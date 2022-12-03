ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KFOR

Cooler Air and Rain Moves In

After near-record highs Monday, get ready for cooler air and rain chances this week. Tuesday will be cloudy and cool. Highs will be in the upper-40’s to low-50’s with some drizzle possible. Showers and storms move in Wednesday afternoon. Some heavy rainfall possible in Eastern Oklahoma. Mild weather...
iheart.com

Snow, Freezing Rain Possible Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Sunday in Northwest Oregon. Snow is expected and freezing rain is possible. Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Accumulations should be greatest for elevations above 500 feet, as well as western...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Bay News 9

Winter outlook for the Tampa Bay area

The Climate Prediction Center released its outlook for the upcoming winter and it calls for warmer than normal temperatures and below normal rainfall across all of Florida. The reasoning behind this year’s winter outlook comes from conditions in the equatorial region of the Pacific Ocean, where water temperatures have been cooler than normal. This is known as La Niña.
FLORIDA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 12-04-22

Clouds are on the increase across the region today, as the southern branch of the upper level jet is pulling moisture off the Pacific Ocean. This moist upper level flow will continue today through the upcoming week. At the same time, the lower levels of the atmosphere will be gradually moistening as winds turn southerly across the Southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley. Most of this week will be very cloudy, with not much chance of enjoying too many hours of sunshine. Three weak upper level short wave features will ride through the fast westerly flow aloft, over this slowly moistening air mass in place across the Four States. This will generate some light rain mainly south of the area, across southeastern Oklahoma, and Arkansas into western Tennessee on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. The best chance for a few sprinkles north of the Missouri and Arkansas state line will be on Tuesday, but the rain will be sparse and light; amounting to only a few hundredths of an inch in a few spots. A better chance of rain will occur on Wednesday into Thursday, as a deep upper level low pressure system drives northeast out of the Desert Southwest into the Central Plains. As this system shifts east on Wednesday, the strengthening pressure gradient ahead of the lower level low pressure center will draw increasingly warm and moist air north across the relatively cooler air in place across the Four States. This warm frontal lift will result in a lengthy period of light to moderate rain, from around noon on Wednesday, through late Thursday afternoon. A brief period of drier northwest flow may allow for a day with more sun than clouds on Friday, before another deep low pressure system builds into the Four States Saturday into Sunday; bringing more substantial rain to the region. A common theme concerning temperatures this week is mild air, compliments of the active southern stream upper level jet which will pull warmer air into the region off the Pacific and Gulf of Mexico. Highs will be mostly in the 50s through much of the week, with lows mainly in the upper 30s and 40s; which is a few degrees above normal maximum and minimum temperatures for early December.
OKLAHOMA STATE
MyNorthwest

School closures, delays as more freezing temps bring icy roads, more snow

After snow continued to fall for most of Wednesday, Thursday’s below-freezing conditions are creating a mixture of rain, slush, snow and ice on roadways around the Puget Sound region. More schools have canceled or delayed classes again today due to the weather. Snow, power outages, debris, and standing water,...
oilcity.news

Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
WYOMING STATE
CBS San Francisco

Approaching storms could bring up to 5 feet of snow to Sierra; avalanche watch issued

LAKE TAHOE -- A travel warning has been issued for the Sierra starting Wednesday night as the first of two storm systems expected to deliver up to five feet of snow closes in on the region.The series of storms delivered by a wintry atmospheric river will also be bringing colder temperatures to the Lake Tahoe area and Reno, according to forecasters.    The first storm arrives on late Wednesday and the second one arrives on Saturday. Both will have major impacts on travel. The National Weather Service is discouraging any travel through the mountains starting Wednesday evening at 10 p.m. into...
TRUCKEE, CA
KTVL

Snow levels expected to reach valley floor in the coming days

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — With the upcoming storm, snow is expected to reach 3,000 elevation levels and could be close to the valley floor. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says it has been preparing for extreme winter since the end of summer. But because the department is short-staffed, it's asking residents to be patient.
OREGON STATE
KXII.com

Colbert pursuit ends when driver strikes a tree

DENISON, Tex. (KXII) -A high speed chase that started in Colbert, Oklahoma, ended in Texas when the driver struck a tree. Colbert Police attempted to stop a car with four juveniles on Northbound US-75 early Sunday Morning when the driver reportedly took off and made a U-turn, reaching speeds of up to 130mph.
COLBERT, OK

