Antelope Valley Press
Fourth-place finish
LANCASTER — One play doesn’t win or lose a game for a team, but one play certainly changed the momentum in the game between Pasadena City College and the Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team. PCC opened the second half on a 12-0 run and AVC couldn’t...
Antelope Valley Press
Mustangs outlast Eagles in Heritage win
ACTON — Vasquez guard Johnny Abarghoei said his team’s game plan entering the matchup with Lancaster Baptist was to stop the Eagles’ number 12. That number 12 was Lancaster Baptist’s Filipe De Paula Rosa.
kclu.org
Soccer team from Ventura County wins state title
There’s a lot of excitement on a Ventura County college campus. The Oxnard College Men’s Soccer Team has just won the state championship. The Condors defeated Mount San Antonio College 2-1 in the title match in Sacramento. The Oxnard team had a huge year, with an undefeated ten...
USC transfer portal update: Ralen Goforth among 4 Trojans to enter portal
The transfer portal for FBS schools officially opened on December 5, and several USC football players have already entered the portal. The most notable player to enter the portal is linebacker Ralen Goforth, a fourth-year senior who starred at St. John Bosco in the CIF Southern Section. Goforth announced his intention to transfer on social media Monday. He has one year of eligibility remaining and is entering the portal as a grad transfer.
UCLA 2023 Transfer Recruiting Targets UPDATED 12/6 7:27 p.m.
And they're off! The transfer portal opened Monday and it was just as expected -- crazy! UCLA dove in with both feet first...
California High School Wins State Title Without a Pass Completion
Granada Hills Charter not only didn’t complete a pass in the championship game but also for the entirety of the 2022 campaign.
Men's Basketball AP Poll: UCLA Jumps After Opening Pac-12 Play
The Bruins moved up a few spots in the latest rankings after beating Stanford and Oregon, halting their slide from the previous two weeks.
wolfsports.com
2022 Heisman Trophy Watch: Final Rankings
USC’s Caleb Williams remains the heavy betting favorite to win, but this could be the most unpredictable Heisman Trophy voting in quite some time. 1. Caleb Williams | USC QB | Sophomore | Last week: 1. Caleb Williams was called a virtual lock to win the honor last week,...
Antelope Valley Press
Carrillo is sworn in to represent eastern AV in Assembly
New Assemblyman Juan Carrillo took the oath of office, on Monday, in Sacramento with other newly elected members of the state Legislature. The Palmdale Democrat represents the new Assembly District 39. Carrillo represents the eastern portion of Palmdale, along with the communities of Littlerock, Lake Los Angeles and Sun Village. The southern border of District 39 stretches into San Bernardino County to include Adelanto and Victorville.
Newhall Woman Killed In Valencia Crash Into Creek Bed Identified
The woman killed in a fatal Valencia crash after her vehicle plunged into a creek bed Saturday morning has been identified. Mayleigh Beaver, 21, from Newhall was killed in the Valencia crash, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 4 a.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a Valencia crash ...
One Hospitalized After Valencia Crash
One person was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle Valencia crash Tuesday. Around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday first responders received reports of a Valencia crash on Smyth and Dickason Drives, said Esteban Benitez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “No persons were trapped,” Benitez said. It was a two-vehicle traffic collision. One person ...
Los Angeles ranked among top 10 ‘sinful’ cities in U.S.
Some cities in the U.S. will likely be receiving coal this holiday season. A new analysis from WalletHub compared 182 cities, including 150 of the most populous in the country, to determine which places were the most “sinful.” The seven key metrics analysts looked at to determine the rankings included: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses […]
KTLA.com
Long Beach neighborhood on alert after several coyote sightings
A Long Beach woman said she’s concerned for the safety of her kids, as well as those who attend a nearby elementary school, after discovering a coyote living in an abandoned home next door. Brittney Brown, who said it’s not uncommon to see the animal walking the street in...
fox29.com
Dramatic video captures truck toppling over California freeway overpass
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Dramatic video taken by a driver stuck in traffic captured the moment a box truck toppled over a freeway overpass in Southern California during last week's wet weather. Tomas Dorado was in the right place at the right time on Friday to spot a Toyo Tires...
Big Rig accident slows Monday traffic
A major accident is slowing down traffic on the 101 Monday morning. The post Big Rig accident slows Monday traffic appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
16-year-old driver in custody after hours-long chase through 3 SoCal counties
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A 16-year-old boy is in custody after leading authorities on a lengthy police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange counties in a stolen truck. According to reports, this all began in the Fillmore area, as Ventura County Sheriff's deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run driver....
pmq.com
This Chicago-Style Pizzeria Named Best in Los Angeles
Gino’s East headed west to Los Angeles in 2019 and has been wowing the locals ever since with two classic styles of Chicago pizza. A pair of women-owned pizzerias—Pizzeria Mozza and Two Saucy Broads Pizza—were finalists in the L.A. Times survey. Gino’s East of Chicago headed west...
Hundreds of sea lions have taken over a Ventura County beach
A mass migration of sea lions is making a splash, with hundreds taking over the sandy shores of a Ventura County beach. Sea lions have historically lived in Silver Strand Beach but in recent years, many more have made their way over, a migration that’s mostly caused by human influences. Many sea lions can be […]
foxla.com
Brianna Kupfer murder: New charges filed in stabbing death of UCLA student
LOS ANGELES - New charges have been filed in connection with the stabbing murder of UCLA student Brianna Kupfer, who was brutally attacked and killed in January at her job in Hancock Park. According to a new indictment unsealed in court Monday, the suspect, 32-year-old suspect Shawn Laval Smith, now...
defensenews.com
Gallery: See the planes on display before the B-21 rollout
PALMDALE, Calif. — The long-awaited reveal of the B-21 Raider on Dec. 2 at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, was preceded by a display of aviation history that Northrop Grumman dubbed the “Advancing Aeronautics Expo.”. Most of the aircraft on display were made in whole or...
