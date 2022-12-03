Read full article on original website
Cold weather alert issued for parts of Los Angeles County
Los Angeles County residents are being advised to layer up for the rest of the week. The L.A. County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Tuesday afternoon for portions of the county as temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees. The affected areas include Lancaster, Mount Wilson and the Santa Clarita […]
California reporting 'very high' flu activity, among the worst in US
California is now reporting what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes as "very high" flu levels as cases surge nationwide.
SoCal weather: Cold temperatures, partly sunny conditions on tap Wednesday
Southern California on Wednesday will continue to be cool, but another round of rain isn't expected until the weekend.
3 hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl at Santa Clarita park
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct that Bouquet Canyon Park is a city of Santa Clarita park. Three young adults were hospitalized on Tuesday after overdosing on fentanyl at a Santa Clarita park. Authorities first received reports of two people overdosing inside their car while parked at Bouquet Canyon Park in Santa […]
Antelope Valley Press
COVID-19 surge builds yet again in LA County
LOS ANGELES — Another 3,125 COVID-19 infections were reported in Los Angeles County, on Tuesday, while virus-related hospitalizations rose again as a long-feared winter surge in cases continued to materialize. The new infections lifted the county’s overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,565,418. The number, however, is believed...
Antelope Valley Press
Supervisors OK Barger motion to help mental health in Valley
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will bring intensive residential mental health and substance abuse programming to the Antelope Valley. “The northernmost portion of our county is in dire need of behavioral health care services,” Barger said in a statement...
Antelope Valley Press
Special Christmas tree for special patient
LANCASTER — Despite a chilly wind, dozens of people turned out, Monday night, to celebrate the holiday season, and in honor of one very special former patient, at Antelope Valley Medical Center’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. The tree, tucked into the space between wings of the hospital,...
Antelope Valley Press
New faces due on Healthcare District’s Board
LANCASTER — Two new and one returning director will take the oath of office to join the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors, during a special ceremony at noon, on Friday, at the Community Resource Center, 44151 15th St. West. The District and its Board oversees Antelope Valley...
californiahealthline.org
Watch: Big Medicaid Changes in California Leave Millions of Patients Behind
California Healthline senior correspondent Angela Hart appeared on Spectrum News 1’s “Los Angeles Times Today” on Nov. 29 to discuss her reporting on California’s pricey and ambitious experiment to transform its Medicaid program, called Medi-Cal. The initiative, known as CalAIM, will provide some of Medi-Cal’s sickest...
signalscv.com
Saugus High School student transported to hospital for medical emergency
A Saugus High School student was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment Tuesday morning, according to William S. Hart Union High School Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. One patient was transported to a nearby hospital for medical assistance after a medical emergency on the 21900 block of Centurion Way, according...
A Saugus High student was transported to the hospital Tuesday after reportedly ingesting multiple Tylenol pills. Around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a medical emergency at Saugus High School on Centurion Way, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Initial reports were that the student ingested over ...
Paradise Post
Senior citizens are hit hard as COVID-19 surges across California
LOS ANGELES — There has been a troubling spike in coronavirus-positive hospital admissions among seniors in California, rising to levels not seen since the summer omicron surge. Hospitalizations have roughly tripled for Californians of most age groups since the autumn low. But the jump in seniors in need of...
Storm to bring scattered showers across Southern California Tuesday
A cold storm system is slated to bring scattered showers and low snow levels to Southern California Tuesday. Forecasters are calling for the majority of moisture from Tuesday’s storm to remain to our north and east but there is a good chance of measurable rain, around .10 of an inch, around the region. While some […]
OC health officials raising public awareness of therapeutic medications that lessen symptoms of COVID
As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the Southland, some health officials say that there are now therapeutic medications that can help lessen the symptoms and hopefully prevent long term sickness. While they maintain that key to avoid getting sick is getting vaccinated and boosted, doctors are also raising public awareness of the effects of Paxlovid, which they believe can treat the virus within the first five days of contracting the virus. "Paxlovid is now more widely available than it was before," said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, Chief Medical Officer of Orange County Health Care Agency. "What it does is it reduces hospitalizations...
LA County continues to experience rising COVID hospitalizations
The number of COVID-19 patients at Los Angeles County hospitals has increased by 34 to 1,205, according to the latest state numbers released Saturday. Of those patients, 123 were being treated in intensive care, down from 131 the previous day. Health officials have said previously that roughly 40% of the...
Antelope Valley Press
Desert Haven receives funds for community centers
LANCASTER — Desert Haven Enterprises, Inc. received $50,000 through Spectrum Community Center Assist, Spectrum’s five-year, $30 million philanthropic initiative to revitalize local community centers and invest in job training programs in rural and urban underserved communities where Spectrum operates, the company announced, Monday. Spectrum kicked off the partnership...
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended a $20,000 reward for information about a woman who was reported missing near Palmdale two years ago and is believed to be the victim of foul play.
County supervisors extend $20k reward in search for Gloria Huerta, Palmdale woman missing since 2020
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has opted to extend their $20,000 reward offered for information about a Palmdale woman who has been missing for more than two years. Gloria Huerta, also known by many as Jessica, was 27-years-old at the time of her disappearance, when she was last seen on the 14700 block of East Avenue Q-14 in Palmdale on Aug. 3, 2020. She was staying in a 15-to-20 foot white trailer at the time.Authorities believe that she is the victim of foul play. "Jessica has been missing for more than two years. My heart is breaking for this young...
2urbangirls.com
County Supervisor directs $1M in office funds to boost deputy patrols during shopping season
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Tuesday her office will make up to $1 million in discretionary funding available to sheriff’s stations in her district in hopes of boosting patrols and deterring crime during the upcoming holiday shopping season. “This month’s busiest holiday shopping...
Antelope Valley Press
AVTA hosts Drive Thru Grocery, Toy Giveaway
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority will host the Holiday Drive Thru Grocery and Toy Giveaway, on Dec. 17, in partnership with a team of generous sponsors. “AVTA is committed to partnering with the Antelope Valley community each holiday season in this effort to bring joy to those residents in need,” AVTA Board Chairman Marvin Crist said. “The AVTA board of directors, management, and staff, joined with many generous organizations, strive to make a real difference for AV families in need. We are all thrilled to be able to serve our residents in this manner.”
