,000 elevation levels and could be close to the valley floor. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says it has been preparing for extreme winter since the end of summer. But because the department is short-staffed, it's asking residents to be patient.
This Is One of the Snowiest Towns in Arkansas
Harrisonis a city and the county seat of Boone County, Arkansas, United States. According to official 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, the city had a population of 13,069, ranking it as the 30th largest city in Arkansas.
KOCO
KXII.com
