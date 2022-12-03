ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Antelope Valley Press

Fourth-place finish

LANCASTER — One play doesn’t win or lose a game for a team, but one play certainly changed the momentum in the game between Pasadena City College and the Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team. PCC opened the second half on a 12-0 run and AVC couldn’t...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Mustangs outlast Eagles in Heritage win

ACTON — Vasquez guard Johnny Abarghoei said his team’s game plan entering the matchup with Lancaster Baptist was to stop the Eagles’ number 12. That number 12 was Lancaster Baptist’s Filipe De Paula Rosa.
ACTON, CA
kclu.org

Soccer team from Ventura County wins state title

There’s a lot of excitement on a Ventura County college campus. The Oxnard College Men’s Soccer Team has just won the state championship. The Condors defeated Mount San Antonio College 2-1 in the title match in Sacramento. The Oxnard team had a huge year, with an undefeated ten...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
AllTrojans

USC transfer portal update: Ralen Goforth among 4 Trojans to enter portal

The transfer portal for FBS schools officially opened on December 5, and several USC football players have already entered the portal. The most notable player to enter the portal is linebacker Ralen Goforth, a fourth-year senior who starred at St. John Bosco in the CIF Southern Section. Goforth announced his intention to transfer on social media Monday. He has one year of eligibility remaining and is entering the portal as a grad transfer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wolfsports.com

2022 Heisman Trophy Watch: Final Rankings

USC’s Caleb Williams remains the heavy betting favorite to win, but this could be the most unpredictable Heisman Trophy voting in quite some time. 1. Caleb Williams | USC QB | Sophomore | Last week: 1. Caleb Williams was called a virtual lock to win the honor last week,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Carrillo is sworn in to represent eastern AV in Assembly

New Assemblyman Juan Carrillo took the oath of office, on Monday, in Sacramento with other newly elected members of the state Legislature. The Palmdale Democrat represents the new Assembly District 39. Carrillo represents the eastern portion of Palmdale, along with the communities of Littlerock, Lake Los Angeles and Sun Village. The southern border of District 39 stretches into San Bernardino County to include Adelanto and Victorville.
PALMDALE, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

One Hospitalized After Valencia Crash

One person was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle Valencia crash Tuesday. Around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday first responders received reports of a Valencia crash on Smyth and Dickason Drives, said Esteban Benitez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “No persons were trapped,” Benitez said. It was a two-vehicle traffic collision. One person ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles ranked among top 10 ‘sinful’ cities in U.S.

Some cities in the U.S. will likely be receiving coal this holiday season. A new analysis from WalletHub compared 182 cities, including 150 of the most populous in the country, to determine which places were the most “sinful.” The seven key metrics analysts looked at to determine the rankings included: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
pmq.com

This Chicago-Style Pizzeria Named Best in Los Angeles

Gino’s East headed west to Los Angeles in 2019 and has been wowing the locals ever since with two classic styles of Chicago pizza. A pair of women-owned pizzerias—Pizzeria Mozza and Two Saucy Broads Pizza—were finalists in the L.A. Times survey. Gino’s East of Chicago headed west...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Hundreds of sea lions have taken over a Ventura County beach

A mass migration of sea lions is making a splash, with hundreds taking over the sandy shores of a Ventura County beach. Sea lions have historically lived in Silver Strand Beach but in recent years, many more have made their way over, a migration that’s mostly caused by human influences. Many sea lions can be […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
defensenews.com

Gallery: See the planes on display before the B-21 rollout

PALMDALE, Calif. — The long-awaited reveal of the B-21 Raider on Dec. 2 at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, was preceded by a display of aviation history that Northrop Grumman dubbed the “Advancing Aeronautics Expo.”. Most of the aircraft on display were made in whole or...
PALMDALE, CA

