Kevin Nash Reveals How Much WWE Had to Pay Marvel For Hulk Trademark, Talks nWo Trademark’s Value
On a recent episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash gave some insight into the complicated world of trademarks and merchandising in wrestling. When co-host Sean Oliver stopped talking for brief seconds, Nash spoke on the John Cena trademark, the value of the nWo trademark, and the problems with the “Diesel” name. Check out some highlights below.
Zilla Fatu, the Son of Umaga, Is Now Training To Be A Wrestler
Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling school has announced that Zilla Fatu, the son of Umaga, is now training there to be a wrestler. Zilla’s father wrestled from 1995 until his passing in December 2009. The post reads: Welcome the newest member of Reality Of Wrestling training school Zilla...
Ken Shamrock On How Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin At WrestleMania 13 Started the Attitude Era
Ken Shamrock was part of the iconic match between Bret Hart and Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13, and he recently discussed how the bout birthed the Attitude Era. Shamrock recently appeared on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective podcast and talked about the match, which he was the guest referee for. You can check out a couple of highlights below:
Vickie Guerrero Wishes That AEW Women’s Division Had Some More TV Time
Vickie Guerrero believes in the AEW women’s roster; she just wishes they had more time on television. Guerrero was a guest on a recent episode of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s FaceTurn and spoke with Candace Cordelia about the division, expressing that the company has the talent and just needs the time to develop on screen.
Ian Riccaboni Thinks ROH Honor Club May Relaunch Soon
During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Ian Riccaboni said that he thinks Ring of Honor’s Honor Club platform may be relaunching soon. The service was suspended back in July with plans to revamp the service in the works. Here are highlights:. On Honor Club: “A lot...
WWE News: Campus Rush Concluding This Week, ‘WTF’ Moments On WWE Playlist, More
– WWE’s Campus Rush Tour will conclude for 2022 this week, spending 12/6 at University of Kansas and 12/7 at Penn State University. The tour has taken place as part of an effort to recruit new talent for WWE’s NIL and NXT programs. – WWE featured a “WTF...
More Names Set For WWE Tryout This Week
A couple of more wrestling names are set for WWE’s tryout this week. As noted earlier, KC Navarro and Kylie Rae are part of the tryouts taking place at the WWE Performance Center this week. According to PWInsider, Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous are also part of...
Update on Next WWE NXT Premium Live Event in February 2023
– PWInsider has an update on the next WWE NXT premium live event. February 6, 2023 will see the return of NXT Vengeance Day. The card is reportedly slated for the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. WWE held the last NXT Vengeance Day in February of this year. The card was broadcast live on SyFy due to the 2022 Winter Olympics coverage on USA Network.
New Details On AEW Fight Forever Roster, Future Plans For Game
Some new details regarding future plans for AEW Fight Forever have been revealed. Fightful Select spoke with Evil Uno, who has been working closely with the game, at WrestleCade and he confirmed that the game will have over 50 roster members, noting that the roster will be added to over time. Uno said that he believes that the game will be a single release that will regularly evolve, as opposed to a recurring release that has to be bought with each new edition. Uno noted that the name of the game, “Fight Forever,” plays into the idea.
Stand Alone Wrestling Contest of Champions Results 12.3.22: Nova’s Final Match, More
Stand Alone Wrestling Contest of Champions took place on Saturday night and saw Mike “Nova” Bucci work his final match, plus more. You can see the full results from the Toms River, New Jersey show, which aired on IWTV, below per Cagematch.net:. * The Wolves defeated The NU...
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 12.5.22
We are on our way to…well the Royal Rumble, but the show is so far away that it is hard to be that interested so far. As for this week, the Usos will be defending the Tag Team Titles against Matt Riddle and Elias, who are such a longstanding team. Other than that, it’s hard to say what we might be seeing this week so let’s get to it.
WWE Offers Melanie Brzezenski A Development Deal
With WWE’s Campus Rush tour concluding soon, ABC Action News reports at least one name that the company has included in a development deal offer. Bodybuilder Melanie Brzezenski participated in WWE’s tryouts at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL and is quoted saying that joining WWE was her primary objective. “I got a personal trainer back in July, and I said to him that I have one goal and one goal only. That is to get into the WWE,” Brzezenski stated. “I was like, I’m ready. I want to do this. I want to be on the camera, and I want to be a star.” The report indicates that Brzezenski applied six times for her tryout spot and may intend to use “Rosie Ray” as as her name in the ring.
More Details on Upcoming WWE Return to India, Update on Venue
– As previously reported, WWE is planning a return to India for January 18, 2023. According to an update by PWInsider, the event will be held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The venue has a capacity of about 5,000 people. Additionally, the card is expected to feature “mostly”...
ECW Founder Tod Gordon To Release Memoir Next Year
Permuted Press has announced that it will release the memoir of ECW founder Tod Gordon next year. The book will arrive on July 25, 2023. It was co-written by Sean Oliver. The title is Tod is God: The Authorized Story of How I Created Extreme Championship Wrestling. Here’s the book’s promotional material:
AEW Reportedly Returning To Orlando For Dark Taping This Month
AEW is returning to Orlando in order to tape episodes for AEW Dark later this month. Fightful Select reports that the current plan for AEW is to return to Universal Studios in the city on December 17th to tape episodes of AEW Dark. This will be the first set of AEW Dark tapings in Orlando since their August tapings in at the location.
Jake Roberts Would Like To Do Commentary For AEW
In the latest Snake Pit podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Jake Roberts said that he would like to do commentary for AEW and hopes the company gives him the opportunity. He said: “I sure do [hope to get into broadcasting]. I sure do. I’m hoping AEW will give me that opportunity, but they may not. I don’t know. I would love to do it.“
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night Eight Results & Updated Standings
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night eight of the Super Junior Tag League today at Nagasaki Sasebo General Ground Gymnasium in Nagasaki, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Oskar Leube & Kosei Fujita def. Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima. * Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado, Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki) def....
WWE NXT Preview: Iron Survivor Challenge, Deadline Go-Home Show
– WWE NXT is back tonight with the go-home show before this weekend’s NXT Deadline event. Tonight’s show continues the Iron Survivor Challenge tonight with two more Wild Card Triple Threat matchups. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s WWE NXT show:. * Iron Survivor Challenge Wild...
First Names Announced For WrestleCon 2023
WrestleCon has announced the first names set to appear at next year’s WrestleMania weekend event. The convention announced on Tuesday7 that Bret Hart, Mick Foley, Sgt. Slaughter, The Tonga Kid, and the Godwinns are set for appear at the convention. WrestleCon takes place from March 31st to April 2nd...
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Two Title Matches and More
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will include two title matches. The lineup features:. * AEW TNT Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Darby Allin. * AEW Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. FTR. * Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal: Jack Perry, Dalton...
