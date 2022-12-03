Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
Auto mall sculpture may become ‘selfie’ spot
PALMDALE — The Palmdale Auto Mall has a shiny new centerpiece. On Friday, officials dedicated “Revolution,” a sculpture commissioned by the City of Palmdale and the Palmdale Auto Mall as part of the city’s public art program.
Antelope Valley Press
Carrillo is sworn in to represent eastern AV in Assembly
New Assemblyman Juan Carrillo took the oath of office, on Monday, in Sacramento with other newly elected members of the state Legislature. The Palmdale Democrat represents the new Assembly District 39. Carrillo represents the eastern portion of Palmdale, along with the communities of Littlerock, Lake Los Angeles and Sun Village. The southern border of District 39 stretches into San Bernardino County to include Adelanto and Victorville.
Antelope Valley Press
Stratolaunch to join Navy-led testing mission
MOJAVE — Stratolaunch, the Mojave-based company developing a hypersonic flight test bed, announced, this week, an agreement to support a Navy-led effort for flight testing hypersonic technology development. The company is partnering with Dynetics on the Multiservice Advanced Capability Test Bed (MACH-TB) project awarded by Naval Surface Warfare Center...
Antelope Valley Press
COVID-19 surge builds yet again in LA County
LOS ANGELES — Another 3,125 COVID-19 infections were reported in Los Angeles County, on Tuesday, while virus-related hospitalizations rose again as a long-feared winter surge in cases continued to materialize. The new infections lifted the county’s overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,565,418. The number, however, is believed...
foxla.com
16-year-old driver in custody after hours-long chase through 3 SoCal counties
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A 16-year-old boy is in custody after leading authorities on a lengthy police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange counties in a stolen truck. According to reports, this all began in the Fillmore area, as Ventura County Sheriff's deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run driver....
Video: Truck tumbles over side of freeway in Santa Clarita, lands on wreckage from earlier crash
Video shows a truck tumble over the side of a rain-soaked freeway in Santa Clarita, falling on wreckage from an earlier crash.
Antelope Valley Press
Fourth-place finish
LANCASTER — One play doesn’t win or lose a game for a team, but one play certainly changed the momentum in the game between Pasadena City College and the Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team. PCC opened the second half on a 12-0 run and AVC couldn’t...
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City to again discuss delayed budget
CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council will meet in a special session at noon, on Thursday, to consider a proposed budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which began in July. The meeting will be in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd., and also may be viewed via Zoom.
Bakersfield Now
Tehachapi man identified in deadly rollover crash
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 28-year-old man killed in a rollover crash in Tehachapi last week has been identified. On Wednesday, around 2:30 a.m., Joseph Allen Grier, of Tehachapi was driving a truck in the 21000 block of Highline Road when he left the road and his vehicle flipped over, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. He died at the scene, said coroner's officials.
Person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains above Malibu identified as 27-year-old transgender woman
The person found dead last week on a roadside in the Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu has been identified as a 27-year-old transgender woman, and her family and friends are now desperate for answers.
Wounded driver dies after fiery crash in Azusa neighborhood
Authorities are trying to figure out what led to a violent crash that killed one person in Azusa Monday morning."It was [ridiculous], the speed and everything," said witness Steven Jimenez. "I got the notification. Soon as I saw it I knew I had to come home. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, crews responded a little past 10:05 a.m. after learning of a high-speed collision in the 17700 block of E. Newburgh Street. The out-of-control car slammed into a parked truck before catching on fire. Jimenez, whose security camera captured the collision, estimated that the driver was traveling at...
signalscv.com
Vehicle collisions on Highway 14 truck lanes result in diesel spill, closure of truck lanes
Two vehicle collisions Friday morning in the southbound truck lanes on Highway 14 near Sierra Highway prompted responses from several agencies and caused traffic delays for hours, according to California Highway Patrol officers. A big rig overturned and, shortly after, a Toyo Tires box truck driver collided with the overturned...
People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities
As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exoduses were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los […]
Antelope Valley Press
New faces due on Healthcare District’s Board
LANCASTER — Two new and one returning director will take the oath of office to join the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors, during a special ceremony at noon, on Friday, at the Community Resource Center, 44151 15th St. West. The District and its Board oversees Antelope Valley...
Antelope Valley Press
Mustangs outlast Eagles in Heritage win
ACTON — Vasquez guard Johnny Abarghoei said his team’s game plan entering the matchup with Lancaster Baptist was to stop the Eagles’ number 12. That number 12 was Lancaster Baptist’s Filipe De Paula Rosa.
fullertonobserver.com
Mysterious Tunnels Run Underneath FUHS and Fullerton College
Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
Victim was live-streaming during fatal shooting, crash in Azusa; impact caught on camera
A man who died in a shooting and crash in Azusa Monday was streaming live on social media when the incidents occurred. The crash took place shortly after 10 a.m. in the 17700 block of East Newburgh Street. Responding officers with the Azusa Police Department found two cars and a truck with significant damage from […]
Anaheim police say man jumped to his death at Disneyland
A man in his 50s jumped to his death from a parking structure at Disneyland on Saturday, Anaheim police have confirmed.
foxla.com
People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers
LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
Video shows Mexican restaurant in Chatsworth getting ransacked by thieves
A beloved Mexican restaurant in Chatsworth was burglarized on Friday and according to police, it was one of several hit in the area by a group of thieves.
