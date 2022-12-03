ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Antelope Valley Press

Auto mall sculpture may become ‘selfie’ spot

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Auto Mall has a shiny new centerpiece. On Friday, officials dedicated “Revolution,” a sculpture commissioned by the City of Palmdale and the Palmdale Auto Mall as part of the city’s public art program.
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Carrillo is sworn in to represent eastern AV in Assembly

New Assemblyman Juan Carrillo took the oath of office, on Monday, in Sacramento with other newly elected members of the state Legislature. The Palmdale Democrat represents the new Assembly District 39. Carrillo represents the eastern portion of Palmdale, along with the communities of Littlerock, Lake Los Angeles and Sun Village. The southern border of District 39 stretches into San Bernardino County to include Adelanto and Victorville.
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Stratolaunch to join Navy-led testing mission

MOJAVE — Stratolaunch, the Mojave-based company developing a hypersonic flight test bed, announced, this week, an agreement to support a Navy-led effort for flight testing hypersonic technology development. The company is partnering with Dynetics on the Multiservice Advanced Capability Test Bed (MACH-TB) project awarded by Naval Surface Warfare Center...
MOJAVE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

COVID-19 surge builds yet again in LA County

LOS ANGELES — Another 3,125 COVID-19 infections were reported in Los Angeles County, on Tuesday, while virus-related hospitalizations rose again as a long-feared winter surge in cases continued to materialize. The new infections lifted the county’s overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,565,418. The number, however, is believed...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Fourth-place finish

LANCASTER — One play doesn’t win or lose a game for a team, but one play certainly changed the momentum in the game between Pasadena City College and the Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team. PCC opened the second half on a 12-0 run and AVC couldn’t...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Cal City to again discuss delayed budget

CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council will meet in a special session at noon, on Thursday, to consider a proposed budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which began in July. The meeting will be in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd., and also may be viewed via Zoom.
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Tehachapi man identified in deadly rollover crash

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 28-year-old man killed in a rollover crash in Tehachapi last week has been identified. On Wednesday, around 2:30 a.m., Joseph Allen Grier, of Tehachapi was driving a truck in the 21000 block of Highline Road when he left the road and his vehicle flipped over, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. He died at the scene, said coroner's officials.
TEHACHAPI, CA
CBS LA

Wounded driver dies after fiery crash in Azusa neighborhood

Authorities are trying to figure out what led to a violent crash that killed one person in Azusa Monday morning."It was [ridiculous], the speed and everything," said witness Steven Jimenez. "I got the notification. Soon as I saw it I knew I had to come home. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, crews responded a little past 10:05 a.m. after learning of a high-speed collision in the 17700 block of E. Newburgh Street. The out-of-control car slammed into a parked truck before catching on fire. Jimenez, whose security camera captured the collision, estimated that the driver was traveling at...
AZUSA, CA
signalscv.com

Vehicle collisions on Highway 14 truck lanes result in diesel spill, closure of truck lanes

Two vehicle collisions Friday morning in the southbound truck lanes on Highway 14 near Sierra Highway prompted responses from several agencies and caused traffic delays for hours, according to California Highway Patrol officers. A big rig overturned and, shortly after, a Toyo Tires box truck driver collided with the overturned...
KGET

People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities

As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exoduses were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

New faces due on Healthcare District’s Board

LANCASTER — Two new and one returning director will take the oath of office to join the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors, during a special ceremony at noon, on Friday, at the Community Resource Center, 44151 15th St. West. The District and its Board oversees Antelope Valley...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Mustangs outlast Eagles in Heritage win

ACTON — Vasquez guard Johnny Abarghoei said his team’s game plan entering the matchup with Lancaster Baptist was to stop the Eagles’ number 12. That number 12 was Lancaster Baptist’s Filipe De Paula Rosa.
ACTON, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Mysterious Tunnels Run Underneath FUHS and Fullerton College

Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
FULLERTON, CA
foxla.com

People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers

LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
LOS ANGELES, CA

