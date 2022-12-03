ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Brothers behind Hearth + Press launch new low-cost Pan Pizza concept

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The brothers behind Hearth + Press in Buffalo are expanding with two additional locations focused on takeout. Jonathan and Peter Eid opened their first Pan Pizza location in mid-November at 1100 Southwestern Parkway in West Seneca. A second site will follow in mid-December in the Depew-Lancaster area at 6363 Transit Road. Both are leased sites with Benderson Development.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Lewiston's Frontier House returning to its hospitality roots

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Built in 1824, Lewiston’s Frontier House was developed as an inn and dining destination. Nearly 200 years later, it's going back to its hospitality roots. Ellicott Development Co.’s 4600 Group LLC affiliate has undertaken a $5.2 million restoration of the Lewiston landmark, turning the vacant building into a complex of five apartments and six short-term rentals, most likely to be part of the Airbnb network.
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

M&T Bank's 'Holiday Music Under the Dome' returns to downtown Buffalo

Community concert series featuring holiday favorites provides lunchtime entertainment at M&T’s Fountain Plaza branch. As the cold, snowy weather settles in, Western New Yorkers can warm up to the season with the return of “Holiday Music Under the Dome” at M&T Bank’s Fountain Plaza branch, located at 1 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo. The community is invited to spend a lunch hour at M&T’s prominent downtown branch – which is commonly referred to as the “gold dome” – for holiday performances from Saturday, Dec. 10, through Friday, Dec. 16.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

To Western New Yorkers Who Hate Anchor Bar: Stop

It's time to end the hate people are throwing at the birthplace of our culinary achievement once and for all. Look I get it. Bar Bill. Duff's. Elmo's. Gabriel's Gate. 9/11 Tavern. Wingnutz. Kelly's Corner. Sal's Lounge. Doc Sullivan's. Also many other places you probably prefer but you get the idea. Buffalo is full of places to get amazing wings that some people know about, while only locals know about the others.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

A New Fried Chicken Restaurant Will Be Spicing Up North Buffalo Soon

North Buffalo will be getting a 'hot' new friend chicken joint soon. Just like how our chicken wings put Buffalo on the map, hot fried chicken put Nashville on the map. We'll soon be able to enjoy some spice from the south when Hen House Nashville Fried Chicken opens up at 690 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. Sal Andolina, the founder of Hen House, told WKBW,
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

CODE BLUE 32 issued for Buffalo tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the cold temperatures continue in Western New York, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo Monday evening. A CODE BLUE has been issued for Tuesday in southern Erie County only. The following overnight shelters will be open Monday night:. 586 Genesee St.,...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Village of Lewiston trustees seek uniformity with 'sandwich boards'

Elected leaders looking for ways to help promote businesses. For several weeks, Village of Lewiston trustees have been debating what to do with “sandwich boards” promoting Lewiston businesses. They relaxed municipal laws pertaining to A-frame posts at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and have continued to permit the markers – particularly noting the need to direct people to slightly off-Center Street retailers Sgt. Peppers Hot Sauces and Brewed & Bottled Craft Beer Shop.
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

Special holiday visiting hours at Col. Bond House

The Niagara County Historical Society will open the historic Col. William Bond/Jesse Hawley House to the public between 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18. Organizers said, “Completed in 1824 – and now on the National Register of Historic Places – the Col. Bond House was the first brick house in Lockport. In December, every room on its three floors delights guests with 19th century-style Christmas decorations.
LOCKPORT, NY
wnypapers.com

Help support 'Tidings of Joy' this holiday season

The REACH (Restorative Environments Allowing Children Hope) division of Community Missions provides a safe haven for neglected, abused and troubled youth and young adults ages 7-24 in Niagara County and other neighboring counties. This year marks the 32nd year that the Niagara County Community Libraries and other community supporters have...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Exactly How Poopy Is It In Buffalo?

There are few things that people from Buffalo and Western New York love more than sports, wings, and beer. One of those things happens to be our dogs. I don't know about you, but my two pups mean the world to me. However, as I walk my dogs every day I can help but notice that it seems like there is dog poop everywhere in Buffalo, but exactly how poopy is Buffalo compared to other places around the country?
BUFFALO, NY
Government Technology

Niagara Falls, N.Y., Sues to Stop Cryptomining Operations

(TNS) — Attorneys for the city of Niagara Falls have filed an action in State Supreme Court seeking to shutdown three cryptocurrency mining operations in the city “unless and until” they comply with a recently enacted series of amendments to the city’s Zoning Code that govern the location and operation of high-energy use industries such as data centers and crypto-mining facilities.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy