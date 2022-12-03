Read full article on original website
Fight continues to save Kenmore business from eminent domain
The fight continues to save Insty-Prints on Elmwood Avenue in Kenmore from being acquired by the village via eminent domain to expand its police headquarters. Read more here:
WKBW-TV
Town of Amherst provides update on where the plans to open Costco stand
AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — In March it was announced that Costco would be coming to Amherst with construction expected to begin in spring 2023. Costco plans to open at the former site of Tony Roma's restaurant at 4200 Ridge Lea Road across from The Boulevard Consumer Square. In the...
Brothers behind Hearth + Press launch new low-cost Pan Pizza concept
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The brothers behind Hearth + Press in Buffalo are expanding with two additional locations focused on takeout. Jonathan and Peter Eid opened their first Pan Pizza location in mid-November at 1100 Southwestern Parkway in West Seneca. A second site will follow in mid-December in the Depew-Lancaster area at 6363 Transit Road. Both are leased sites with Benderson Development.
Lewiston's Frontier House returning to its hospitality roots
LEWISTON, N.Y. — Built in 1824, Lewiston’s Frontier House was developed as an inn and dining destination. Nearly 200 years later, it's going back to its hospitality roots. Ellicott Development Co.’s 4600 Group LLC affiliate has undertaken a $5.2 million restoration of the Lewiston landmark, turning the vacant building into a complex of five apartments and six short-term rentals, most likely to be part of the Airbnb network.
wnypapers.com
M&T Bank's 'Holiday Music Under the Dome' returns to downtown Buffalo
Community concert series featuring holiday favorites provides lunchtime entertainment at M&T’s Fountain Plaza branch. As the cold, snowy weather settles in, Western New Yorkers can warm up to the season with the return of “Holiday Music Under the Dome” at M&T Bank’s Fountain Plaza branch, located at 1 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo. The community is invited to spend a lunch hour at M&T’s prominent downtown branch – which is commonly referred to as the “gold dome” – for holiday performances from Saturday, Dec. 10, through Friday, Dec. 16.
To Western New Yorkers Who Hate Anchor Bar: Stop
It's time to end the hate people are throwing at the birthplace of our culinary achievement once and for all. Look I get it. Bar Bill. Duff's. Elmo's. Gabriel's Gate. 9/11 Tavern. Wingnutz. Kelly's Corner. Sal's Lounge. Doc Sullivan's. Also many other places you probably prefer but you get the idea. Buffalo is full of places to get amazing wings that some people know about, while only locals know about the others.
A New Fried Chicken Restaurant Will Be Spicing Up North Buffalo Soon
North Buffalo will be getting a 'hot' new friend chicken joint soon. Just like how our chicken wings put Buffalo on the map, hot fried chicken put Nashville on the map. We'll soon be able to enjoy some spice from the south when Hen House Nashville Fried Chicken opens up at 690 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. Sal Andolina, the founder of Hen House, told WKBW,
Morning Risers: Rise Fitness in Hamburg
Morning Risers is a series that highlights the early-rising businesses in Western New York. This week is all about getting on your bike.
wnypapers.com
Destination Niagara USA sells ornaments to benefit Niagara Falls Fire Department toy fund
Each year, the Niagara Falls Fire Department hosts a large fundraiser to benefit kids in the community by providing Christmas toys to those in need. Organizers said they hope to raise $90,000 now in year 94. In an effort to contribute to this cause, Destination Niagara USA is selling Niagara...
CODE BLUE 32 issued for Buffalo tonight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the cold temperatures continue in Western New York, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo Monday evening. A CODE BLUE has been issued for Tuesday in southern Erie County only. The following overnight shelters will be open Monday night:. 586 Genesee St.,...
wnypapers.com
Village of Lewiston trustees seek uniformity with 'sandwich boards'
Elected leaders looking for ways to help promote businesses. For several weeks, Village of Lewiston trustees have been debating what to do with “sandwich boards” promoting Lewiston businesses. They relaxed municipal laws pertaining to A-frame posts at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and have continued to permit the markers – particularly noting the need to direct people to slightly off-Center Street retailers Sgt. Peppers Hot Sauces and Brewed & Bottled Craft Beer Shop.
wnypapers.com
Special holiday visiting hours at Col. Bond House
The Niagara County Historical Society will open the historic Col. William Bond/Jesse Hawley House to the public between 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18. Organizers said, “Completed in 1824 – and now on the National Register of Historic Places – the Col. Bond House was the first brick house in Lockport. In December, every room on its three floors delights guests with 19th century-style Christmas decorations.
wnypapers.com
Help support 'Tidings of Joy' this holiday season
The REACH (Restorative Environments Allowing Children Hope) division of Community Missions provides a safe haven for neglected, abused and troubled youth and young adults ages 7-24 in Niagara County and other neighboring counties. This year marks the 32nd year that the Niagara County Community Libraries and other community supporters have...
Top-prize Take 5 ticket sold in Depew
Christmas came early in Depew Tuesday morning. A Take 5 top-prize ticket was sold at a local Wegmans.
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls firefighters deliver toys for Christmas giving tree to Niagara County Legislature
Niagara Falls firefighters delivered bags of toys to the Niagara County Courthouse rotunda right before the meeting of the County Legislature on Tuesday night. This was in support of the Christmas giving tree, where collections support Casey House Shelter, Twin Cities Outreach and the Salvation Army. “Niagara Falls firefighters are...
Exactly How Poopy Is It In Buffalo?
There are few things that people from Buffalo and Western New York love more than sports, wings, and beer. One of those things happens to be our dogs. I don't know about you, but my two pups mean the world to me. However, as I walk my dogs every day I can help but notice that it seems like there is dog poop everywhere in Buffalo, but exactly how poopy is Buffalo compared to other places around the country?
stepoutbuffalo.com
Meet CHQ Barn: A Rustic Venue with a Breathtaking View of the Chautauqua Lake Region
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. The story of how this barn came to be a wedding venue is a fairytale itself. Once upon a time, it was a dairy farm. Then it was a working...
City of Buffalo launches app to provide residents with information and updates
The City of Buffalo has announced a partnership with the Simplicity App to launch a smartphone app to deliver information and updates to residents.
Government Technology
Niagara Falls, N.Y., Sues to Stop Cryptomining Operations
(TNS) — Attorneys for the city of Niagara Falls have filed an action in State Supreme Court seeking to shutdown three cryptocurrency mining operations in the city “unless and until” they comply with a recently enacted series of amendments to the city’s Zoning Code that govern the location and operation of high-energy use industries such as data centers and crypto-mining facilities.
$3.2 million project will restore Fredonia landmark White Inn
FREDONIA, N.Y. — Mark Geise has worked on bigger deals with bigger price tags. But restoring the landmark White Inn in the Village of Fredonia is "huge deal,” said Geise Chautauqua County's deputy county executive for economic development. Closed since 2017, the 24-room hotel whose history dates back...
